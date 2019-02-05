FA Cup roundup: Wolves come back to beat Shrewsbury Town, and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time, Shrewsbury Town was leading one of the top 20 clubs in Britain before conceding to tie the score. This time, they couldn’t hold on.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s second half goal put the finishing touches on a Wolverhampton Wanderers comeback as Wolves defeated Shrewsbury Town, 3-2, in a Fifth Round FA Cup replay. Matt Doherty, who assisted on the game-winner, scored Wolves’ first two goals in the first half.

Wolves got off to a perfect start when Doherty poked home at the far post in the second minute to give the hosts the lead. But in the 11th minute, Shrewsbury struck back as James Bolton headed home off a corner kick.

Shrewsbury took a shock lead yet again as Josh Laurent’s strike was mishandled by Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy and it slipped into the net in the 40th minute. Five minutes later, Doherty saved the day for Wolves, heading a mistimed-clearance in to tie the match at 2-2.

In the 62nd minute, Cavaliero, fed by Doherty, cut through the Shrewsbury defense and scored to give Wolves a lead they would hold on to.

Elsewhere, League Two side Newport County stunned Championship club Middlesbrough, 2-0, advancing to host Manchester City in the fifth round.

FA Cup Replay scores

Brentford 3-1 Barnet

Newport 2-0 Middlesborough

QPR 2-0 Portsmouth