Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin signs with Atlanta United

Pogba is coming to MLS. Well, Florentin to be exact.

Atlanta United announced on Tuesday evening that it had signed Florentin Pogba, the order brother of Paul, on a free transfer. Florentin Pogba most recently played for Gençlerbirliği in Turkey, where he stayed for one year.

“We’re pleased to officially welcome Florentin to our club,” Atlanta United Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a physical center back who also has the ability to play with his feet. He also brings an immense amount of experience after representing his club and country in various international tournaments and we expect him to compete for playing time on our backline.”

The 28-year-old defender comes into Atlanta as a depth signing to provide cover for aging centerbacks Jeff Larentowicz and Michael Parkhurst.

Pogba, who was born in Guinea before moving to France as an infant along with his twin brother Mathias, plays for the Guinea National steam. He was a former France youth international.