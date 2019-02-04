More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Liverpool suffer title slip-up in draw at West Ham (video)

By Andy EdwardsFeb 4, 2019, 4:51 PM EST
  • Liverpool’s title lead shrinks to 3 points
  • Reds score from blown offside call (22′)
  • West Ham fight back to 1-1 (28′)

When Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds visited West Ham United on Monday, Liverpool had — and missed — their second golden opportunity in a month’s time to build an insurmountable lead in the Premie League title race.

1-1 was the final score at the London Stadium, and the current PL leaders, who saw their lead shrink from five points to three this weekend, were quite fortunate to come away with their point.

The game’s first scoring chance came with barely two minutes on the clock. West Ham quickly and fluidly worked the ball through Liverpool’s midfield and backline, but Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez curled his shot inches wide of the far post. The tone had been set, though: Liverpool were in for a tough fight.

The ensuing 15 minutes featured plenty more of the home side taking the game to the title leaders, as the Hammers caught the Reds out of shape on the counter. Ultimately, though, Aaron Cresswell smashed his 20-yard effort through a sea of bodies, only to see it goes inches — fewer the Hernandez’s effort eight minutes earlier — wide of Alisson‘s left-hand post.

West Ham’s control and threatening period came and went without the payoff they so desperately need, and they were unjustly punished for it. Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but the passage of play should have been halted well before the Senegalese dynamo put the ball in the back of the net.

Adam Lallana played a backheel into space for James Milner, whose cross into the box found Mane for the goal, but Milner stood a full two yards offside when the pass came from Lallana (WATCH HERE). West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna seemed to switch off in anticipation of the offside flag going up, but it never did.

Justice was served in short order, however, as Michail Antonio pulled West Ham back to level terms six minutes later. Felipe Anderson started the training-ground masterpiece with a deftly played ball from his free kick, sending Antonio to a tight angle wide of the six-yard box, but the finish was impeccable.

Once back on level footing, West Ham returned to the front foot and should have gone a goal ahead once again in the 41st minute. Declan Rice beat Liverpool’s high line and had five yards of space between himself and the nearest defender, but the ____-year-old lifted his header of Anderson‘s free kick just inches — yet again — over the crossbar and let Alisson off no man’s island.

There was little hope for the second half to live up to the lofty standards of its predecessor, but Liverpool were determined in their desperation to match Manchester City’s result against Arsenal on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah was effectively neutralized for much of Monday’s matchup, but the Egyptian nearly broke the deadlock with a brilliant slalom through the Hammers’ penalty area and curled shot in the 61st minute, but Lukasz Fabianski was all over it to make the diving save. Beyond that move just after the hour mark, Liverpool were threatened very little and West Ham were able to usher the game toward full-time with an unexpected measure of comfort.

Despite frustrating the league leaders, West Ham remain 12th in the league table.

AT THE HALF: Liverpool, West Ham level on blatantly offside goal

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 4, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
We’re through 45 minutes at the London Stadium, and West Ham United and Liverpool have treated us to a thoroughly thrilling half of soccer.

From the Reds’ opening goal — which was so clearly offside that it’s inexcusable for such a call to be missed — to the Hammers’ equalizer six minutes later, the Premier League title race is looking more and more interesting with every passing minute.

Watch Live: West Ham v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 4, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
West Ham United host Liverpool on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Hammers aiming to put a large dent in Liverpool’s title hopes.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side sit two points clear atop the table heading into this clash, but Manuel Pellegrini‘s West Ham have caused upsets this season by beating Man United and Arsenal at home.

In team news West Ham are without Marko Arnautovic who hasn’t recovered from injury. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez starts for the Hammers.

Liverpool are missing Jordan Henderson, Dejan Lovren and Georginio Wijnaldum through injury, while James Milner returns and captains the team.

LINEUPS

Mings won’t face suspension for bloody Oliviera injury

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
Tyrone Mings‘ return to the stamping plant is not going to cost him further punishment.

Mings left Reading striker Nelson Oliveira‘s face a bloody mess in Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw at the Madejski Stadium this weekend.

After getting tangled up at midfield, Oliveira was face-up on the turf as Mings brought his foot down squarely on the Reading player’s face.

The pictures, which you can find elsewhere, show Norwich City loanee Oliveira as a bloody mess with three deep cleat marks in his face. Those scars will be visible next time you see him in action.

The Aston Villa man, 25, is on loan from Bournemouth, and has been given little benefit of the doubt due to his history. You’ll probably remember Mings receiving a five-match ban for stepping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s head in a 2017 Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Mings, who has been defended by some Villa fans for being off balance and not looking at the stamp the same way some Cherries’ support backed him two years ago, will not face any more discipline because the referee saw the incident and did not proffer a card.

He is a fortunate, fortunate man.

The rest of the way: Top Six fixtures plus Cup competitions

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2019, 1:02 PM EST
There will still be some Premier League fixture arrangements depending on the FA Cup, but the stretch run of the Top Four race is in focus Monday ahead of the last match of Week 25, with leaders Liverpool visiting West Ham United (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

I received some consternation from Liverpool supporters a few weeks back when I said the club’s fixture list combines with its limited cup competition schedule to allow for a very forgiving run toward the club’s first domestic league title of the Premier League era.

In other words, Liverpool’s only non-title outcome other than a massive injury crisis would not just require Man City or Spurs going unbeaten, but the Reds proffering a genuine choke job as well.

Liverpool’s depth was unable to lead it out of its first FA Cup match at Wolves, and the Reds depth and subs couldn’t deal with Chelsea’s depth and subs in the League Cup.

The result is plenty of time to regroup and plan tactically, and even a prolonged UEFA Champions League run would keep the Reds clear of the UCL butting up against a big challenge in the league. And that singular match would likely come with Liverpool having a day or two more rest than likely UEL participant Chelsea.

What about the other teams, you say? Man City and Chelsea are alive in three other tournaments including this month’s League Cup Final, while Manchester United is alive in two (the Red Devils and Blues will meet in the FA Cup on Feb. 16). Arsenal and Spurs only have UEL and UCL action, respectively.

Feel free to print out the below spreadsheet and mark it up with points. How do they finish 1-6 in the Premier League?