Messi practices ahead of Copa ‘clasico’ against Real Madrid

Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 4:59 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi has returned to training, a day before Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Messi was sidelined from Monday’s training session because of a right leg injury sustained in a Spanish league match on Saturday.

He re-joined his teammates on the practice field on Tuesday and showed no signs he was bothered by the injury. The media could only watch the first few minutes of the session, when players warmed up and played keep-away.

Coach Ernesto Valverde had said earlier Tuesday he would wait for the training session to end before deciding whether Messi will play on Wednesday at Camp Nou Stadium.

By Daniel KarellFeb 5, 2019, 5:40 PM EST
For the second time, Shrewsbury Town was leading one of the top 20 clubs in Britain before conceding to tie the score. This time, they couldn’t hold on.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s second half goal put the finishing touches on a Wolverhampton Wanderers comeback as Wolves defeated Shrewsbury Town, 3-2, in a Fifth Round FA Cup replay. Matt Doherty, who assisted on the game-winner, scored Wolves’ first two goals in the first half.

Wolves got off to a perfect start when Doherty poked home at the far post in the second minute to give the hosts the lead. But in the 11th minute, Shrewsbury struck back as James Bolton headed home off a corner kick.

Shrewsbury took a shock lead yet again as Josh Laurent’s strike was mishandled by Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy and it slipped into the net in the 40th minute. Five minutes later, Doherty saved the day for Wolves, heading a mistimed-clearance in to tie the match at 2-2.

In the 62nd minute, Cavaliero, fed by Doherty, cut through the Shrewsbury defense and scored to give Wolves a lead they would hold on to.

Elsewhere, League Two side Newport County stunned Championship club Middlesbrough, 2-0, advancing to host Manchester City in the fifth round.

FA Cup Replay scores

Brentford 3-1 Barnet

Newport 2-0 Middlesborough

QPR 2-0 Portsmouth

By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2019, 2:05 PM EST
Four of the remaining five places in the FA Cup fifth round will be booked on Tuesday, as eight teams are set to contest fourth-round replays ahead of the round of 16 in two weeks’ time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are the long Premier League side in action on Tuesday, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side hosts League One side Shrewsbury Town. Wolves needed a 93rd-minute equalizer in the two sides’ first meeting just to force Tuesday’s replay at Molineux Stadium.

Hit the link above to follow Tuesday’s action, and check back on PST for a roundup of all the results later in the day.

Tuesday’s FA Cup schedule — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town
Brentford v. Barnet
Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth
Newport County v. Middlesbrough

Oxlade-Chamberlain, nearing return, named in Liverpool’s UCL squad

By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to full training sometime in February, and his hopes of returning to a meaningful role with Liverpool’s first team received a boost on Tuesday when he was registered in the Reds’ 25-man squad for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Nine and a half months after tearing his ACL in Liverpool’s UCL semifinal against Roma — an injury that cost him a surefire place in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup — Oxlade-Chamberlain will rejoin his teammates sometime in the next two or three weeks with an eye toward being available for selection sometime in late March or early April. Jurgen Klopp‘s side is set to face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 beginning Feb. 19 at Anfield, followed by the return leg at the Allianz Arena on March 13.

Upon returning to the field, Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely be eased back into action with minutes first coming as a late-game substitute, followed by a few 20- and 30-minute sub appearances, before being named in a starting lineup — something that might not happen until the start of the 2019-20 season in August.

Refs training with VAR ahead of approval for Women’s World Cup

Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
Women’s World Cup referees are undergoing training with VARs in matches over the next two weeks, The Associated Press has learned, paving the way for the FIFA council to approve the use of video reviews at the tournament in France.

FIFA has faced criticism for not committing to using video assistant referees at the June 7-July 7 Women’s World Cup just as they were for the men’s tournament for the first time in Russia last year.

Amid growing demands for clarity on the deployment of VAR, United States women’s team coach Jill Ellis said it would be “insulting” if female players didn’t have an equal right to have decisions reviewed by video at their biggest tournament. England counterpart Phil Neville has also criticized the standard of refereeing in the women’s game and the lack of technology which could reduce mistakes.

FIFA only gave the first indication on Monday that it does plan to use the technology in France after the AP discovered previously undisclosed training with VARs was taking place in seminars and matches in Qatar. It ensures the 27 referees and 47 assistant referees will gain the necessary experience that allows FIFA executives at a meeting in Miami in March to approve the use of the technology for the World Cup.

“The final decision if VAR will be used at the Women’s World Cup will be taken by the FIFA council,” FIFA told The Associated Press on Monday. The governing body had previously only said a decision about VAR would come “in due time.”

FIFA is now ramping up testing with VAR as referees preside over matches with the assistance of technology at the Al Kass International Cup for men’s under-17 teams, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, from Monday through Feb. 15 at Qatar’s Aspire Academy.

“It’s similar to the men’s preparation,” FIFA said in a statement to the AP after being asked about the gathering of Women’s World Cup referees in Doha. “To have the best preparation the referees will have VAR training and in addition to that they will officiate games of the Al Kass Cup.”

It is a rare deployment of female referees at men’s games. Uruguayan official Claudia Umpierrez made the first VAR call of the tournament near Doha to disallow a goal for offside in a game involving Aspire and Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic on Monday evening.

“They have a competition, real matches and that’s is the best way to practice,” FIFA said. “VAR is only a part of their preparation. All other refereeing aspects like reading the game, uniformity and consistency in their decisions, positioning etc., are also crucial for their performances.”

While the Women’s World Cup referees and their assistants are women, most of the VARs are men, with some having gained experienced at the World Cup in Russia. No domestic women’s competition currently uses VAR.

When FIFA in December announced the appointment of referees for the Women’s World Cup, there was no mention of VAR.

FIFA appears to be operating on the same timescale to last year when VAR for the men’s World Cup was officially approved at a council meeting in March.

The video review calls in Russia were made from FIFA’s International Broadcast Center near Moscow. VARs, four to a game, sat with monitor operators trained to find the best camera angles before feeding decisions back to referees on the pitch in stadiums. Referees can also check replays themselves on pitch-side monitors.

Video review can help referees overturn clear errors in game-changing situations. This means incidents involving goals scored, the award of penalty kicks, red cards, and cases of referees showing cards to the wrong player.