Police investigating alleged Islamophobic abuse of Salah

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a video in which a West Ham United supporter can allegedly be heard shouting Islamophobic abuse at Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the London Stadium on Monday.

The incident was captured on video and later posted to Twitter. The alleged abuse occurred as Salah took a corner kick for Liverpool during the first half of the Reds’ 1-1 draw away to West Ham.

In the footage, one fan, sat in a section of home fans, can be heard shouting, “Salah, you f—ing Muslim, f—ing Muslim c–t.”

The police department released a brief statement regarding their investigation on Wednesday: “No arrests have been made and inquiries continue. Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behavior during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer.”

West Ham are examining the stadium’s in-house security footage and assisting the police in their efforts to identify the perpetrator.

The club has vowed to take the strongest possible action against engaging in discriminatory behavior of any kind:

“At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior. We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium. “Anyone identified committing an offense will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behavior at our stadium.”

