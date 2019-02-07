More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Emery: Arsenal's away form keep to top four finish

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
Arsenal have improved under Unai Emery this season, but the Spanish coach wants them to improve their away form drastically if they’re going to call the 2018-19 campaign a success.

The Gunners haven’t won any of their last six Premier League away games, losing four of those, but they still sit in sixth place and just three points off the top four. That is largely due to their impressive home form, as they’re now 12 PL games unbeaten at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal head to bottom side Huddersfield Town this Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com), so this seems like a perfect opportunity for Emery’s men to get a road win to keep their top four hopes on track.

He agreed when asked if the game at Huddersfield was a ‘must-win’ in their battle for UEFA Champions League qualification.

“My first critic is myself. We can make the top four, but we know it’s not easy,” Emery said. “We are strong at home, but I think we need to do better away. We started very well, changing our mentality to get more points away. But now we need to recover our confidence and performance. Also we know defensively we need to do better. We tried to play with three and two centre-backs. Be passionate, be calm but above all work.”

Emery revealed that Arsenal have been working on how to play against teams who will press them high up the pitch, and he believes Huddersfield will do just that this weekend as they have nothing to lose under new manager Jan Siewert.

“I think they are going to push and they are going to do a lot of duels on the pitch against us,” Emery said. “We are working on that and we also need to improve on our away form, how we can do better playing against teams who press high against us.”

When you look at Arsenal’s remaining schedule, their toughest test will come at home (where they’ve only lost once all season) as they play Manchester United.

Away from home their toughest test remaining is against Tottenham at Wembley in the north London derby, and the Gunners do have a favorable schedule compared to the rest of their top six rivals.

The two keys to them getting into the top four are as follows, 1) stay fit defensively. 2) beat the likes of Huddersfield, Burnley, Watford, Everton and Leicester away from home.

If Emery’s men can do that, they will be right in the mix for the top four as teams around them have plenty of games left against one another in the final months of the campaign.

Almiron praises MLS as he settles in at Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
Miguel Almiron is settling in well at Newcastle United and is in line to make his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (Watch live, 3 .m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Almiron, 24, became the most-expensive player in Newcastle’s history when he signed from Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United for $26 million on transfer Deadline Day, Jan. 31.

The Paraguayan international has a lot of pressure on his shoulders from Newcastle’s passionate fans and although there are doubts about Almiron translating his success from MLS to the Premier League, he is totally confident he will be a hit at St James’ Park.

“I think for some time now the MLS has been improving,” Almiron told the media as he spoke to them for the first time since arriving at Newcastle. “Every year you see more and more quality players come in. I think it’s a good sign and a positive thing for that league. There are big differences between the two leagues… and [the Premier League] is a tougher league to play in. But I think with the help of my team-mates in training and the manager, it’s something I think I’ll cope with, and they’ll help me along the way.”

Almiron — who says he is feeling fit after spending preseason with Atlanta before his January move — will add an extra spark to Newcastle’s attack, with his incisive runs, wand of a left foot and ability to track back as well as he surges forward.

Sure, it will be a huge step up from MLS to the Premier League, but he will now be given time to settle in and his manager has already said he is a long-term signing and not a lot is expected of Almiron for the final 13 games of this season.

“I aim to bring something to the group of players we’ve already got… My main aim at the moment is settling in and getting to know my team-mates,” Almiron said. “It’s been a hectic week with lots of things to sort out, but now I feel more settled. I’ve managed to put in some decent work already… I feel good in myself.”

Newcastle currently sit five points above the relegation zone with 13 games to go, and a bit of magic from Miggy will go a long way to the Magpies securing their PL status for at least another season.

What about that price tag?

“First and foremost I see it as an honor,” Almiron said. “It’s something that I try not to pay too much attention to. It’s something that it secondary when it’s compared to me helping the team. I want to bring something.”

Wilfried Zaha receives extra ban from English FA

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 10:49 AM EST
Crystal Palace’s main man Wilfried Zaha could still be available to face West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) despite picking up an extra one-game ban.

Zaha, 26, was suspended for Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Fulham at the weekend after being shown two yellow cards in quick succession late in the Eagles’ 1-1 draw at Southampton on Jan. 30.

The Ivory Coast international was booked for reacting angrily to an exchange with James Ward-Prowse, and he then sarcastically applauded referee Andre Marriner so was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Zaha then continued to applaud the referee and hurl abuse at Marriner after being sent off.

In the statement released by the FA the governing body stated that the extra one-game ban is “not currently effective whilst the player considers his right of appeal.”

Here’s more from the FA:

“Wilfried Zaha has been suspended for one match following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing yesterday [06 February 2019]. He was also fined £10,000. The suspension is not currently effective whilst the player considers his right of appeal. The Crystal Palace forward accepted a charge of improper conduct, which followed his behaviour after a second-half dismissal during the game against Southampton on 30 January 2019.”

UEFA president Ceferin re-elected, won't be FIFA 'yes man'

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2019, 8:57 AM EST
ROME (AP) Promising European soccer leaders that he won’t be a “yes man” for FIFA’s expansion plans, Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected as president of UEFA for four more years on Thursday.

Ceferin’s keynote speech ahead of his win by acclamation sent clear messages to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was sitting in the front row watching his toughest opponent in soccer politics. Ceferin has been blocking FIFA from making a $25 billion deal to create and revamp international competitions.

“It is often the `yes men’ who lure leaders to their demise,” said Ceferin, who has faced down Infantino in testy FIFA Council meetings in the past year. “And conversely, it is often those who disagree in a measured, reasonable and constructive way, even if they sometimes do so in a direct, uncompromising fashion, who do them the greatest service.”

Infantino has promoted the secretive offer from private investors, widely reported to be fronted by Japan’s SoftBank, to revamp the Club World Cup and create a global Nations League tournament.

Ceferin said disagreeing with friends “when we think in all humility that they are wrong” helps stop them from making mistakes.

In his acceptance speech, Caferin said he wanted UEFA to be a “source of constructive ideas to FIFA instead of one of opposition.”

Other key targets through 2023 outlined by Ceferin were a European bidder winning the 2030 World Cup hosting rights and updating the financial fair play rules which monitor club finances.

The two-day UEFA gathering in Rome has been a rare meeting of Ceferin and Infantino ahead of a FIFA Council session next month in Miami, where FIFA’s aim to approve the new competitions deal seems unlikely.

While long-standing UEFA-FIFA tensions have continued with two leaders, both first elected in 2016, Ceferin spoke warmly of another ally. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has helped stave off the Club World Cup plan and is key to protecting the Champions League as UEFA’s prize asset.

Ceferin said while he leads UEFA and Agnelli heads the influential European Club Association “there will be no Super League. It is a fact.”

Breakaway threats by elite clubs have often arisen ahead of periodic talks to change the Champions League’s entry list, format and prize money distribution.

“The only thing great about you would be your past,” Ceferin cautioned clubs, saying teams following through on breakaway threats in 2016 “would have lost their status as great clubs in the hearts of the people.”

FIFA has tried to woo storied clubs with the promise of tens of millions of dollars in Club World Cup prize money. European soccer officials fear that would devalue the Champions League and widen a wealth gap which can unbalance domestic leagues.

In his own eight-minute speech, Infantino spoke of FIFA wanting to innovate and debate ideas. Still, he gave no update or detail on the $25 billion offer which is going through a FIFA-appointed task force and meetings of member federations worldwide.

Ceferin acknowledged being relatively unknown when he was elected to replace Michel Platini, the France great who was banned by the FIFA ethics committee for financial irregularities. The lawyer from Slovenia said he had moments of doubt and made mistakes since taking office in September 2016.

“A leader without doubts,” Ceferin said, “is a delusional and dangerous leader.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports