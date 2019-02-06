Murray helps Brighton complete FA Cup fifth round field

- Laporte nods in D. Silva free kick
- Jesus adds goal at the death
- City outshoots Everton 14-4
- MCFC second team to breach 60 points this season
Manchester City went atop the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
The visitors, who got a late marker from Gabriel Jesus after Aymeric Laporte opened the scoring, have played one more match than leaders Liverpool. Both have 62 points.
Everton probably deserved a point on the merit of its second half, but remains ninth with 33 points.
Leroy Sane nearly continued Man City’s run of scoring very early in matches, snapping a left-footed shot wide of the far post.
Everton keeper Jordan Pickford came out for a corner kick and missed it, but Aymeric Laporte nodded wide in the 16th minute.
Sane and David Silva set-up Aguero in-tight, but the Argentine hit the cross bar as City kept pouring forward toward an opener.
It wasn’t all City, as Bernard won a corner when he headed a Theo Walcott cross off the back of Kyle Walker.
City got its goal before halftime, with Laporte getting a header past Pickford off a spinning David Silva free kick.
Second-half sub Raheem Sterling became the focal point of all things City, influential at both ends of the pitch.
City could not kill off Everton, and Marco Silva introduced Gylfi Sigurdsson for the last 30 minutes and Richarlison off the bench as the match neared its final quarter-hour.
Jesus then collected a Kevin De Bruyne through ball in the seventh minute of stoppage time, nodding the ball over the line after Pickford slapped it into the air.