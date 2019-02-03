Watch Live: Manchester City v. Arsenal

Manchester City looks to return to second place on the Premier League table and put a bit of heat on the leaders when Arsenal visits the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Arsenal needs a win to keep pace with fourth-place Chelsea, though it’s remarkably unlikely the Gunners scoop the five goals of differential they’d need to reclaim the spot on Sunday.
Pretty sure Unai Emery would settle for a point from the Etihad, though City has lost four of nine in league play.
LINEUPS
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Stones, Delph, Sané, Mahrez, Jesus.
Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Cech, Mavropanos, Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Suarez, Nketiah.