Toronto FC sign USMNT forward Terrence Boyd

Following the departure of Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC have more than a few goals to replace just weeks before the 2019 season kicks off.

With that in mind, TFC announced on Tuesday the signing of once-upon-a-time U.S. men’s national team forward Terrence Boyd. The 27-year-old will likely begin his time in MLS as a backup option, given the numerous long-term injuries he’s battled over the last five years, to starter Jozy Altidore.

The serious injuries began with a torn ACL shortly after Boyd, who’s no 27, moved to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2014. From there, Boyd wouldn’t make another appearance for Leipzig before moving to second-division side Darmstadt. He made 44 appearances for Darmstadt across one full season and two half-seasons, but scored just five goals. Boyd’s last appearance for the USMNT came in an Oct. 2016 friendly against New Zealand; before that, he hadn’t featured for the Yanks since prior to the 2014 World Cup.

In Giovinco’s absence, Altidore — assuming he remains at the club for another season, following reports of discord between the sides — will certainly be leaned upon more heavily, but he’s dealt with a handful of short- and medium-term injuries himself. If the Reds find themselves in a position where they’re counting on too many minutes and too many goals from Boyd, that’ll be a surefire season of another season gone wrong.

