Ranieri hopes Fulham can kickstart safety sprint v. Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri oversaw the most unlikely title in Premier League history, so he won’t be daunted by the task of making up seven points in 12 matches.

That season in question, when Leicester City lifted the 2015-16 Premier League trophy, saw Ranieri manage a pair of 1-1 draws at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are better this year, and Ranieri’s side is decidedly worse. United is yet to lose under manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, leaving Ranieri to play the odds a bit while praising Saturday’s visitors. From FulhamFC.com:

“I think the results speak for themselves. All victories and just one draw. The players changed their mind, they’re more involved and they are fighting together.

“We are in a bad moment but our confidence is high and we continue to fight. Sooner or later they have to lose a match, no? Why not against us?”

Ranieri was in charge when the then-Jose Mourinho-managed Red Devils beat Fulham 4-1 at Old Trafford, and will seek the Cottagers’ fifth win of the season Saturday at Craven Cottage.

LA Galaxy sign Uruguay’s Diego Polenta to bolster back line

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Uruguayan defender Diego Polenta has signed with the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy announced the acquisition Thursday.

Polenta, who turned 27 years old on Wednesday, is a left-footed center back who has spent the past four seasons with Nacional in Uruguay’s top division, appearing in 136 matches.

Polenta could be an important addition to the Galaxy’s back line, which struggled mightily last season and appeared to lack quality depth heading into this season. The Galaxy acquired Polenta with targeted allocation money (TAM).

The five-time MLS champion Galaxy’s first preseason match is Feb. 9 against Toronto.

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

A clown and a monster: Boyd preps Toronto FC for his game

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
Terrence Boyd’s tone on arrival from Germany sounds a lot like fellow German-American player Jermaine Jones when the latter hit Major League Soccer a half-decade years ago.

The USMNT striker, 27, has joined Toronto FC, bringing 85 goals of experience from his time with Rapid Vienna, RB Leipzig, Darmstadt, and the II sides for Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin, and RBL.

Boyd spoke plainly about his inability to get starter’s minutes at Darmstadt in 2.Bundesliga and issued rather gutsy praise for his former coach, ex-TFC player Torsten Frings.

Don’t mention Frings’ handball against the U.S. at the World Cup, Nick. Don’t mention it, doooooon’t.

Frings costing the USMNT its rightful place in the fixed 2002 World Cup semifinal isn’t something we should hold against Boyd, who is ready to show his fellow Americans a thing or two.

“Off the field, I’m kind of like a clown; I don’t take life that seriously,” Boyd said to Sportsnet’s John Molinaro. “But on the pitch, I think of myself as a monster. I’m one of those guys who presses the defenders to try to force them to make mistakes, and just puts my body into everything. I just go out and kill people in the name of the team. You will see.”

Injuries have plagued Boyd since his prolific years with Rapid Vienna, but he’s capable of both wonderful goals and A-plus poaching. Provided health, he should have plenty of success in MLS. Maybe not at a “tempting the league leaders” level, but double-digit goals would seem about right.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
The battles at the top and bottom of the Premier League are getting intense, as the top four and title push is heating up and at the other end of the table teams are getting very desperate.

Matchweek 26 is sure to see plenty of upsets.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-0 Newcastle United – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Huddersfield 0-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Fulham 2-3 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 1-2 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Southampton 2-2 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 2:06 PM EST
Matchweek 26 promises plenty, as the huge clash between Manchester City and Chelsea headlines the action.

With tricky tests for Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United, there will be plenty of thrills and spills along the way.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Man City v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]