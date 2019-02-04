Sala search: “One occupant visible” in video of wreckage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taking into the consideration we’re taking an agent at his word, Daniel Campos had some parting shots for Atlanta United following Newcastle United’s purchase of Miguel Almiron for a club record fee.

Reporter Juan Arango translated a UnionFC800 interview with Campos transcribed by Roberto Rojas in Almiron’s home country of Paraguay.

Atlanta’s Darren Eales played the negotiations very well, in our eyes, knowing that Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley needed to buy Almiron, a 24-year-old target Rafa Benitez long-identified as an answer to the Magpies’ attacking woes.

Eales also knew he (likely) had to sell Almiron to get past Major League Soccer’s limit of three Designated Players, and also because Almiron was ready to try his hand abroad and the Five Stripes have been clear they won’t hold players back.

But Campos says Eales figure of $30-plus million was not realistic, and that the market quickly set the price tag. As Newcastle fans in a relegation fight still wait for Almiron’s debut, Campos claims the sale price turned out to be the same figure proffered early in the transfer window, and that “bigger” clubs wanted Almiron but only on loan. From Newcastle’s Evening Chronicle:

“Atlanta United put up a lot of obstacles to sell Miguel and we did not expect this kind of attitude from the club. Miguel Almiron did not leave Atlanta happy because of all the difficulties that the club put for him to get transferred.”

It’s also worth noting that Almiron is by far the crown jewel of Campos’ agency, and the agent will be well-served by both the transfer fee and following Almiron’s wishes.

There’s a large part of us that wonders what good it does Campos to complain publicly?

