The latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here, and things are getting very interesting in the upper echelons.
With big wins for Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Wolves and Tottenham see plenty of their players feature.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Up 10
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Up 9
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- Gonzalo Higuain (Chelsea) – New entry
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 1
- Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 3
- Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
- Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
- Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Harry Maguire (Leicester) – Down 6
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – New entry
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 1
- Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry
- Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) – New entry
- Diogo Jota (Wolves) – Down 5
- Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – Down 5
- James Tarkowski (Burnley) – Down 5