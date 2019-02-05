Pulisic scores in wild German Cup match (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even in extra time, Christian Pulisic showed that he has plenty of energy left in the gas tank.

The 20-year-old American winger completed a lung-bursting run, combining with Paco Alcacer to score during Borussia Dortmund’s German Cup match against Werder Bremen. Pulisic’s goal in the 105th minute of the match out Dortmund in the lead, 2-1 at the time.

A brilliant run and finish from Christian Pulisic! pic.twitter.com/rA18N81eJj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 5, 2019

Unfortunately for Pulisic and his teammates, Dortmund weren’t able to hold on, as Dortmund fell 4-2 on penalty kicks after extra time finished, 3-3.

Fellow American Josh Sargent was not in the Gameday squad for Bremen.

The goal will surely give Pulisic some confidence during what’s been a tough season. However, the defeat may be a blow to the U.S. Men’s National Team star. Pulisic has mainly been playing mid-week League and cup matches, and with Dortmund out of the DFB Pokal, it’s one less opportunity for Pulisic to get playing time.

Of course, this performance could be rewarded by coach Lucien Favre with a regular place in the first team. Ultimately, Dortmund are in pole position to win the Bundesliga and even with Pulisic’s transfer to Chelsea complete, there’s still incentive to get the most out of him while they have him.