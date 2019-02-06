More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Pep, Jesus react as Man City goes top of idle Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
Manchester City may have to wait for a Liverpool loss that may not come, but that isn’t changing their hunger to go back-to-back.

The reigning champions scored in first- and second-half stoppage time to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday, going ahead of the Reds on goal differential having played one more match.

Gabriel Jesus scored the second goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time off a Kevin De Bruyne feed, adding to the lead opened up by Aymeric Laporte in the second minute of first half stoppage.

“We know that it is going to be difficult,” Jesus said. “We want to play well in every game and at the end of the season we want the title.”

Pep Guardiola was happy for his side’s performance, its second match in four days compared to Everton’s second in five.

And the momentary move atop the table feels like a just reward.

“Goodison Park is always tough,” Guardiola said. “We didn’t concede one shot on target. It’s a good victory. We have a lot of games in our legs and minds. … Top of the table – we have to wait for Liverpool to go to Old Trafford (on 24 February) and if they win we are not top. We have a tough game against Chelsea, it is non-stop.”

Life is odd for a Liverpool supporter as the Reds seek a first Premier League crown. After rooting for hated Everton on Wednesday, they’ll turn their attention to hoping Chelsea gets a result Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool hosts Bournemouth on Saturday.

Murray helps Brighton complete FA Cup fifth round field

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 6:14 PM EST
It took extra time, but Brighton and Hove Albion outlasted former Premier League peers West Bromwich Albion to advance in the FA Cup by a 3-1 margin.

Glenn Murray scored twice in extra time to join Florin Andone‘s regulation marker, while West Brom’s lone goal came through one-time Arsenal prospect Kyle Bartley.

The fifth round of the competition is now set, with a guarantee of at least two lower league sides in the quarterfinals.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures
QPR v. Watford — Feb. 15
Brighton v. Derby County — Feb. 16
AFC Wimbledon v. Millwall — Feb. 16
Newport County v. Manchester City — Feb. 16
Bristol City v. Wolves — Feb. 17
Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace — Feb. 17
Swansea City v. Brentford — Feb. 17
Chelsea v. Manchester United — Feb. 18

El Clasico: Real gets away goal in 1st leg Copa del Rey draw

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Real Madrid takes an away goals advantage away from its Copa del Rey semifinal first leg at Barcelona following a 1-1 draw in El Clasico.

The match was much closer than Barca’s 5-1 rout in La Liga player earlier this season, and Real led after six minutes through Lucas Vazquez.

With Lionel Messi on the bench for the first 63 minutes, it was down to Malcom to level the tie with his 57th minute marker (below).

Vinicius Junior was perhaps the Man of the Match, helping to set-up Real’s goal.

The second leg is Feb. 27 at the Bernabeu.

Barca had more of the ball, and both teams attempted 11 shots.

Laporte header sends Man City top (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
  • Laporte nods in D. Silva free kick
  • Jesus adds goal at the death
  • City outshoots Everton 14-4
  • MCFC second team to breach 60 points this season

Manchester City went atop the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

The visitors, who got a late marker from Gabriel Jesus after Aymeric Laporte opened the scoring, have played one more match than leaders Liverpool. Both have 62 points.

Everton probably deserved a point on the merit of its second half, but remains ninth with 33 points.

Leroy Sane nearly continued Man City’s run of scoring very early in matches, snapping a left-footed shot wide of the far post.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford came out for a corner kick and missed it, but Aymeric Laporte nodded wide in the 16th minute.

Sane and David Silva set-up Aguero in-tight, but the Argentine hit the cross bar as City kept pouring forward toward an opener.

It wasn’t all City, as Bernard won a corner when he headed a Theo Walcott cross off the back of Kyle Walker.

City got its goal before halftime, with Laporte getting a header past Pickford off a spinning David Silva free kick.

Second-half sub Raheem Sterling became the focal point of all things City, influential at both ends of the pitch.

City could not kill off Everton, and Marco Silva introduced Gylfi Sigurdsson for the last 30 minutes and Richarlison off the bench as the match neared its final quarter-hour.

Jesus then collected a Kevin De Bruyne through ball in the seventh minute of stoppage time, nodding the ball over the line after Pickford slapped it into the air.

Report: Philadelphia close to adding El Tri mid Fabian

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Longtime Chivas Guadalajara and Mexico attacking midfielder Marco Fabian is returning to North America, according to ESPN broadcaster Taylor Twellman.

Fabian, 29, is close to agreeing to a deal to join the Philadelphia Union after three-and-a-half seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt.

A regular under Niko Kovac, Fabian has made just two appearances under new Eintracht coach Adi Hutter.

Fabian missed most of last season with injury, but registered seven goals and four assists during the 2017-18 Bundesliga season.

Should he link up with Philly, he’ll be tasked with helping to fill the void caused by the departure of Borek Dockal.

Fabian has 42 caps for Mexico.