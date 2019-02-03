Watch Live: Manchester City v. Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spectacular Pogba pass cues up Rashford (video)

Solskjaer remains unbeaten as Man Utd boss

Leicester out-attempts Utd 17-10

A ninth-minute goal was just enough for Manchester United, who held off a hard second-half charge from Leicester City to post a 1-0 win at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Paul Pogba set up Marcus Rashford for the lone goal, as United pulls ahead of Arsenal before the latter faces Man City at the Etihad Stadium. The Red Devils are currently two points back of fourth-place Chelsea.

Leicester remains 11th with 32 points, six points back of seventh-place Wolves.

Luke Shaw found Marcus Rashford in the fifth minute with an incisive cross to the back post, but the young English forward popped a high-probability header over the goal.

Rashford scored on his second chance, a silly giveaway from Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira allowing Paul Pogba to send a delightful ball over the top that the striker settled and finished with class.

It stayed 1-0 past halftime. David De Gea reacted quickly to stop Jamie Vardy‘s acrobatic volley of a free kick that popped forward off the wall.

And substitute Romelu Lukaku stung a shot off Schmeichel in the 86th.

Harvey Barnes zipped down the left to set up Vardy near the penalty spot, but the English striker couldn’t get enough on his first touch hit to really trouble De Gea.

26 – Since his Premier League debut for Manchester United in February 2016, Marcus Rashford has scored more goals in the competition (26) than any other player for the club. Opener. #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/7nYSqOMkFb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2019

