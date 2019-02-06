Silva confident of Moshiri’s backing with young Everton squad

Farhad Moshiri spent more than six month chasing Marco Silva before he was named Everton boss last summer, therefore the Portuguese manager must surely be safe despite his side’s recent rough patch of results… right? Right?

Sure, the Toffees have won just three of their last 12 games in the Premier League — plus an exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Millwall — but Moshiri, Everton’s ambitious billionaire owner, isn’t about to fire his fourth manager in 32 months’ time… is he? Is he?

For what it’s worth, Silva believes he has Moshiri’s long-term backing after the braintrust made the decision to prioritize the development and integration of young players — many of whom have come through the club’s youth academy — last summer. Silva insists that he and Moshiri have a good working relationship built upon constant communication and the exchange of ideas — quotes from the Guardian:

“When we have the possibility to meet we do. When not, we speak on the phone. I know what his feelings are. I know what is our project also when he spoke about the situation with the young players. We decided at the beginning of the season that some of them would be part of our squad.” … “You cannot achieve your goal with just young players. We have to see them growing in a stable, mature squad. I believe in our squad, I believe in what we are doing and I believe in our young players also. We took one decision at the start of the season and in the January market also. We didn’t go in the market because we took a decision and now is not the moment to go in a different way. “Everyone thinks about Everton spending a lot of money, but if you look at last season you can see how different it is to this season. The club spent more than double last season (compared to this season) and in the January market signed two new players. This season we did it differently. We took a decision as a football club, and the manager is always involved. We took it together and we are together in this project. Football will always be about the results because if you are winning and taking good results, you are not asking me about the young players.”

While there’s no reason to believe anything Silva said in the above quotes is anything but 100 percent true, he does come off as a bit defensive in the end. Unfortunately for Silva, his side still must face each of the top-six sides — Manchester City (Wednesday, Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — over their final 13 games of the season.

