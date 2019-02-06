Man City now favored by oddsmakers to win Premier League (again)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not one, not two, but each of 28 oddsmakers on the site Oddschecker say Manchester City is the favorite to win the Premier League.

The reigning champions defeated Everton 2-0 on Wednesday to pull level with Liverpool on 62 points.

Liverpool has played one fewer match than City, and will make up its match-in-hand when Man City faces Chelsea in the League Cup Final.

Man City holds a seven-goal advantage in goal differential, the first tiebreaker, and has scored 12 more goals than the Reds (the second).

Obviously, betting sites want people to wager and think about what’s most enticing for their customers. If Man City wins each of its remaining 12 matches, Liverpool would have to lose once or draw three times out of its final 13 matches to sink second.

