Mark Kerton/PA via AP

Sala search: “One occupant visible” in video of wreckage

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2019, 7:40 AM EST
Airplane wreckage from Emiliano Sala crash found WATCH: Cardiff City salutes Sala after opening penalty kick goal Watch Live: Cardiff City v. Bournemouth

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau says it can see a body in the wreckage of the plane that carried Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson from France toward Wales.

The search is the second conducted in the hopes of finding the plane, which disappeared at sea on Jan. 21.

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) found the wreckage.

“Tragically, in video footage from the ROV, one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage. The AAIB is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police.”

The 28-year-old Sala scored 13 times in 21 matches for Nantes this season before his sale to Cardiff City. In 198 career matches for Caen, Girondins Bordeaux, Nantes, and Chamois Niort, he scored 72 times with 19 assists.

Cardiff won in its first home match since the disappearance of the plane, with striker Bobby Decordova-Reid showing a shirt emblazoned with Sala’s photo after scoring the first of two goals.

Agent: “Almiron did not leave Atlanta happy” due to transfer process

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2019, 9:47 AM EST
Taking into the consideration we’re taking an agent at his word, Daniel Campos had some parting shots for Atlanta United following Newcastle United’s purchase of Miguel Almiron for a club record fee.

Reporter Juan Arango translated a UnionFC800 interview with Campos transcribed by Roberto Rojas in Almiron’s home country of Paraguay.

Atlanta’s Darren Eales played the negotiations very well, in our eyes, knowing that Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley needed to buy Almiron, a 24-year-old target Rafa Benitez long-identified as an answer to the Magpies’ attacking woes.

Eales also knew he (likely) had to sell Almiron to get past Major League Soccer’s limit of three Designated Players, and also because Almiron was ready to try his hand abroad and the Five Stripes have been clear they won’t hold players back.

But Campos says Eales figure of $30-plus million was not realistic, and that the market quickly set the price tag. As Newcastle fans in a relegation fight still wait for Almiron’s debut, Campos claims the sale price turned out to be the same figure proffered early in the transfer window, and that “bigger” clubs wanted Almiron but only on loan. From Newcastle’s Evening Chronicle:

“Atlanta United put up a lot of obstacles to sell Miguel and we did not expect this kind of attitude from the club. Miguel Almiron did not leave Atlanta happy because of all the difficulties that the club put for him to get transferred.”

It’s also worth noting that Almiron is by far the crown jewel of Campos’ agency, and the agent will be well-served by both the transfer fee and following Almiron’s wishes.

There’s a large part of us that wonders what good it does Campos to complain publicly?

Liverpool confirms Gomez requires surgery

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2019, 8:26 AM EST
Liverpool center back Joe Gomez will undergo surgery to repair his broken leg in order to ensure “a more complete recovery,” leaving the Reds without their 21-year-old center back for much, if not all of the season.

Gomez was initially expected to miss a month-and-a-half following a tackle from Burnley’s Ben Mee which left the Clarets defender defending the incident as “unfortunate” but “part of the game.”

Here’s Gomez, via LiverpoolFC.com:

“Obviously being out for longer than we’d first hoped for is hard to swallow but it’s part and parcel of the industry. It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I’ve had in my career, so I know it’s just a case of when it’s fully healed I’m good to go again.”

He signed a new long-term deal days after the injury.

Dejan Lovren remains out of the lineup, while Virgil Van Dijk is battling a minor injury. Joel Matip is healthy, and Fabinho has deputized at center back for the Reds.

Liverpool faces West Ham at 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN (Watch online via NBCSports.com).

Finnbogason hat trick helps Augsburg forget week of turmoil

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 9:33 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) — Alfred Finnbogason scored a hat trick in the snow to help Augsburg end its week of turmoil with a 3-0 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Heavy snowfall failed to put the Iceland striker off as he converted two penalties awarded for handball in the first half, then sealed the result with his third goal early in the second.

The win, Augsburg’s first after a run of 10 games, lifted the side four points clear of the relegation zone, though Stuttgart could again reduce the gap to a point with a win over Freiburg in Sunday’s late game.

The victory will also ease the pressure on Augsburg coach Manuel Baum, who looked away as Finnbogason took his spot kicks, after a week in which his position was called into question – not least by his own defender Martin Hinteregger.

“I can’t say anything positive about him and also won’t say anything negative,” Hinteregger said of Baum after Augsburg’s 2-0 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach last weekend.

Hinteregger was promptly suspended and fined, and the Austrian defender was shipped out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Augsburg also released midfielder Caiuby after the Brazilian returned late to training after the winter break.

Making up for the departures, Augsburg signed English defender Reece Oxford on loan from West Ham for the rest of the season, while former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was appointed assistant coach on Tuesday to help the 39-year-old Baum achieve the turnaround.

“This week was extraordinary for Augsburg,” said Baum, who received abuse from some of the club’s own fans. “When you receive not exactly positive messages from people you don’t even know, then it can be challenging to deal with it.”

Kane says ankle ‘feels great’ as rehab looks on time

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2019, 8:27 PM EST
Harry Kane has missed three Premier League matches so far as he looks to return from torn ankle ligaments, and while he was initially ruled out until March, there is good news with regards to his recovery.

‘It’s going well,” Kane told the media while in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. “I went away for some warm weather training and we’re stepping it up.

“We will see next week how we go, start to get the balls out and just see how the ankle reacts. It’s going well so far, but we have just got to take our time with it and make sure we get it right. I never put a time on any of my injuries. It is just about how it feels. The ankle feels great at the moment, so as long as the swelling stays away and we can keep progressing, that would be great.”

Tottenham has struggled without Kane, bounced from both domestic cup competitions and earning three narrow one-goal wins in league play. Spurs takes on Borussia Dortmund in Champions League knockout round play in 10 days, and will almost certainly be without Kane, but a March 5 second leg would be a match Kane could be targeting for a return, if not earlier if the rehab is ahead of schedule.

“I have been watching the last couple of games,” Kane said. “It’s been nerve-wracking watching them, but a couple of great wins. Obviously, I want to be there helping my team, but you have got to have a positive mindset. I am just trying to stay as positive as possible. Hopefully I will be back as soon as possible.”

Spurs have Premier League wins over Watford, Fulham, and Newcastle in Kane’s absence, plus an FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace and a penalty defeat to Chelsea in the semifinals of the League Cup. With the first-choice striker down, and Heung-Min Son on international duty, Spurs have been forced to play Fernando Llorente up front, and the Spaniard struggled. Son has returned, however, and has added an extra element to the Tottenham attack.