Sala search: “One occupant visible” in video of wreckage

Harry Kane has missed three Premier League matches so far as he looks to return from torn ankle ligaments, and while he was initially ruled out until March, there is good news with regards to his recovery.

‘It’s going well,” Kane told the media while in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. “I went away for some warm weather training and we’re stepping it up.

“We will see next week how we go, start to get the balls out and just see how the ankle reacts. It’s going well so far, but we have just got to take our time with it and make sure we get it right. I never put a time on any of my injuries. It is just about how it feels. The ankle feels great at the moment, so as long as the swelling stays away and we can keep progressing, that would be great.”

Tottenham has struggled without Kane, bounced from both domestic cup competitions and earning three narrow one-goal wins in league play. Spurs takes on Borussia Dortmund in Champions League knockout round play in 10 days, and will almost certainly be without Kane, but a March 5 second leg would be a match Kane could be targeting for a return, if not earlier if the rehab is ahead of schedule.

“I have been watching the last couple of games,” Kane said. “It’s been nerve-wracking watching them, but a couple of great wins. Obviously, I want to be there helping my team, but you have got to have a positive mindset. I am just trying to stay as positive as possible. Hopefully I will be back as soon as possible.”

Spurs have Premier League wins over Watford, Fulham, and Newcastle in Kane’s absence, plus an FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace and a penalty defeat to Chelsea in the semifinals of the League Cup. With the first-choice striker down, and Heung-Min Son on international duty, Spurs have been forced to play Fernando Llorente up front, and the Spaniard struggled. Son has returned, however, and has added an extra element to the Tottenham attack.

