Ranieri hopes Fulham can kickstart safety sprint v. Man Utd

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri oversaw the most unlikely title in Premier League history, so he won’t be daunted by the task of making up seven points in 12 matches.

That season in question, when Leicester City lifted the 2015-16 Premier League trophy, saw Ranieri manage a pair of 1-1 draws at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are better this year, and Ranieri’s side is decidedly worse. United is yet to lose under manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, leaving Ranieri to play the odds a bit while praising Saturday’s visitors. From FulhamFC.com:

“I think the results speak for themselves. All victories and just one draw. The players changed their mind, they’re more involved and they are fighting together. “We are in a bad moment but our confidence is high and we continue to fight. Sooner or later they have to lose a match, no? Why not against us?”

Ranieri was in charge when the then-Jose Mourinho-managed Red Devils beat Fulham 4-1 at Old Trafford, and will seek the Cottagers’ fifth win of the season Saturday at Craven Cottage.

