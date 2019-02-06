Man City now favored by oddsmakers to win Premier League (again)

Not one, not two, but each of 28 oddsmakers on the site Oddschecker say Manchester City is the favorite to win the Premier League.
The reigning champions defeated Everton 2-0 on Wednesday to pull level with Liverpool on 62 points.
Liverpool has played one fewer match than City, and will make up its match-in-hand when Man City faces Chelsea in the League Cup Final.
Man City holds a seven-goal advantage in goal differential, the first tiebreaker, and has scored 12 more goals than the Reds (the second).
Obviously, betting sites want people to wager and think about what’s most enticing for their customers. If Man City wins each of its remaining 12 matches, Liverpool would have to lose once or draw three times out of its final 13 matches to sink second.
The body found in the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City’s Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson from France to Wales has been recovered, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
It is unknown whether the body is Sala or Ibbotson.
The news comes on the same day that Nantes demanded the first payment from Cardiff for the club record purchase of Sala, the prolific Argentine striker.
The sea near Guernsey made the search for the missing plane very difficult, and it was just as hard to recover the body when it was discovered by a remote vehicle footage. According to the BBC:
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said specialist contractors joined the operation in “challenging conditions”.
It was carried out in “as dignified a way as possible” and the men’s families were kept updated throughout, it said.
Paris Saint-Germain, like a lot of good teams, seems to be unbeatable for long stretches before hitting vulnerable patches.
Most of those patches, though, don’t involve losing to a team two leagues beneath you.
PSG needed extra time to get past FC Villefranche-Beaujolais in the Championnat National, France’s third-tier, posting a 3-0 win Wednesday in the Coupe de France Round of 16 at the Stade Armand Chouffet.
Julian Draxler broke Villefranche’s resolve with a 102nd minute goal, with Moussa Diaby and Edinson Cavani adding markers before the final whistle.
Villefranche did not record a shot on target and was out-attempted 23-6, while Cavani and Kylian Mbappe started the match on the bench.
PSG is also without Neymar for the next two months and lost its unbeaten Ligue 1 mark at the weekend with a 2-1 loss at Lyon. It has a 10-point lead on second-place Lille and two matches-in-hand.
It took extra time, but Brighton and Hove Albion outlasted former Premier League peers West Bromwich Albion to advance in the FA Cup by a 3-1 margin.
Glenn Murray scored twice in extra time to join Florin Andone‘s regulation marker, while West Brom’s lone goal came through one-time Arsenal prospect Kyle Bartley.
The fifth round of the competition is now set, with a guarantee of at least two lower league sides in the quarterfinals.
FA Cup fifth round fixtures
QPR v. Watford — Feb. 15
Brighton v. Derby County — Feb. 16
AFC Wimbledon v. Millwall — Feb. 16
Newport County v. Manchester City — Feb. 16
Bristol City v. Wolves — Feb. 17
Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace — Feb. 17
Swansea City v. Brentford — Feb. 17
Chelsea v. Manchester United — Feb. 18
Manchester City may have to wait for a Liverpool loss that may not come, but that isn’t changing their hunger to go back-to-back.
The reigning champions scored in first- and second-half stoppage time to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday, going ahead of the Reds on goal differential having played one more match.
Gabriel Jesus scored the second goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time off a Kevin De Bruyne feed, adding to the lead opened up by Aymeric Laporte in the second minute of first half stoppage.
“We know that it is going to be difficult,” Jesus said. “We want to play well in every game and at the end of the season we want the title.”
Pep Guardiola was happy for his side’s performance, its second match in four days compared to Everton’s second in five.
And the momentary move atop the table feels like a just reward.
“Goodison Park is always tough,” Guardiola said. “We didn’t concede one shot on target. It’s a good victory. We have a lot of games in our legs and minds. … Top of the table – we have to wait for Liverpool to go to Old Trafford (on 24 February) and if they win we are not top. We have a tough game against Chelsea, it is non-stop.”
Life is odd for a Liverpool supporter as the Reds seek a first Premier League crown. After rooting for hated Everton on Wednesday, they’ll turn their attention to hoping Chelsea gets a result Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool hosts Bournemouth on Saturday.