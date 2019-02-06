Pep, Jesus react as Man City goes top of idle Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City may have to wait for a Liverpool loss that may not come, but that isn’t changing their hunger to go back-to-back.

The reigning champions scored in first- and second-half stoppage time to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday, going ahead of the Reds on goal differential having played one more match.

[ RECAP: Everton 0-2 Man City ]

Gabriel Jesus scored the second goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time off a Kevin De Bruyne feed, adding to the lead opened up by Aymeric Laporte in the second minute of first half stoppage.

“We know that it is going to be difficult,” Jesus said. “We want to play well in every game and at the end of the season we want the title.”

Pep Guardiola was happy for his side’s performance, its second match in four days compared to Everton’s second in five.

And the momentary move atop the table feels like a just reward.

“Goodison Park is always tough,” Guardiola said. “We didn’t concede one shot on target. It’s a good victory. We have a lot of games in our legs and minds. … Top of the table – we have to wait for Liverpool to go to Old Trafford (on 24 February) and if they win we are not top. We have a tough game against Chelsea, it is non-stop.”

Life is odd for a Liverpool supporter as the Reds seek a first Premier League crown. After rooting for hated Everton on Wednesday, they’ll turn their attention to hoping Chelsea gets a result Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool hosts Bournemouth on Saturday.

