Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Copa del Rey El Clasico: Real gets away goal in 1st leg draw

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Real Madrid takes an away goals advantage away from its Copa del Rey semifinal first leg at Barcelona following a 1-1 draw in El Clasico.

The match was much closer than Barca’s 5-1 rout in La Liga player earlier this season, and Real led after six minutes through Lucas Vazquez.

With Lionel Messi on the bench for the first 63 minutes, it was down to Malcom to level the tie with his 57th minute marker (below).

Vinicius Junior was perhaps the Man of the Match, helping to set-up Real’s goal.

The second leg is Feb. 27 at the Bernabeu.

Barca had more of the ball, and both teams attempted 11 shots.

Laporte header sends Man City top (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
  • Laporte nods in D. Silva free kick
  • Jesus adds goal at the death
  • City outshoots Everton 14-4
  • MCFC second team to breach 60 points this season

Manchester City went atop the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

The visitors, who got a late marker from Gabriel Jesus after Aymeric Laporte opened the scoring, have played one more match than leaders Liverpool. Both have 62 points.

Everton probably deserved a point on the merit of its second half, but remains ninth with 33 points.

Leroy Sane nearly continued Man City’s run of scoring very early in matches, snapping a left-footed shot wide of the far post.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford came out for a corner kick and missed it, but Aymeric Laporte nodded wide in the 16th minute.

Sane and David Silva set-up Aguero in-tight, but the Argentine hit the cross bar as City kept pouring forward toward an opener.

It wasn’t all City, as Bernard won a corner when he headed a Theo Walcott cross off the back of Kyle Walker.

City got its goal before halftime, with Laporte getting a header past Pickford off a spinning David Silva free kick.

Second-half sub Raheem Sterling became the focal point of all things City, influential at both ends of the pitch.

City could not kill off Everton, and Marco Silva introduced Gylfi Sigurdsson for the last 30 minutes and Richarlison off the bench as the match neared its final quarter-hour.

Jesus then collected a Kevin De Bruyne through ball in the seventh minute of stoppage time, nodding the ball over the line after Pickford slapped it into the air.

Report: Philadelphia close to adding El Tri mid Fabian

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Longtime Chivas Guadalajara and Mexico attacking midfielder Marco Fabian is returning to North America, according to ESPN broadcaster Taylor Twellman.

Fabian, 29, is close to agreeing to a deal to join the Philadelphia Union after three-and-a-half seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt.

A regular under Niko Kovac, Fabian has made just two appearances under new Eintracht coach Adi Hutter.

Fabian missed most of last season with injury, but registered seven goals and four assists during the 2017-18 Bundesliga season.

Should he link up with Philly, he’ll be tasked with helping to fill the void caused by the departure of Borek Dockal.

Fabian has 42 caps for Mexico.

Watch Live: Everton v. Manchester City

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 6, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Manchester City haven’t been able to call themselves Premier League leaders in nearly two months’ time — Dec. 15, for one night only, to be exact — but the defending champions have the opportunity to completely erase what was at two different times a seven-point deficit to Liverpool with a win away to Everton on Wednesday. (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Though it might only be temporary — until Liverpool are once again level on games played — Pep Guardiola‘s side would apply even more pressure than the Reds have felt in recent outings by reclaiming the top spot.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for something of a favor from the blue half of Merseyside, though the likelihood of such an upset seems unlikely with the Toffees having won just three of their last 12 games in the PL.

Hit the link above to stream Wednesday’s showdown at Goodison Park and watch all of the title-race drama unfold.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Gueye, Davies, Andre Gomes; Walcott, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin | SUBS: Stekelenburg, Coleman, Schneiderlin, McCarthy, Sigurdsson, Tosun, Richarlison

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Sane, Bernardo, Aguero | SUBS: Muric, Danilo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Zinchenko

Bahraini int’l to face extradition hearings in Thailand before return to Australia

Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 1:40 PM EST
BANGKOK (AP) Thailand’s government insisted Wednesday it cannot free a detained soccer player who has refugee status in Australia until hearings on Bahrain’s request for his extradition are completed.

Thailand has come under great pressure from Australia’s government, sporting bodies and human rights groups to send Hakeem al-Araibi back to Australia. He was arrested last year at a Bangkok airport when he arrived on a honeymoon trip with his wife.

Al-Araibi, a former player on Bahrain’s national team, says he fled Bahrain due to political repression and that he fears torture if he returns. Bahrain wants him back to serve a 10-year prison sentence he received in absentia in 2014 for alleged involvement in the arson of a police station, a charge he denies.

He contends he was blindfolded and had his legs beaten while he was held in Bahrain previously and believes he was targeted for arrest because of his Shiite faith and because his brother was politically active in Bahrain. Bahrain has a Shiite majority but is ruled by a Sunni monarchy.

Thai authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that after detaining the 25-year-old al-Araibi on his November arrival in Bangkok, they received a direct request from Bahrain for his extradition, compelling them carry out court hearings.

“From this point on, the case has entered into the Thai judiciary system,” said Trumph Jalichandra, deputy spokesman for the attorney general’s office. “The government’s position is that it will not interfere. It will take some time before the court makes its decision. We don’t know what that decision will be. Please don’t make an assumption that the court will rule one way or the other. We have to wait and see.”

Al-Araibi will stay in custody until a court begins hearings on April 22 on his extradition case. He informed the court on Monday that he declined to be voluntarily extradited.

The Australian government has urged Thailand to exercise its legal discretion to free al-Araibi.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Tuesday that al-Araibi was detained on arrival because Australian authorities had forwarded them an Interpol Red Notice that Bahrain was seeking his arrest. Australian police acknowledge doing so, but there have been questions raised about why the Red Notice appeared to have been issued just before al-Araibi departed on his trip, and whether Bahraini authorities had been tipped off about his travel plans.

The Foreign Ministry statement appeared to be a defensive response to the almost daily public appeals Thailand has been receiving asking for al-Araibi’s release.

“Thailand had previously not been aware of Mr. Hakeem’s case and does not have any prejudice against him. Indeed, we would not have become involved in the issue had we not received the Red Notice alert from the Australian Interpol and the subsequent formal request by Bahrain for his arrest and extradition,” it said.

Laying out the main argument at Wednesday’s news conference, it said that “Thailand does not gain anything from holding Mr. Hakeem in custody. But as a sovereign country that has legal obligations and commitments to the international community, Thailand finds itself in the middle of a case involving two countries competing for Mr. Hakeem’s custody.”

The statement suggested that Australia and Bahrain talk with each other to work out a mutually acceptable agreement on al-Araibi’s fate, rather than have a Thai court decide it.

“Thailand hopes that Australia and Bahrain will have the goodwill to earnestly work together towards finding a win-win solution to this issue,” it said. “In that way, we believe that those following this case in Thailand and around the world will praise both Australia and Bahrain for their efforts.”

In the latest action in support of al-Araibi, Australian soccer authorities canceled a game in Thailand to protest his continued detention.

Football Federation Australia announced Wednesday it had scrapped the game against China, a scheduled warmup ahead of next month’s qualifiers for the Asian under-23 championships.

Former Australia national team captain Craig Foster and the Australian and international players’ unions have been leading a campaign for the release al-Araibi, who plays for a semi-professional club in Australia.

“Australia’s national teams are united in their support for Hakeem al-Araibi and we call on the community to continue to campaign for his release,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has in recent weeks has spoken out strongly on behalf of al-Araibi’s freedom.

“I’ve written two letters now to the Thai prime minister and our consular officials and others have been using every opportunity they have to press the case to bring Hakeem home,” he said at a Wednesday news conference in Melbourne.

“We’ve also been pressing that case with the governor of Bahrain as well. And I’d simply say this, it is within the executive authority of the Thai government to actually enable him under their law to be returned to Australia. I have pointed this out in the engagements I’ve had with the Thai prime minister.”

Thai officials have indicated that there could be action taken by the executive branch of government, but only after the extradition case has gone through the courts.