Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Live, FA Cup: Wolves host Shrews in one of Tuesday’s four replays

By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2019, 2:05 PM EST
Four of the remaining five places in the FA Cup fifth round will be booked on Tuesday, as eight teams are set to contest fourth-round replays ahead of the round of 16 in two weeks’ time.

[ LIVE: Follow Tuesday’s FA Cup replays ]

Wolverhampton Wanderers are the long Premier League side in action on Tuesday, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side hosts League One side Shrewsbury Town. Wolves needed a 93rd-minute equalizer in the two sides’ first meeting just to force Tuesday’s replay at Molineux Stadium.

Hit the link above to follow Tuesday’s action, and check back on PST for a roundup of all the results later in the day.

Tuesday’s FA Cup schedule — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town
Brentford v. Barnet
Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth
Newport County v. Middlesbrough

Oxlade-Chamberlain, nearing return, named in Liverpool’s UCL squad

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to full training sometime in February, and his hopes of returning to a meaningful role with Liverpool’s first team received a boost on Tuesday when he was registered in the Reds’ 25-man squad for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Nine and a half months after tearing his ACL in Liverpool’s UCL semifinal against Roma — an injury that cost him a surefire place in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup — Oxlade-Chamberlain will rejoin his teammates sometime in the next two or three weeks with an eye toward being available for selection sometime in late March or early April. Jurgen Klopp‘s side is set to face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 beginning Feb. 19 at Anfield, followed by the return leg at the Allianz Arena on March 13.

Upon returning to the field, Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely be eased back into action with minutes first coming as a late-game substitute, followed by a few 20- and 30-minute sub appearances, before being named in a starting lineup — something that might not happen until the start of the 2019-20 season in August.

Refs training with VAR ahead of approval for Women’s World Cup

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
Women’s World Cup referees are undergoing training with VARs in matches over the next two weeks, The Associated Press has learned, paving the way for the FIFA council to approve the use of video reviews at the tournament in France.

FIFA has faced criticism for not committing to using video assistant referees at the June 7-July 7 Women’s World Cup just as they were for the men’s tournament for the first time in Russia last year.

Amid growing demands for clarity on the deployment of VAR, United States women’s team coach Jill Ellis said it would be “insulting” if female players didn’t have an equal right to have decisions reviewed by video at their biggest tournament. England counterpart Phil Neville has also criticized the standard of refereeing in the women’s game and the lack of technology which could reduce mistakes.

FIFA only gave the first indication on Monday that it does plan to use the technology in France after the AP discovered previously undisclosed training with VARs was taking place in seminars and matches in Qatar. It ensures the 27 referees and 47 assistant referees will gain the necessary experience that allows FIFA executives at a meeting in Miami in March to approve the use of the technology for the World Cup.

“The final decision if VAR will be used at the Women’s World Cup will be taken by the FIFA council,” FIFA told The Associated Press on Monday. The governing body had previously only said a decision about VAR would come “in due time.”

FIFA is now ramping up testing with VAR as referees preside over matches with the assistance of technology at the Al Kass International Cup for men’s under-17 teams, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, from Monday through Feb. 15 at Qatar’s Aspire Academy.

“It’s similar to the men’s preparation,” FIFA said in a statement to the AP after being asked about the gathering of Women’s World Cup referees in Doha. “To have the best preparation the referees will have VAR training and in addition to that they will officiate games of the Al Kass Cup.”

It is a rare deployment of female referees at men’s games. Uruguayan official Claudia Umpierrez made the first VAR call of the tournament near Doha to disallow a goal for offside in a game involving Aspire and Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic on Monday evening.

“They have a competition, real matches and that’s is the best way to practice,” FIFA said. “VAR is only a part of their preparation. All other refereeing aspects like reading the game, uniformity and consistency in their decisions, positioning etc., are also crucial for their performances.”

While the Women’s World Cup referees and their assistants are women, most of the VARs are men, with some having gained experienced at the World Cup in Russia. No domestic women’s competition currently uses VAR.

When FIFA in December announced the appointment of referees for the Women’s World Cup, there was no mention of VAR.

FIFA appears to be operating on the same timescale to last year when VAR for the men’s World Cup was officially approved at a council meeting in March.

The video review calls in Russia were made from FIFA’s International Broadcast Center near Moscow. VARs, four to a game, sat with monitor operators trained to find the best camera angles before feeding decisions back to referees on the pitch in stadiums. Referees can also check replays themselves on pitch-side monitors.

Video review can help referees overturn clear errors in game-changing situations. This means incidents involving goals scored, the award of penalty kicks, red cards, and cases of referees showing cards to the wrong player.

Toronto FC sign USMNT forward Terrence Boyd

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2019, 11:05 AM EST
Following the departure of Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC have more than a few goals to replace just weeks before the 2019 season kicks off.

With that in mind, TFC announced on Tuesday the signing of once-upon-a-time U.S. men’s national team forward Terrence Boyd. The 27-year-old will likely begin his time in MLS as a backup option, given the numerous long-term injuries he’s battled over the last five years, to starter Jozy Altidore.

The serious injuries began with a torn ACL shortly after Boyd, who’s no 27, moved to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2014. From there, Boyd wouldn’t make another appearance for Leipzig before moving to second-division side Darmstadt. He made 44 appearances for Darmstadt across one full season and two half-seasons, but scored just five goals. Boyd’s last appearance for the USMNT came in an Oct. 2016 friendly against New Zealand; before that, he hadn’t featured for the Yanks since prior to the 2014 World Cup.

In Giovinco’s absence, Altidore — assuming he remains at the club for another season, following reports of discord between the sides — will certainly be leaned upon more heavily, but he’s dealt with a handful of short- and medium-term injuries himself. If the Reds find themselves in a position where they’re counting on too many minutes and too many goals from Boyd, that’ll be a surefire season of another season gone wrong.

Mourinho gets suspended prison sentence, $2.2M fine for tax fraud

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho received a one-year suspended sentence after reaching a guilty plea for tax fraud in Spain on Tuesday.

Mourinho will not have to serve time after admitting he defrauded Spanish authorities in 2011 and 2012. Sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders can be suspended in Spain.

Mourinho appeared before a judge in a Madrid court to confirm the plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors. As part of the deal, he also has to pay a fine of $2.2 million.

Mourinho was accused of defrauding Spanish tax authorities of $3.7 million in unpaid taxes. The money involved revenues from image rights, not salary paid by Real Madrid. He had already paid part of what he owed last year.

The 56-year-old Portuguese coach, recently fired by Manchester United, was in charge of Real Madrid from 2010-13.

Mourinho’s plea deal comes two weeks after former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo pleaded guilty to tax fraud from the time he played in Spain. The Portugal forward received a two-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay $21.7 million to Spanish authorities.

Mourinho had appeared before a judge in 2017 and denied any wrongdoing, saying he had paid everything he owed to Spanish tax authorities from the time he coached Real Madrid. He said he left the country in 2013 with the “information and the conviction” that he was up to date with his tax obligations.

Gestifute, the agency that represents Ronaldo and Mourinho, released a statement at the time saying the coach paid ” $30.3 million in taxes, with an average tax rate over 41 percent.”

Several other soccer figures have been subjected to investigations from tax authorities in Spain in recent years, including Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Alexis Sanchez, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, Fabio Coentrao and Xabi Alonso.

Messi was found guilty three years ago, along with his father, on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of $4.6 million on income made from image rights.