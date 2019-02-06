Silva confident of Moshiri’s backing with young Everton squad

Farhad Moshiri spent more than six month chasing Marco Silva before he was named Everton boss last summer, therefore the Portuguese manager must surely be safe despite his side’s recent rough patch of results… right? Right?
Sure, the Toffees have won just three of their last 12 games in the Premier League — plus an exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Millwall — but Moshiri, Everton’s ambitious billionaire owner, isn’t about to fire his fourth manager in 32 months’ time… is he? Is he?
For what it’s worth, Silva believes he has Moshiri’s long-term backing after the braintrust made the decision to prioritize the development and integration of young players — many of whom have come through the club’s youth academy — last summer. Silva insists that he and Moshiri have a good working relationship built upon constant communication and the exchange of ideas — quotes from the Guardian:
“When we have the possibility to meet we do. When not, we speak on the phone. I know what his feelings are. I know what is our project also when he spoke about the situation with the young players. We decided at the beginning of the season that some of them would be part of our squad.”
“You cannot achieve your goal with just young players. We have to see them growing in a stable, mature squad. I believe in our squad, I believe in what we are doing and I believe in our young players also. We took one decision at the start of the season and in the January market also. We didn’t go in the market because we took a decision and now is not the moment to go in a different way.
“Everyone thinks about Everton spending a lot of money, but if you look at last season you can see how different it is to this season. The club spent more than double last season (compared to this season) and in the January market signed two new players. This season we did it differently. We took a decision as a football club, and the manager is always involved. We took it together and we are together in this project. Football will always be about the results because if you are winning and taking good results, you are not asking me about the young players.”
While there’s no reason to believe anything Silva said in the above quotes is anything but 100 percent true, he does come off as a bit defensive in the end. Unfortunately for Silva, his side still must face each of the top-six sides — Manchester City (Wednesday, Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — over their final 13 games of the season.
The Metropolitan Police are investigating a video in which a West Ham United supporter can allegedly be heard shouting Islamophobic abuse at Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the London Stadium on Monday.
The incident was captured on video and later posted to Twitter. The alleged abuse occurred as Salah took a corner kick for Liverpool during the first half of the Reds’ 1-1 draw away to West Ham.
In the footage, one fan, sat in a section of home fans, can be heard shouting, “Salah, you f—ing Muslim, f—ing Muslim c–t.”
The police department released a brief statement regarding their investigation on Wednesday: “No arrests have been made and inquiries continue. Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behavior during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer.”
West Ham are examining the stadium’s in-house security footage and assisting the police in their efforts to identify the perpetrator.
The club has vowed to take the strongest possible action against engaging in discriminatory behavior of any kind:
“At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior. We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium.
“Anyone identified committing an offense will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behavior at our stadium.”
ZURICH (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to serve four more years as the leader of soccer’s governing body as the only candidate for election.
Infantino had the required nomination letters from five of the 211 member federations when the deadline passed at midnight Tuesday in Zurich, FIFA said Wednesday.
Infantino must now pass the formality of eligibility and integrity checks for the election on June 5 in Paris.
The 48-year-old Swiss lawyer has been widely expected to win unopposed with support already pledged by most FIFA members, including through their continental governing bodies such as North America’s CONCACAF and South America’s CONMEBOL.
Since being elected in February 2016, Infantino oversaw expanding the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, and picking the United States, Canada and Mexico to co-host it.
He is completing the term of Sepp Blatter, who announced his resignation plan days after American and Swiss prosecutors revealed sweeping investigations of corruption in soccer in May 2015. Blatter was later banned by the FIFA ethics committee for financial irregularities along with Michel Platini, Infantino’s former boss at UEFA.
The main event of Infantino’s first full mandate is the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA is still studying if that tournament — being played for the first time in November and December — could also be expanded to 48 teams. It would require Qatar agreeing to share hosting duties with regional neighbors because the gas-rich emirate does not have stadiums and infrastructure to cope with the extra games and teams.
Infantino has acknowledged the 2022 tournament is unlikely to be changed amid the region’s current diplomatic tensions. A decision could be taken by the FIFA Council in Miami next month to honor Qatar’s original hosting plan.
Pep Guardiola may have a point.
For the top Premier League clubs, one can argue that the months of January and February are the most difficult to navigate during the season. Even with a crowded fixture schedule in December, teams are playing, especially after early December, just in one competition.
Come January, sides like Manchester City and Liverpool have to take part in the Premier League and FA Cup, plus matches from the League Cup if they’re still in it. If they’re still alive by the League Cup final into February as well as the FA Cup, then there’s four different competitions having matches within February, which ensures that there’s a game every three days or so. It can be a daunting task for players and coaches alike.
“Before I came here, people spoke about Christmas and the Boxing Day period being bad, but January/February is worse!” Guardiola said in a press conference. “February is tougher than December. We have to prepare for Chelsea in three days and they have had all week! It is what it is. I’d prefer to be in that position and go forward though.”
This month, Manchester City may have to play seven games in 28 days, including matches against Chelsea twice and Schalke 04 twice. There’s also the trip to Rodney Parade to face Newport County squeezed in there too.
With Guardiola saying that the Premier League title will go down to the final week or two, surviving this month with the most amount of points possible will be crucial in Manchester City’s quest for a title.
The Copa Libertadores always brings the drama and fantastic goals too.
Trailing 1-0 on the road in the mountains of Bolivia, Paraguayan side Libertad found the all-important game-tying goal. In the 82nd minute, off a partially cleared corner kick, Adrian Martinez chested a lofted ball back into the box and then rifled home a strike on the volley.
Watch and enjoy!