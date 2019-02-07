Premier League TV, streaming schedule

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 2:06 PM EST
Matchweek 26 promises plenty, as the huge clash between Manchester City and Chelsea headlines the action.

With tricky tests for Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United, there will be plenty of thrills and spills along the way.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Man City v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
The battles at the top and bottom of the Premier League are getting intense, as the top four and title push is heating up and at the other end of the table teams are getting very desperate.

Matchweek 26 is sure to see plenty of upsets.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-0 Newcastle United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Huddersfield 0-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Fulham 2-3 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 1-2 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Southampton 2-2 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
The latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here, and things are getting very interesting in the upper echelons.

With big wins for Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Wolves and Tottenham see plenty of their players feature.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Up 10
  2. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Up 9
  3. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  4. Gonzalo Higuain (Chelsea) – New entry
  5. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 1
  6. Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
  7. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 3
  8. Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
  9. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  10. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
  11. David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
  12. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  13. Harry Maguire (Leicester) – Down 6
  14. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – New entry
  15. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 1
  16. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry
  17. Bobby Reid (Cardiff City) – New entry
  18. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – Down 5
  19. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – Down 5
  20. James Tarkowski (Burnley) – Down 5

Almiron praises MLS as he settles in at Newcastle

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
Miguel Almiron is settling in well at Newcastle United and is in line to make his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (Watch live, 3 .m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Almiron, 24, became the most-expensive player in Newcastle’s history when he signed from Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United for $26 million on transfer Deadline Day, Jan. 31.

The Paraguayan international has a lot of pressure on his shoulders from Newcastle’s passionate fans and although there are doubts about Almiron translating his success from MLS to the Premier League, he is totally confident he will be a hit at St James’ Park.

“I think for some time now the MLS has been improving,” Almiron told the media as he spoke to them for the first time since arriving at Newcastle. “Every year you see more and more quality players come in. I think it’s a good sign and a positive thing for that league. There are big differences between the two leagues… and [the Premier League] is a tougher league to play in. But I think with the help of my team-mates in training and the manager, it’s something I think I’ll cope with, and they’ll help me along the way.”

Almiron — who says he is feeling fit after spending preseason with Atlanta before his January move — will add an extra spark to Newcastle’s attack, with his incisive runs, wand of a left foot and ability to track back as well as he surges forward.

Sure, it will be a huge step up from MLS to the Premier League, but he will now be given time to settle in and his manager has already said he is a long-term signing and not a lot is expected of Almiron for the final 13 games of this season.

“I aim to bring something to the group of players we’ve already got… My main aim at the moment is settling in and getting to know my team-mates,” Almiron said. “It’s been a hectic week with lots of things to sort out, but now I feel more settled. I’ve managed to put in some decent work already… I feel good in myself.”

Newcastle currently sit five points above the relegation zone with 13 games to go, and a bit of magic from Miggy will go a long way to the Magpies securing their PL status for at least another season.

What about that price tag?

“First and foremost I see it as an honor,” Almiron said. “It’s something that I try not to pay too much attention to. It’s something that it secondary when it’s compared to me helping the team. I want to bring something.”

Emery: Arsenal’s away form key to top four finish

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
Arsenal have improved under Unai Emery this season, but the Spanish coach wants them to improve their away form drastically if they’re going to call the 2018-19 campaign a success.

The Gunners haven’t won any of their last six Premier League away games, losing four of those, but they still sit in sixth place and just three points off the top four. That is largely due to their impressive home form, as they’re now 12 PL games unbeaten at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal head to bottom side Huddersfield Town this Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com), so this seems like a perfect opportunity for Emery’s men to get a road win to keep their top four hopes on track.

He agreed when asked if the game at Huddersfield was a ‘must-win’ in their battle for UEFA Champions League qualification.

“My first critic is myself. We can make the top four, but we know it’s not easy,” Emery said. “We are strong at home, but I think we need to do better away. We started very well, changing our mentality to get more points away. But now we need to recover our confidence and performance. Also we know defensively we need to do better. We tried to play with three and two centre-backs. Be passionate, be calm but above all work.”

Emery revealed that Arsenal have been working on how to play against teams who will press them high up the pitch, and he believes Huddersfield will do just that this weekend as they have nothing to lose under new manager Jan Siewert.

“I think they are going to push and they are going to do a lot of duels on the pitch against us,” Emery said. “We are working on that and we also need to improve on our away form, how we can do better playing against teams who press high against us.”

When you look at Arsenal’s remaining schedule, their toughest test will come at home (where they’ve only lost once all season) as they play Manchester United.

Away from home their toughest test remaining is against Tottenham at Wembley in the north London derby, and the Gunners do have a favorable schedule compared to the rest of their top six rivals.

The two keys to them getting into the top four are as follows, 1) stay fit defensively. 2) beat the likes of Huddersfield, Burnley, Watford, Everton and Leicester away from home.

If Emery’s men can do that, they will be right in the mix for the top four as teams around them have plenty of games left against one another in the final months of the campaign.