Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 25

To drop, or not to drop, that is the question.

Liverpool has drawn back-to-back matches in the Premier League to allow Manchester City to pull into a tie for the league lead on 62 points (City has played one more match).

The Reds are 2-2-2 in their last six matches across all competitions, and while this is the Premier League club power rankings, there’s little question that they’ve lost some mojo.

Man City has been pretty good despite a loss to Newcastle, and Spurs have gone about their business despite missing Harry Kane and Dele Alli (for a relatively soft patch of schedule).

So is this enough to sink Liverpool below Man City (or Spurs), given that Liverpool is just a win in its match-in-hand from reclaiming the league lead?

20. Huddersfield Town — It’s been 417 league minutes since the Terriers scored a goal. They have one point in league play since the calendar turned to December 2018.

Last week: 20

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

19. Fulham — The two goals allowed against Palace make it 12 conceded in Fulham’s last five matches.

Last week: 18

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

18. Burnley — The point gained at Manchester United is almost offset by the two dropped at home to Southampton. The Clarets’ run-in is tricky, and they simply have to find wins more often than not when they are not facing the big boys.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

17. Cardiff City — Whether you’re a Neil Warnock fan or not, the reaction he’s provoked from his men after a 3-0 loss to Newcastle and the disappearance of Emiliano Sala’s flight is impressive. A close loss to Arsenal followed by a defeat of Bournemouth sits well with all.

Last week: 19

Season high: 13

Season low: 20



16. Southampton — A point earned at Burnley is fine, especially considering the club’s luck in not conceding an early penalty.

Last week: 16

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — Failed to rebound from the loss Fulham loss; The Seagulls looked flat in a home draw with Watford.

Last week: 12

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

14. Newcastle United — Solid resolve against Spurs; The goalkeeper is part of the team, yeah, but the Magpies deserved better than the loss resulting from a very rare Martin Dubravka error. Probably too stubborn to go down now.

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 19



13. Everton — The home loss to Wolves was disconcerting, but a close contest at Goodison Park versus Man City was encouraging enough to proffer some hope; Everton deserved a point against the champions.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

12. Crystal Palace — Did what it needed to do at home to Roy Hodgson‘s old club Fulham. How will Hodgson deal with no Wilfried Zaha for two matches?

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

11. Bournemouth — Just when the Cherries had claimed three points against one of the big boys (in their eighth try), they fail to deal with a charged-up Cardiff City and lose 2-0.

Last week: 9

Season high: 6

Season low: 14

10. Leicester City — Jamie Vardy was just a shade off his game, and it cost the Foxes a point against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Red Devils.

Last week: 10

Season high: 7

Season low: 13

9. West Ham United — A plucky point versus Liverpool sends the Irons above a Leicester side which couldn’t get their plucky point at home to Manchester United.

Last week: 11

Season high: 6

Season low: 20

8. Watford — A huge match ahead against former boss Marco Silva‘s Everton.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

7. Arsenal — We wouldn’t want to be Huddersfield Town this weekend, even if the desperate Terriers are at home.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

6. Wolves — If Liverpool fails to win the league, Nuno Espirito Santo should be Premier League Manager of the Year.

Last week: 7

Season high: 5

Season low: 13



5. Chelsea — Yes, it was against Huddersfield Town, but if the Eden Hazard-Gonzalo Higuain brace-bagging performance was a sign of what’s to come, well, maybe Maurizio Sarri is playing with a stacked deck.

Last week: 6

Season high: 1

Season low: 6



4. Manchester United — The most odd thing about United’s unconvincing win over Leicester City is how encouraging it is to see the Red Devils win when it really isn’t that deserved. Ole’s unbeaten streak goes forward, and should reach PSG.

Last week: 4

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

3. Spurs — Not Mauricio Pochettino‘s fault Man City got to play twice while we only saw Spurs slip past Newcastle. One spot back.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 8



2. Liverpool — The best thing Liverpool has going for it right now is that they’d have to lose a game in order to fall from the title fight’s driver seat, and they are picking up points even while looking quite average (for a Top Four team).

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 4



1. Man City — Similar to their neighbors, City’s defeat of Everton showed some resolve while on the back foot. And that win over Arsenal, aside from the set piece goal, well, c’est magnifique.

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

