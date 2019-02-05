FA Cup preview: Four 4th-round replays on Tuesday

Come early February, the last thing any club wants to see on their schedule is the dreaded FA Cup fourth-round replay sandwiched between league fixtures on the weekends either side, but that’s the reality for eight clubs from England’s top four divisions on Tuesday.

Fortunately for Premier League sides, the vast majority has already advanced or been knocked out, thus they’re on hiatus until the weekend. The same can’t be said for Wolverhampton Wanders (Tuesday) or Brighton & Hove Albion (Wednesday).

League One side Shrewsbury Town had their hearts broken by Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves in a 2-2 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow 10 days ago. The PL new boys found themselves a goal down deep into stoppage time, until Matt Doherty headed home Adama Traore’s cross in the 93rd minute to force Tuesday’s replay at Molineux Stadium. Wolves’ second-leading goal scorer, Diogo Jota (five goals in PL play), will miss the game after picking up a knock in Saturday’s victory over Everton.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Championship side Brentford will host National League Premier (fifth-division) side Barnet at Griffin Park following the two side’s 3-3 draw last Monday. Brentford led 1-0 at halftime before an explosion of goals saw them fall 2-1 behind by the 53rd minute, then back in front by the 72nd, and finally level at three goals apiece following Daniel Sparkes’ sensational free kick off the underside of the crossbar.

FA Cup fourth-round replay schedule

Tuesday — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town

Brentford v. Barnet

Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth

Newport County v. Middlesbrough

Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion v. Brighton & Hove Albion — 3:05 p.m. ET

