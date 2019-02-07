LA Galaxy sign Uruguay’s Diego Polenta to bolster back line

The battles at the top and bottom of the Premier League are getting intense, as the top four and title push is heating up and at the other end of the table teams are getting very desperate.

Matchweek 26 is sure to see plenty of upsets.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-0 Newcastle United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 0-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Fulham 2-3 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 1-2 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-2 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

