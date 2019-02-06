Report: Minnesota United turning to ex-Sunderland GK Mannone

The goalkeeping competition at Minnesota United was set to be very interesting, with longtime MLS backstop Bobby Shuttleworth and promising rookie Dayne St. Clair joined by a third keep.
The potential identify of that third one makes the competition a little less open.
The Loons will reportedly add former Arsenal and Sunderland backstop Vito Mannone on loan from Reading, says The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter.
Mannone, 30, is behind Emiliano Martinez — on loan from Arsenal — and journeyman Sam Walker has been No. 2 in recent weeks.
The keeper was a bright light for Sunderland in its relegation season two years ago, backing the club from top-to-bottom and staying very active in the community.
BERLIN (AP) Kingsley Coman sent Bayern Munich into the German Cup quarterfinals with an extra-time winner for a 3-2 victory at Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.
Despite dominating the game, Bayern was facing the prospect of penalties in front of some 75,000 fans at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium until Hertha’s defense failed to deal with a bobbling ball and Coman headed in from close range in the 98th minute.
Hertha had only three efforts on goal but scored with, and took the lead through Maximilian Mittelstaedt in the third minute. But Robert Lewandowski set up Serge Gnabry to reply four minutes later, and Bayern went on to dominate the game in terms of possession and chances. Gnabry claimed his second right after the break, shooting inside the far post after James Rodriguez – who started for the second successive game – helped the ball on.
A mistake from Mats Hummels then allowed Hertha substitute Davie Selke to equalize with only the side’s second chance in the 67th, after the Bayern defender botched a back-pass to goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. Selke pounced and scored from a narrow angle.
Elsewhere, Schalke marked the death of former general manager Rudi Assauer ahead of its 4-1 home win over Fortuna Duesseldorf. Assauer oversaw the club’s UEFA Cup win in 1997 and two successive German Cup titles, and also oversaw the building of the club’s stadium.
“Without Rudi, none of us would be here. Rudi is the architect of modern Schalke,” current general manager Clemens Toennies said before kickoff.
Earlier, Leipzig defeated Wolfsburg 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, and Augsburg won 1-0 at second-division Holstein Kiel.
The body found in the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City’s Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson from France to Wales has been recovered, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
It is unknown whether the body is Sala or Ibbotson.
The news comes on the same day that Nantes demanded the first payment from Cardiff for the club record purchase of Sala, the prolific Argentine striker.
The sea near Guernsey made the search for the missing plane very difficult, and it was just as hard to recover the body when it was discovered by a remote vehicle footage. According to the BBC:
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said specialist contractors joined the operation in “challenging conditions”.
It was carried out in “as dignified a way as possible” and the men’s families were kept updated throughout, it said.
Paris Saint-Germain, like a lot of good teams, seems to be unbeatable for long stretches before hitting vulnerable patches.
Most of those patches, though, don’t involve losing to a team two leagues beneath you.
PSG needed extra time to get past FC Villefranche-Beaujolais in the Championnat National, France’s third-tier, posting a 3-0 win Wednesday in the Coupe de France Round of 16 at the Stade Armand Chouffet.
Julian Draxler broke Villefranche’s resolve with a 102nd minute goal, with Moussa Diaby and Edinson Cavani adding markers before the final whistle.
Villefranche did not record a shot on target and was out-attempted 23-6, while Cavani and Kylian Mbappe started the match on the bench.
PSG is also without Neymar for the next two months and lost its unbeaten Ligue 1 mark at the weekend with a 2-1 loss at Lyon. It has a 10-point lead on second-place Lille and two matches-in-hand.
Not one, not two, but each of 28 oddsmakers on the site Oddschecker say Manchester City is the favorite to win the Premier League.
The reigning champions defeated Everton 2-0 on Wednesday to pull level with Liverpool on 62 points.
Liverpool has played one fewer match than City, and will make up its match-in-hand when Man City faces Chelsea in the League Cup Final.
Man City holds a seven-goal advantage in goal differential, the first tiebreaker, and has scored 12 more goals than the Reds (the second).
Obviously, betting sites want people to wager and think about what’s most enticing for their customers. If Man City wins each of its remaining 12 matches, Liverpool would have to lose once or draw three times out of its final 13 matches to sink second.