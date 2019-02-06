Body recovered from wreckage of flight carrying Sala

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The body found in the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City’s Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson from France to Wales has been recovered, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

It is unknown whether the body is Sala or Ibbotson.

The news comes on the same day that Nantes demanded the first payment from Cardiff for the club record purchase of Sala, the prolific Argentine striker.

The sea near Guernsey made the search for the missing plane very difficult, and it was just as hard to recover the body when it was discovered by a remote vehicle footage. According to the BBC:

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said specialist contractors joined the operation in “challenging conditions”. It was carried out in “as dignified a way as possible” and the men’s families were kept updated throughout, it said.

