Hazard makes his decision: “I know what I am going to do”

Eden Hazard‘s future has been decided, now the rest of the world gets to wait before learning where he’ll be playing his soccer come August.
Speaking this week to French radio station RMC — in an interview scheduled to air in its entirety on Wednesday — the Belgian superstar indicated that his mind is made up after
months years of transfer speculation: “I know what I am going to do. I have made my decision.”
Hazard is, presumably, referring to his impending choice between signing a new contract to remain at Chelsea for the remaining prime years of his career, and moving to Real Madrid after years of reported interest from the Spanish giants.
On one side, Chelsea made it known in December that they were ready to “immediately” extend the 28-year-old’s existing contract, which runs through the summer of 2020, and prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge well into his 30s. Any such deal would, presumably, make him even richer than his current $260,000-per-week wages have already done.
On the other side, Madrid are painfully short on galacticos, and they appear increasingly desperate to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last summer. A move to the Spanish capital would almost certainly be the most lucrative of Hazard’s options, and wouldn’t be the worst thing ever for Chelsea either, given it would come with a price tag somewhere between $120 million and $155 million.
We’re ready to listen when you’re ready to tell us, Eden.
Come early February, the last thing any club wants to see on their schedule is the dreaded FA Cup fourth-round replay sandwiched between league fixtures on the weekends either side, but that’s the reality for eight clubs from England’s top four divisions on Tuesday.
Fortunately for Premier League sides, the vast majority has already advanced or been knocked out, thus they’re on hiatus until the weekend. The same can’t be said for Wolverhampton Wanders (Tuesday) or Brighton & Hove Albion (Wednesday).
League One side Shrewsbury Town had their hearts broken by Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves in a 2-2 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow 10 days ago. The PL new boys found themselves a goal down deep into stoppage time, until Matt Doherty headed home Adama Traore’s cross in the 93rd minute to force Tuesday’s replay at Molineux Stadium. Wolves’ second-leading goal scorer, Diogo Jota (five goals in PL play), will miss the game after picking up a knock in Saturday’s victory over Everton.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, Championship side Brentford will host National League Premier (fifth-division) side Barnet at Griffin Park following the two side’s 3-3 draw last Monday. Brentford led 1-0 at halftime before an explosion of goals saw them fall 2-1 behind by the 53rd minute, then back in front by the 72nd, and finally level at three goals apiece following Daniel Sparkes’ sensational free kick off the underside of the crossbar.
FA Cup fourth-round replay schedule
Tuesday — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town
Brentford v. Barnet
Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth
Newport County v. Middlesbrough
Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion v. Brighton & Hove Albion — 3:05 p.m. ET
PARIS (AP) French midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa is seeking up to $9.1 million in compensation from Paris Saint-Germain for not playing him during the last 15 months of his largely unhappy spell with the club.
The player’s lawyer, Jean-Jacques Bertrand, said in an Associated Press interview on Monday that the suit was filed on Friday with a Paris labor tribunal.
Bertrand said Ben Arfa’s contract at PSG was heavily weighted with performances bonuses, so his earnings took a hit from the club’s decision not to play him. The suit also argues that PSG’s treatment of Ben Arfa amounted to workplace harassment.
The lawyer alleges the club’s aim was “to make him crack,” and PSG “did everything to push him to leave.”
In response, PSG expressed confidence that it will be vindicated and said it regrets the “stubbornness” of Ben Arfa and his attorney.
Ben Arfa joined PSG in 2016. But after scoring twice in a French Cup quarterfinal in April 2017, he never played for the PSG first team again to the end of his contract in June 2018, an exile of nearly 70 matches.
BALASHIKHA, Russia (AP) Former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has ceremonially opened an ice hockey game in Russia — and promptly fallen on the ice.
Mourinho was given the honor of making the first puck drop on Monday at the Kontinental Hockey League game between Avangard Omsk and SKA St. Petersburg.
As he turned to walk off the ice, he slipped on a red carpet and fell backward before being helped up by SKA player and two-time Stanley Cup winner Pavel Datsyuk.
There were no immediate reports that the Portuguese coach was injured in any way. Avangard won 2-0.