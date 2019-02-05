Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin signs with Atlanta United

Pogba is coming to MLS. Well, Florentin to be exact.
Atlanta United announced on Tuesday evening that it had signed Florentin Pogba, the order brother of Paul, on a free transfer. Florentin Pogba most recently played for Gençlerbirliği in Turkey, where he stayed for one year.
“We’re pleased to officially welcome Florentin to our club,” Atlanta United Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a physical center back who also has the ability to play with his feet. He also brings an immense amount of experience after representing his club and country in various international tournaments and we expect him to compete for playing time on our backline.”
The 28-year-old defender comes into Atlanta as a depth signing to provide cover for aging centerbacks Jeff Larentowicz and Michael Parkhurst.
Pogba, who was born in Guinea before moving to France as an infant along with his twin brother Mathias, plays for the Guinea National steam. He was a former France youth international.
Even in extra time, Christian Pulisic showed that he has plenty of energy left in the gas tank.
The 20-year-old American winger completed a lung-bursting run, combining with Paco Alcacer to score during Borussia Dortmund’s German Cup match against Werder Bremen. Pulisic’s goal in the 105th minute of the match put Dortmund in the lead, 2-1 at the time.
Unfortunately for Pulisic and his teammates, Dortmund weren’t able to hold on, as Dortmund fell 4-2 on penalty kicks after extra time finished, 3-3.
Fellow American Josh Sargent was not in the Gameday squad for Bremen.
The goal will surely give Pulisic some confidence during what’s been a tough season. However, the defeat may be a blow to the U.S. Men’s National Team star. Pulisic has mainly been playing mid-week League and cup matches, and with Dortmund out of the DFB Pokal, it’s one less opportunity for Pulisic to get playing time.
Of course, this performance could be rewarded by coach Lucien Favre with a regular place in the first team. Ultimately, Dortmund are in pole position to win the Bundesliga and even with Pulisic’s transfer to Chelsea complete, there’s still incentive to get the most out of him while they have him.
For the second time, Shrewsbury Town was leading one of the top 20 clubs in Britain before conceding to tie the score. This time, they couldn’t hold on.
Ivan Cavaleiro’s second half goal put the finishing touches on a Wolverhampton Wanderers comeback as Wolves defeated Shrewsbury Town, 3-2, in a Fifth Round FA Cup replay. Matt Doherty, who assisted on the game-winner, scored Wolves’ first two goals in the first half.
[ MORE: Full FA Cup schedule ]
Wolves got off to a perfect start when Doherty poked home at the far post in the second minute to give the hosts the lead. But in the 11th minute, Shrewsbury struck back as James Bolton headed home off a corner kick.
Shrewsbury took a shock lead yet again as Josh Laurent’s strike was mishandled by Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy and it slipped into the net in the 40th minute. Five minutes later, Doherty saved the day for Wolves, heading a mistimed-clearance in to tie the match at 2-2.
In the 62nd minute, Cavaliero, fed by Doherty, cut through the Shrewsbury defense and scored to give Wolves a lead they would hold on to.
Elsewhere, League Two side Newport County stunned Championship club Middlesbrough, 2-0, advancing to host Manchester City in the fifth round.
FA Cup Replay scores
Brentford 3-1 Barnet
Newport 2-0 Middlesborough
QPR 2-0 Portsmouth
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi has returned to training, a day before Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.
[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]
Messi was sidelined from Monday’s training session because of a right leg injury sustained in a Spanish league match on Saturday.
He re-joined his teammates on the practice field on Tuesday and showed no signs he was bothered by the injury. The media could only watch the first few minutes of the session, when players warmed up and played keep-away.
Coach Ernesto Valverde had said earlier Tuesday he would wait for the training session to end before deciding whether Messi will play on Wednesday at Camp Nou Stadium.
Four of the remaining five places in the FA Cup fifth round will be booked on Tuesday, as eight teams are set to contest fourth-round replays ahead of the round of 16 in two weeks’ time.
[ LIVE: Follow Tuesday’s FA Cup replays ]
Wolverhampton Wanderers are the long Premier League side in action on Tuesday, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side hosts League One side Shrewsbury Town. Wolves needed a 93rd-minute equalizer in the two sides’ first meeting just to force Tuesday’s replay at Molineux Stadium.
Hit the link above to follow Tuesday’s action, and check back on PST for a roundup of all the results later in the day.
Tuesday’s FA Cup schedule — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town
Brentford v. Barnet
Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth
Newport County v. Middlesbrough