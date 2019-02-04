AT THE HALF: Liverpool, West Ham level on blatantly offside goal

We’re through 45 minutes at the London Stadium, and West Ham United and Liverpool have treated us to a thoroughly thrilling half of soccer.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE
From the Reds’ opening goal — which was so clearly offside that it’s inexcusable for such a call to be missed — to the Hammers’ equalizer six minutes later, the Premier League title race is looking more and more interesting with every passing minute.
Hit the link above to stream the second half live on NBCSports.com.
Like this:
Like Loading...
West Ham United host Liverpool on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Hammers aiming to put a large dent in Liverpool’s title hopes.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE
Jurgen Klopp‘s side sit two points clear atop the table heading into this clash, but Manuel Pellegrini‘s West Ham have caused upsets this season by beating Man United and Arsenal at home.
In team news West Ham are without Marko Arnautovic who hasn’t recovered from injury. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez starts for the Hammers.
Liverpool are missing Jordan Henderson, Dejan Lovren and Georginio Wijnaldum through injury, while James Milner returns and captains the team.
LINEUPS
Tyrone Mings‘ return to the stamping plant is not going to cost him further punishment.
Mings left Reading striker Nelson Oliveira‘s face a bloody mess in Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw at the Madejski Stadium this weekend.
[ MORE: Top Six fixtures, side-by-side ]
After getting tangled up at midfield, Oliveira was face-up on the turf as Mings brought his foot down squarely on the Reading player’s face.
The pictures, which you can find elsewhere, show Norwich City loanee Oliveira as a bloody mess with three deep cleat marks in his face. Those scars will be visible next time you see him in action.
The Aston Villa man, 25, is on loan from Bournemouth, and has been given little benefit of the doubt due to his history. You’ll probably remember Mings receiving a five-match ban for stepping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s head in a 2017 Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth.
Mings, who has been defended by some Villa fans for being off balance and not looking at the stamp the same way some Cherries’ support backed him two years ago, will not face any more discipline because the referee saw the incident and did not proffer a card.
He is a fortunate, fortunate man.
There will still be some Premier League fixture arrangements depending on the FA Cup, but the stretch run of the Top Four race is in focus Monday ahead of the last match of Week 25, with leaders Liverpool visiting West Ham United (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
I received some consternation from Liverpool supporters a few weeks back when I said the club’s fixture list combines with its limited cup competition schedule to allow for a very forgiving run toward the club’s first domestic league title of the Premier League era.
[ MORE: NYCFC adds new Designated Player ]
In other words, Liverpool’s only non-title outcome other than a massive injury crisis would not just require Man City or Spurs going unbeaten, but the Reds proffering a genuine choke job as well.
Liverpool’s depth was unable to lead it out of its first FA Cup match at Wolves, and the Reds depth and subs couldn’t deal with Chelsea’s depth and subs in the League Cup.
The result is plenty of time to regroup and plan tactically, and even a prolonged UEFA Champions League run would keep the Reds clear of the UCL butting up against a big challenge in the league. And that singular match would likely come with Liverpool having a day or two more rest than likely UEL participant Chelsea.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
What about the other teams, you say? Man City and Chelsea are alive in three other tournaments including this month’s League Cup Final, while Manchester United is alive in two (the Red Devils and Blues will meet in the FA Cup on Feb. 16). Arsenal and Spurs only have UEL and UCL action, respectively.
Feel free to print out the below spreadsheet and mark it up with points. How do they finish 1-6 in the Premier League?
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi has not practiced with his teammates on Monday, raising doubts about his presence in the Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Messi hurt his right leg in the 2-2 draw against Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday and remains doubtful for Barcelona’s home game against Madrid in the first leg of the Copa semifinals.
[ MORE: Almiron agent unhappy with MLS ]
Barcelona had not yet given full details about Messi’s condition, although reports said the injury wasn’t serious enough to keep him from facing Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium.
The injury appeared to happen when he was hit in the leg by Valencia defender Antonio Lato while they challenged for a ball in the second half on Saturday.
Messi missed Barcelona’s 5-1 league rout of Madrid in October because of a broken right arm.
He has scored at least a goal in nine straight games in all competitions and is the league’s leading scorer with 21 goals in 22 matches.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports