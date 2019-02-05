More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Toronto FC sign USMNT forward Terrence Boyd

By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2019, 11:05 AM EST
Following the departure of Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC have more than a few goals to replace just weeks before the 2019 season kicks off.

With that in mind, TFC announced on Tuesday the signing of once-upon-a-time U.S. men’s national team forward Terrence Boyd. The 27-year-old will likely begin his time in MLS as a backup option, given the numerous long-term injuries he’s battled over the last five years, to starter Jozy Altidore.

The serious injuries began with a torn ACL shortly after Boyd, who’s no 27, moved to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2014. From there, Boyd wouldn’t make another appearance for Leipzig before moving to second-division side Darmstadt. He made 44 appearances for Darmstadt across one full season and two half-seasons, but scored just five goals. Boyd’s last appearance for the USMNT came in an Oct. 2016 friendly against New Zealand; before that, he hadn’t featured for the Yanks since prior to the 2014 World Cup.

In Giovinco’s absence, Altidore — assuming he remains at the club for another season, following reports of discord between the sides — will certainly be leaned upon more heavily, but he’s dealt with a handful of short- and medium-term injuries himself. If the Reds find themselves in a position where they’re counting on too many minutes and too many goals from Boyd, that’ll be a surefire season of another season gone wrong.

Mourinho gets suspended prison sentence, $2.2M fine for tax fraud

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho received a one-year suspended sentence after reaching a guilty plea for tax fraud in Spain on Tuesday.

Mourinho will not have to serve time after admitting he defrauded Spanish authorities in 2011 and 2012. Sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders can be suspended in Spain.

Mourinho appeared before a judge in a Madrid court to confirm the plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors. As part of the deal, he also has to pay a fine of $2.2 million.

Mourinho was accused of defrauding Spanish tax authorities of $3.7 million in unpaid taxes. The money involved revenues from image rights, not salary paid by Real Madrid. He had already paid part of what he owed last year.

The 56-year-old Portuguese coach, recently fired by Manchester United, was in charge of Real Madrid from 2010-13.

Mourinho’s plea deal comes two weeks after former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo pleaded guilty to tax fraud from the time he played in Spain. The Portugal forward received a two-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay $21.7 million to Spanish authorities.

Mourinho had appeared before a judge in 2017 and denied any wrongdoing, saying he had paid everything he owed to Spanish tax authorities from the time he coached Real Madrid. He said he left the country in 2013 with the “information and the conviction” that he was up to date with his tax obligations.

Gestifute, the agency that represents Ronaldo and Mourinho, released a statement at the time saying the coach paid ” $30.3 million in taxes, with an average tax rate over 41 percent.”

Several other soccer figures have been subjected to investigations from tax authorities in Spain in recent years, including Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Alexis Sanchez, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, Fabio Coentrao and Xabi Alonso.

Messi was found guilty three years ago, along with his father, on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of $4.6 million on income made from image rights.

Hazard makes his decision: “I know what I am going to do”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2019, 9:13 AM EST
Eden Hazard‘s future has been decided, now the rest of the world gets to wait before learning where he’ll be playing his soccer come August.

Speaking this week to French radio station RMC — in an interview scheduled to air in its entirety on Wednesday — the Belgian superstar indicated that his mind is made up after months years of transfer speculation: “I know what I am going to do. I have made my decision.”

Hazard is, presumably, referring to his impending choice between signing a new contract to remain at Chelsea for the remaining prime years of his career, and moving to Real Madrid after years of reported interest from the Spanish giants.

On one side, Chelsea made it known in December that they were ready to “immediately” extend the 28-year-old’s existing contract, which runs through the summer of 2020, and prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge well into his 30s. Any such deal would, presumably, make him even richer than his current $260,000-per-week wages have already done.

On the other side, Madrid are painfully short on galacticos, and they appear increasingly desperate to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last summer. A move to the Spanish capital would almost certainly be the most lucrative of Hazard’s options, and wouldn’t be the worst thing ever for Chelsea either, given it would come with a price tag somewhere between $120 million and $155 million.

We’re ready to listen when you’re ready to tell us, Eden.

FA Cup preview: Four 4th-round replays on Tuesday

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2019, 7:59 AM EST
Come early February, the last thing any club wants to see on their schedule is the dreaded FA Cup fourth-round replay sandwiched between league fixtures on the weekends either side, but that’s the reality for eight clubs from England’s top four divisions on Tuesday.

Fortunately for Premier League sides, the vast majority has already advanced or been knocked out, thus they’re on hiatus until the weekend. The same can’t be said for Wolverhampton Wanders (Tuesday) or Brighton & Hove Albion (Wednesday).

League One side Shrewsbury Town had their hearts broken by Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves in a 2-2 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow 10 days ago. The PL new boys found themselves a goal down deep into stoppage time, until Matt Doherty headed home Adama Traore’s cross in the 93rd minute to force Tuesday’s replay at Molineux Stadium. Wolves’ second-leading goal scorer, Diogo Jota (five goals in PL play), will miss the game after picking up a knock in Saturday’s victory over Everton.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Championship side Brentford will host National League Premier (fifth-division) side Barnet at Griffin Park following the two side’s 3-3 draw last Monday. Brentford led 1-0 at halftime before an explosion of goals saw them fall 2-1 behind by the 53rd minute, then back in front by the 72nd, and finally level at three goals apiece following Daniel Sparkes’ sensational free kick off the underside of the crossbar.

FA Cup fourth-round replay schedule

Tuesday — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Shrewsbury Town
Brentford v. Barnet
Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth
Newport County v. Middlesbrough

Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion v. Brighton & Hove Albion — 3:05 p.m. ET

The 2 Robbies: Man City, Spurs close the gap on Liverpool

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 4, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the latest on the Premier League title race starting with Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Arsenal (0:45), Liverpool’s disappointing 1-1 draw at West Ham (21:00) and Tottenham’s 1-0 win against Newcastle (37:00). Plus, thoughts on Chelsea’s bounce-back thrashing of Huddersfield (41:40), another win for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (49:25) and an emotional win for Cardiff City against Bournemouth (57:30). Finally, a chat on the pitch invader who stole the show this weekend, the cat at Goodison Park (1:00:30).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies