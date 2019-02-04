Messi doesn’t practice prior to El Clasico in Copa del Rey

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi has not practiced with his teammates on Monday, raising doubts about his presence in the Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Messi hurt his right leg in the 2-2 draw against Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday and remains doubtful for Barcelona’s home game against Madrid in the first leg of the Copa semifinals.
Barcelona had not yet given full details about Messi’s condition, although reports said the injury wasn’t serious enough to keep him from facing Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium.
The injury appeared to happen when he was hit in the leg by Valencia defender Antonio Lato while they challenged for a ball in the second half on Saturday.
Messi missed Barcelona’s 5-1 league rout of Madrid in October because of a broken right arm.
He has scored at least a goal in nine straight games in all competitions and is the league’s leading scorer with 21 goals in 22 matches.
It’s time to familiarize yourself with Alexandru Mitrita, the 23-year-old Romanian attacker set to help fill the void left by David Villa.
New York City FC announced the reported $9 million purchase of Mitrita from Romanian Liga I club Universitatea Craiova.
He has 12 goals and four assists in 16 matches while captaining the Craiovan club this season. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Pescara in Serie A and Serie B, scoring two goals with six assists.
Mitrita is capped five times by Romania with a single assist. Here’s NYCFC sporting director and USMNT legend Claudio Reyna, via NYCFC.com:
“He comes to New York during a stage in his career where he’s extremely motivated to make the next step after recently breaking into the Romanian national team. He possesses an innate desire to win and is focused on becoming an important player for our Club as we challenge for the Supporters Shield and MLS Cup.
“He was an important player at his previous club and very well-liked by an amazing and loyal fan base. Our fans will immediately notice the personality he carries on the field and they’ll really enjoy watching him play for NYCFC.”
He’s built like Sebastian Giovinco. If he can produce anywhere near the Italian’s level, the signing will be a win for NYCFC.
Taking into the consideration we’re taking an agent at his word, Daniel Campos had some parting shots for Atlanta United following Newcastle United’s purchase of Miguel Almiron for a club record fee.
Reporter Juan Arango translated a UnionFC800 interview with Campos transcribed by Roberto Rojas in Almiron’s home country of Paraguay.
Atlanta’s Darren Eales played the negotiations very well, in our eyes, knowing that Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley needed to buy Almiron, a 24-year-old target Rafa Benitez long-identified as an answer to the Magpies’ attacking woes.
Eales also knew he (likely) had to sell Almiron to get past Major League Soccer’s limit of three Designated Players, and also because Almiron was ready to try his hand abroad and the Five Stripes have been clear they won’t hold players back.
But Campos says Eales figure of $30-plus million was not realistic, and that the market quickly set the price tag. As Newcastle fans in a relegation fight still wait for Almiron’s debut, Campos claims the sale price turned out to be the same figure proffered early in the transfer window, and that “bigger” clubs wanted Almiron but only on loan. From Newcastle’s Evening Chronicle:
“Atlanta United put up a lot of obstacles to sell Miguel and we did not expect this kind of attitude from the club. Miguel Almiron did not leave Atlanta happy because of all the difficulties that the club put for him to get transferred.”
It’s also worth noting that Almiron is by far the crown jewel of Campos’ agency, and the agent will be well-served by both the transfer fee and following Almiron’s wishes.
There’s a large part of us that wonders what good it does Campos to complain publicly?
Liverpool center back Joe Gomez will undergo surgery to repair his broken leg in order to ensure “a more complete recovery,” leaving the Reds without their 21-year-old center back for much, if not all of the season.
Gomez was initially expected to miss a month-and-a-half following a tackle from Burnley’s Ben Mee which left the Clarets defender defending the incident as “unfortunate” but “part of the game.”
Here’s Gomez, via LiverpoolFC.com:
“Obviously being out for longer than we’d first hoped for is hard to swallow but it’s part and parcel of the industry. It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I’ve had in my career, so I know it’s just a case of when it’s fully healed I’m good to go again.”
He signed a new long-term deal days after the injury.
Dejan Lovren remains out of the lineup, while Virgil Van Dijk is battling a minor injury. Joel Matip is healthy, and Fabinho has deputized at center back for the Reds.
Liverpool faces West Ham at 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN (Watch online via NBCSports.com).
The Air Accident Investigation Bureau says it can see a body in the wreckage of the plane that carried Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson from France toward Wales.
The search is the second conducted in the hopes of finding the plane, which disappeared at sea on Jan. 21.
A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) found the wreckage.
“Tragically, in video footage from the ROV, one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage. The AAIB is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police.”
The 28-year-old Sala scored 13 times in 21 matches for Nantes this season before his sale to Cardiff City. In 198 career matches for Caen, Girondins Bordeaux, Nantes, and Chamois Niort, he scored 72 times with 19 assists.