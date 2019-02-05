Pulisic scores in wild German Cup match (video)

Even in extra time, Christian Pulisic showed that he has plenty of energy left in the gas tank.
The 20-year-old American winger completed a lung-bursting run, combining with Paco Alcacer to score during Borussia Dortmund’s German Cup match against Werder Bremen. Pulisic’s goal in the 105th minute of the match out Dortmund in the lead, 2-1 at the time.
Unfortunately for Pulisic and his teammates, Dortmund weren’t able to hold on, as Dortmund fell 4-2 on penalty kicks after extra time finished, 3-3.
Fellow American Josh Sargent was not in the Gameday squad for Bremen.
The goal will surely give Pulisic some confidence during what’s been a tough season. However, the defeat may be a blow to the U.S. Men’s National Team star. Pulisic has mainly been playing mid-week League and cup matches, and with Dortmund out of the DFB Pokal, it’s one less opportunity for Pulisic to get playing time.
Of course, this performance could be rewarded by coach Lucien Favre with a regular place in the first team. Ultimately, Dortmund are in pole position to win the Bundesliga and even with Pulisic’s transfer to Chelsea complete, there’s still incentive to get the most out of him while they have him.
For the second time, Shrewsbury Town was leading one of the top 20 clubs in Britain before conceding to tie the score. This time, they couldn’t hold on.
Ivan Cavaleiro’s second half goal put the finishing touches on a Wolverhampton Wanderers comeback as Wolves defeated Shrewsbury Town, 3-2, in a Fifth Round FA Cup replay. Matt Doherty, who assisted on the game-winner, scored Wolves’ first two goals in the first half.
Wolves got off to a perfect start when Doherty poked home at the far post in the second minute to give the hosts the lead. But in the 11th minute, Shrewsbury struck back as James Bolton headed home off a corner kick.
Shrewsbury took a shock lead yet again as Josh Laurent’s strike was mishandled by Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy and it slipped into the net in the 40th minute. Five minutes later, Doherty saved the day for Wolves, heading a mistimed-clearance in to tie the match at 2-2.
In the 62nd minute, Cavaliero, fed by Doherty, cut through the Shrewsbury defense and scored to give Wolves a lead they would hold on to.
Elsewhere, League Two side Newport County stunned Championship club Middlesbrough, 2-0, advancing to host Manchester City in the fifth round.
FA Cup Replay scores
Brentford 3-1 Barnet
Newport 2-0 Middlesborough
QPR 2-0 Portsmouth
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi has returned to training, a day before Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.
Messi was sidelined from Monday’s training session because of a right leg injury sustained in a Spanish league match on Saturday.
He re-joined his teammates on the practice field on Tuesday and showed no signs he was bothered by the injury. The media could only watch the first few minutes of the session, when players warmed up and played keep-away.
Coach Ernesto Valverde had said earlier Tuesday he would wait for the training session to end before deciding whether Messi will play on Wednesday at Camp Nou Stadium.
Four of the remaining five places in the FA Cup fifth round will be booked on Tuesday, as eight teams are set to contest fourth-round replays ahead of the round of 16 in two weeks’ time.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are the long Premier League side in action on Tuesday, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side hosts League One side Shrewsbury Town. Wolves needed a 93rd-minute equalizer in the two sides’ first meeting just to force Tuesday’s replay at Molineux Stadium.
Hit the link above to follow Tuesday’s action, and check back on PST for a roundup of all the results later in the day.
Tuesday’s FA Cup schedule — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town
Brentford v. Barnet
Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth
Newport County v. Middlesbrough
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to full training sometime in February, and his hopes of returning to a meaningful role with Liverpool’s first team received a boost on Tuesday when he was registered in the Reds’ 25-man squad for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.
Nine and a half months after tearing his ACL in Liverpool’s UCL semifinal against Roma — an injury that cost him a surefire place in the England squad for the 2018 World Cup — Oxlade-Chamberlain will rejoin his teammates sometime in the next two or three weeks with an eye toward being available for selection sometime in late March or early April. Jurgen Klopp‘s side is set to face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 beginning Feb. 19 at Anfield, followed by the return leg at the Allianz Arena on March 13.
Upon returning to the field, Oxlade-Chamberlain will likely be eased back into action with minutes first coming as a late-game substitute, followed by a few 20- and 30-minute sub appearances, before being named in a starting lineup — something that might not happen until the start of the 2019-20 season in August.