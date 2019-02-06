More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Bahraini int’l to face extradition hearings in Thailand before return to Australia

Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 1:40 PM EST
BANGKOK (AP) Thailand’s government insisted Wednesday it cannot free a detained soccer player who has refugee status in Australia until hearings on Bahrain’s request for his extradition are completed.

Thailand has come under great pressure from Australia’s government, sporting bodies and human rights groups to send Hakeem al-Araibi back to Australia. He was arrested last year at a Bangkok airport when he arrived on a honeymoon trip with his wife.

Al-Araibi, a former player on Bahrain’s national team, says he fled Bahrain due to political repression and that he fears torture if he returns. Bahrain wants him back to serve a 10-year prison sentence he received in absentia in 2014 for alleged involvement in the arson of a police station, a charge he denies.

He contends he was blindfolded and had his legs beaten while he was held in Bahrain previously and believes he was targeted for arrest because of his Shiite faith and because his brother was politically active in Bahrain. Bahrain has a Shiite majority but is ruled by a Sunni monarchy.

Thai authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that after detaining the 25-year-old al-Araibi on his November arrival in Bangkok, they received a direct request from Bahrain for his extradition, compelling them carry out court hearings.

“From this point on, the case has entered into the Thai judiciary system,” said Trumph Jalichandra, deputy spokesman for the attorney general’s office. “The government’s position is that it will not interfere. It will take some time before the court makes its decision. We don’t know what that decision will be. Please don’t make an assumption that the court will rule one way or the other. We have to wait and see.”

Al-Araibi will stay in custody until a court begins hearings on April 22 on his extradition case. He informed the court on Monday that he declined to be voluntarily extradited.

The Australian government has urged Thailand to exercise its legal discretion to free al-Araibi.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Tuesday that al-Araibi was detained on arrival because Australian authorities had forwarded them an Interpol Red Notice that Bahrain was seeking his arrest. Australian police acknowledge doing so, but there have been questions raised about why the Red Notice appeared to have been issued just before al-Araibi departed on his trip, and whether Bahraini authorities had been tipped off about his travel plans.

The Foreign Ministry statement appeared to be a defensive response to the almost daily public appeals Thailand has been receiving asking for al-Araibi’s release.

“Thailand had previously not been aware of Mr. Hakeem’s case and does not have any prejudice against him. Indeed, we would not have become involved in the issue had we not received the Red Notice alert from the Australian Interpol and the subsequent formal request by Bahrain for his arrest and extradition,” it said.

Laying out the main argument at Wednesday’s news conference, it said that “Thailand does not gain anything from holding Mr. Hakeem in custody. But as a sovereign country that has legal obligations and commitments to the international community, Thailand finds itself in the middle of a case involving two countries competing for Mr. Hakeem’s custody.”

The statement suggested that Australia and Bahrain talk with each other to work out a mutually acceptable agreement on al-Araibi’s fate, rather than have a Thai court decide it.

“Thailand hopes that Australia and Bahrain will have the goodwill to earnestly work together towards finding a win-win solution to this issue,” it said. “In that way, we believe that those following this case in Thailand and around the world will praise both Australia and Bahrain for their efforts.”

In the latest action in support of al-Araibi, Australian soccer authorities canceled a game in Thailand to protest his continued detention.

Football Federation Australia announced Wednesday it had scrapped the game against China, a scheduled warmup ahead of next month’s qualifiers for the Asian under-23 championships.

Former Australia national team captain Craig Foster and the Australian and international players’ unions have been leading a campaign for the release al-Araibi, who plays for a semi-professional club in Australia.

“Australia’s national teams are united in their support for Hakeem al-Araibi and we call on the community to continue to campaign for his release,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has in recent weeks has spoken out strongly on behalf of al-Araibi’s freedom.

“I’ve written two letters now to the Thai prime minister and our consular officials and others have been using every opportunity they have to press the case to bring Hakeem home,” he said at a Wednesday news conference in Melbourne.

“We’ve also been pressing that case with the governor of Bahrain as well. And I’d simply say this, it is within the executive authority of the Thai government to actually enable him under their law to be returned to Australia. I have pointed this out in the engagements I’ve had with the Thai prime minister.”

Thai officials have indicated that there could be action taken by the executive branch of government, but only after the extradition case has gone through the courts.

Watch Live: Everton v. Manchester City

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 6, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Manchester City haven’t been able to call themselves Premier League leaders in nearly two months’ time — Dec. 15, for one night only, to be exact — but the defending champions have the opportunity to completely erase what was at two different times a seven-point deficit to Liverpool with a win away to Everton on Wednesday. (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Though it might only be temporary — until Liverpool are once again level on games played — Pep Guardiola‘s side would apply even more pressure than the Reds have felt in recent outings by reclaiming the top spot.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for something of a favor from the blue half of Merseyside, though the likelihood of such an upset seems unlikely with the Toffees having won just three of their last 12 games in the PL.

Hit the link above to stream Wednesday’s showdown at Goodison Park and watch all of the title-race drama unfold.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Gueye, Davies, Andre Gomes; Walcott, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin | SUBS: Stekelenburg, Coleman, Schneiderlin, McCarthy, Sigurdsson, Tosun, Richarlison

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Sane, Bernardo, Aguero | SUBS: Muric, Danilo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Zinchenko

Report: Nantes demanding Sala transfer payment from Cardiff

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 6, 2019, 11:56 AM EST
This will undoubtedly be the unsavory side of the Emiliano Sala tragedy, but we all knew it was coming one day soon.

[ WATCH: Cardiff City salutes Sala after opening penalty kick goal ]

The BBC is reporting that Ligue 1 side Nantes are demanding the first of three identical payments — each expected to be roughly $6.5 million — from Cardiff City “within 10 days,” otherwise they will take legal action against the Premier League side.

The report also cites a source at Cardiff as saying the club intends to honor the transfer agreement, which is set to be for a club-record $19.5 million, once they have “all the facts.”

Cardiff are reportedly “surprised” that Nantes have made such demands while attempts to recover the bodies of Sala and pilot David Ibbotson are still ongoing. The Air Accident Investigation Bureau said on Monday that “one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage” at the bottom of the ocean just off the Channel Islands.

[ MORE: Cardiff wins in first home match since Sala’s disappearance (video) ]

Bordeaux are also due a cut — reportedly 50 percent — of the transfer fee as part of the agreement to transfer Sala to their French counterparts in the summer of 2015. Nantes paid an initial fee of just over $1 million.

Silva confident of Moshiri’s backing with young Everton squad

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 6, 2019, 10:52 AM EST
Farhad Moshiri spent more than six month chasing Marco Silva before he was named Everton boss last summer, therefore the Portuguese manager must surely be safe despite his side’s recent rough patch of results… right? Right?

[ MORE: Liverpool suffer PL title slip-up in draw at West Ham ]

Sure, the Toffees have won just three of their last 12 games in the Premier League — plus an exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Millwall — but Moshiri, Everton’s ambitious billionaire owner, isn’t about to fire his fourth manager in 32 months’ time… is he? Is he?

For what it’s worth, Silva believes he has Moshiri’s long-term backing after the braintrust made the decision to prioritize the development and integration of young players — many of whom have come through the club’s youth academy — last summer. Silva insists that he and Moshiri have a good working relationship built upon constant communication and the exchange of ideas — quotes from the Guardian:

“When we have the possibility to meet we do. When not, we speak on the phone. I know what his feelings are. I know what is our project also when he spoke about the situation with the young players. We decided at the beginning of the season that some of them would be part of our squad.”

“You cannot achieve your goal with just young players. We have to see them growing in a stable, mature squad. I believe in our squad, I believe in what we are doing and I believe in our young players also. We took one decision at the start of the season and in the January market also. We didn’t go in the market because we took a decision and now is not the moment to go in a different way.

“Everyone thinks about Everton spending a lot of money, but if you look at last season you can see how different it is to this season. The club spent more than double last season (compared to this season) and in the January market signed two new players. This season we did it differently. We took a decision as a football club, and the manager is always involved. We took it together and we are together in this project. Football will always be about the results because if you are winning and taking good results, you are not asking me about the young players.”

While there’s no reason to believe anything Silva said in the above quotes is anything but 100 percent true, he does come off as a bit defensive in the end. Unfortunately for Silva, his side still must face each of the top-six sides — Manchester City (Wednesday, Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — over their final 13 games of the season.

Police investigating alleged Islamophobic abuse of Salah

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 6, 2019, 9:21 AM EST
The Metropolitan Police are investigating a video in which a West Ham United supporter can allegedly be heard shouting Islamophobic abuse at Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the London Stadium on Monday.

[ MORE: Liverpool suffer PL title slip-up in draw at West Ham ]

The incident was captured on video and later posted to Twitter. The alleged abuse occurred as Salah took a corner kick for Liverpool during the first half of the Reds’ 1-1 draw away to West Ham.

In the footage, one fan, sat in a section of home fans, can be heard shouting, “Salah, you f—ing Muslim, f—ing Muslim c–t.”

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Liverpool’s draw with West Ham ]

The police department released a brief statement regarding their investigation on Wednesday: “No arrests have been made and inquiries continue. Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behavior during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer.”

West Ham are examining the stadium’s in-house security footage and assisting the police in their efforts to identify the perpetrator.

The club has vowed to take the strongest possible action against engaging in discriminatory behavior of any kind:

“At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior. We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium.

“Anyone identified committing an offense will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behavior at our stadium.”