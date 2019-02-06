Coman seals Bayern’s German Cup progress in extra time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BERLIN (AP) Kingsley Coman sent Bayern Munich into the German Cup quarterfinals with an extra-time winner for a 3-2 victory at Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

Despite dominating the game, Bayern was facing the prospect of penalties in front of some 75,000 fans at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium until Hertha’s defense failed to deal with a bobbling ball and Coman headed in from close range in the 98th minute.

Hertha had only three efforts on goal but scored with, and took the lead through Maximilian Mittelstaedt in the third minute. But Robert Lewandowski set up Serge Gnabry to reply four minutes later, and Bayern went on to dominate the game in terms of possession and chances. Gnabry claimed his second right after the break, shooting inside the far post after James Rodriguez – who started for the second successive game – helped the ball on.

A mistake from Mats Hummels then allowed Hertha substitute Davie Selke to equalize with only the side’s second chance in the 67th, after the Bayern defender botched a back-pass to goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. Selke pounced and scored from a narrow angle.

Elsewhere, Schalke marked the death of former general manager Rudi Assauer ahead of its 4-1 home win over Fortuna Duesseldorf. Assauer oversaw the club’s UEFA Cup win in 1997 and two successive German Cup titles, and also oversaw the building of the club’s stadium.

“Without Rudi, none of us would be here. Rudi is the architect of modern Schalke,” current general manager Clemens Toennies said before kickoff.

Earlier, Leipzig defeated Wolfsburg 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, and Augsburg won 1-0 at second-division Holstein Kiel.

