Police investigating alleged Islamophobic abuse of Salah

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a video in which a West Ham United supporter can allegedly be heard shouting Islamophobic abuse at Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the London Stadium on Monday.
The incident was captured on video and later posted to Twitter. The alleged abuse occurred as Salah took a corner kick for Liverpool during the first half of the Reds’ 1-1 draw away to West Ham.
In the footage, one fan, sat in a section of home fans, can be heard shouting, “Salah, you f—ing Muslim, f—ing Muslim c–t.”
The police department released a brief statement regarding their investigation on Wednesday: “No arrests have been made and inquiries continue. Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behavior during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer.”
West Ham are examining the stadium’s in-house security footage and assisting the police in their efforts to identify the perpetrator.
The club has vowed to take the strongest possible action against engaging in discriminatory behavior of any kind:
“At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior. We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium.
“Anyone identified committing an offense will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behavior at our stadium.”
ZURICH (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to serve four more years as the leader of soccer’s governing body as the only candidate for election.
Infantino had the required nomination letters from five of the 211 member federations when the deadline passed at midnight Tuesday in Zurich, FIFA said Wednesday.
Infantino must now pass the formality of eligibility and integrity checks for the election on June 5 in Paris.
The 48-year-old Swiss lawyer has been widely expected to win unopposed with support already pledged by most FIFA members, including through their continental governing bodies such as North America’s CONCACAF and South America’s CONMEBOL.
Since being elected in February 2016, Infantino oversaw expanding the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, and picking the United States, Canada and Mexico to co-host it.
He is completing the term of Sepp Blatter, who announced his resignation plan days after American and Swiss prosecutors revealed sweeping investigations of corruption in soccer in May 2015. Blatter was later banned by the FIFA ethics committee for financial irregularities along with Michel Platini, Infantino’s former boss at UEFA.
The main event of Infantino’s first full mandate is the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA is still studying if that tournament — being played for the first time in November and December — could also be expanded to 48 teams. It would require Qatar agreeing to share hosting duties with regional neighbors because the gas-rich emirate does not have stadiums and infrastructure to cope with the extra games and teams.
Infantino has acknowledged the 2022 tournament is unlikely to be changed amid the region’s current diplomatic tensions. A decision could be taken by the FIFA Council in Miami next month to honor Qatar’s original hosting plan.
Pep Guardiola may have a point.
For the top Premier League clubs, one can argue that the months of January and February are the most difficult to navigate during the season. Even with a crowded fixture schedule in December, teams are playing, especially after early December, just in one competition.
Come January, sides like Manchester City and Liverpool have to take part in the Premier League and FA Cup, plus matches from the League Cup if they’re still in it. If they’re still alive by the League Cup final into February as well as the FA Cup, then there’s four different competitions having matches within February, which ensures that there’s a game every three days or so. It can be a daunting task for players and coaches alike.
“Before I came here, people spoke about Christmas and the Boxing Day period being bad, but January/February is worse!” Guardiola said in a press conference. “February is tougher than December. We have to prepare for Chelsea in three days and they have had all week! It is what it is. I’d prefer to be in that position and go forward though.”
This month, Manchester City may have to play seven games in 28 days, including matches against Chelsea twice and Schalke 04 twice. There’s also the trip to Rodney Parade to face Newport County squeezed in there too.
With Guardiola saying that the Premier League title will go down to the final week or two, surviving this month with the most amount of points possible will be crucial in Manchester City’s quest for a title.
The Copa Libertadores always brings the drama and fantastic goals too.
Trailing 1-0 on the road in the mountains of Bolivia, Paraguayan side Libertad found the all-important game-tying goal. In the 82nd minute, off a partially cleared corner kick, Adrian Martinez chested a lofted ball back into the box and then rifled home a strike on the volley.
Watch and enjoy!
Pogba is coming to MLS. Well, Florentin to be exact.
Atlanta United announced on Tuesday evening that it had signed Florentin Pogba, the order brother of Paul, on a free transfer. Florentin Pogba most recently played for Gençlerbirliği in Turkey, where he stayed for one year.
“We’re pleased to officially welcome Florentin to our club,” Atlanta United Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s a physical center back who also has the ability to play with his feet. He also brings an immense amount of experience after representing his club and country in various international tournaments and we expect him to compete for playing time on our backline.”
The 28-year-old defender comes into Atlanta as a depth signing to provide cover for aging centerbacks Jeff Larentowicz and Michael Parkhurst.
Pogba, who was born in Guinea before moving to France as an infant along with his twin brother Mathias, plays for the Guinea National steam. He was a former France youth international.