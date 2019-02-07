More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Tottenham confirm Arsenal game will be at Wembley

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 8:02 AM EST
The north London derby will officially take place at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the decision to host their clash against Arsenal on March 2 at their temporary home, as their new 62,000 capacity venue at White Hart Lane still isn’t ready.

Spurs’ new home was supposed to open in September 2018, but the move-in date was then pushed back to December, and now, here we are. They will play at Wembley against Arsenal in the NLD, and the stadium will have its full 90,000 capacity available for the game.

In a statement released by Spurs on Thursday, they revealed that the final stages of testing the critical safety system is coming up. That suggests that their first game in the new stadium could happen in late March or early April.

“We can today report that remedial works on the safety systems in the new stadium are near completion and we shall then move forward to the final stages of testing the fire detection and alarm system and its integration with the other safety systems. The success of this testing is critical to our ability to obtain a safety certificate and open the stadium. We can confirm, therefore, that we shall play our Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday 2 March at Wembley Stadium.”

Daniel Levy, Chairman, said: “Once again, thank you all for bearing with us and for the great support we have received from so many different quarters. These next few weeks are pivotal.”

Tottenham added that they will “provide a further update in due course” as their next home game after the Arsenal clash is against Crystal Palace on Mar. 17.

The only issue is, Palace are still in the FA Cup so their game against Spurs may be pushed back until later in the season if they qualify for the quarterfinals which take place on the weekend of Mar. 16-17.

Therefore, Spurs will have to wait even longer for their homecoming. As we all know, a bit of extra time is probably a good thing…

With home games against Arsenal, Palace, Brighton, Huddersfield, West Ham and Everton remaining, is now a good time to just call this off and have Spurs start playing in their new stadium from the start of the 2019-20 campaign?

They will argue that they could get past Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last 16 and have even more home games scheduled between now and May, plus moving home could give them a boost in the final months of the PL season as they’re still in with a shout to win the title.

Many will call into question integrity issues of Spurs getting an advantage by moving stadiums during a season, but the atmosphere at Wembley in recent games has been poor as the capacity for games has been capped to 51,000.

The novelty of playing at England’s national stadium now seems to have worn off among most Spurs fans, and who can blame them after 18 months at Wembley.

Moving Spurs into their new stadium as soon as possible must be the priority.

Wilfried Zaha receives extra ban from English FA

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 10:49 AM EST
Crystal Palace’s main man Wilfried Zaha could still be available to face West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) despite picking up an extra one-game ban.

Zaha, 26, was suspended for Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Fulham at the weekend after being shown two yellow cards in quick succession late in the Eagles’ 1-1 draw at Southampton on Jan. 30.

The Ivory Coast international was booked for reacting angrily to an exchange with James Ward-Prowse, and he then sarcastically applauded referee Andre Marriner so was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Zaha then continued to applaud the referee and hurl abuse at Marriner after being sent off.

In the statement released by the FA the governing body stated that the extra one-game ban is “not currently effective whilst the player considers his right of appeal.”

Here’s more from the FA:

“Wilfried Zaha has been suspended for one match following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing yesterday [06 February 2019]. He was also fined £10,000. The suspension is not currently effective whilst the player considers his right of appeal. The Crystal Palace forward accepted a charge of improper conduct, which followed his behaviour after a second-half dismissal during the game against Southampton on 30 January 2019.”

Premier League Manager Power Rankings: Top 5 (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2019, 9:52 AM EST
The latest Premier League manager Power Rankings are here, and there were some masterful performances on the sidelines over the past seven days.

With teams at the top and bottom of the table feeling the pressure, extra games in cup competitions and injuries mounting up, there are plenty of things swirling around the heads of PL bosses right now.

Click play on the video above to see our top five managers based on the current managerial displays across the PL.

UEFA president Ceferin re-elected, won’t be FIFA ‘yes man’

Associated PressFeb 7, 2019, 8:57 AM EST
ROME (AP) Promising European soccer leaders that he won’t be a “yes man” for FIFA’s expansion plans, Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected as president of UEFA for four more years on Thursday.

Ceferin’s keynote speech ahead of his win by acclamation sent clear messages to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was sitting in the front row watching his toughest opponent in soccer politics. Ceferin has been blocking FIFA from making a $25 billion deal to create and revamp international competitions.

“It is often the `yes men’ who lure leaders to their demise,” said Ceferin, who has faced down Infantino in testy FIFA Council meetings in the past year. “And conversely, it is often those who disagree in a measured, reasonable and constructive way, even if they sometimes do so in a direct, uncompromising fashion, who do them the greatest service.”

Infantino has promoted the secretive offer from private investors, widely reported to be fronted by Japan’s SoftBank, to revamp the Club World Cup and create a global Nations League tournament.

Ceferin said disagreeing with friends “when we think in all humility that they are wrong” helps stop them from making mistakes.

In his acceptance speech, Caferin said he wanted UEFA to be a “source of constructive ideas to FIFA instead of one of opposition.”

Other key targets through 2023 outlined by Ceferin were a European bidder winning the 2030 World Cup hosting rights and updating the financial fair play rules which monitor club finances.

The two-day UEFA gathering in Rome has been a rare meeting of Ceferin and Infantino ahead of a FIFA Council session next month in Miami, where FIFA’s aim to approve the new competitions deal seems unlikely.

While long-standing UEFA-FIFA tensions have continued with two leaders, both first elected in 2016, Ceferin spoke warmly of another ally. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has helped stave off the Club World Cup plan and is key to protecting the Champions League as UEFA’s prize asset.

Ceferin said while he leads UEFA and Agnelli heads the influential European Club Association “there will be no Super League. It is a fact.”

Breakaway threats by elite clubs have often arisen ahead of periodic talks to change the Champions League’s entry list, format and prize money distribution.

“The only thing great about you would be your past,” Ceferin cautioned clubs, saying teams following through on breakaway threats in 2016 “would have lost their status as great clubs in the hearts of the people.”

FIFA has tried to woo storied clubs with the promise of tens of millions of dollars in Club World Cup prize money. European soccer officials fear that would devalue the Champions League and widen a wealth gap which can unbalance domestic leagues.

In his own eight-minute speech, Infantino spoke of FIFA wanting to innovate and debate ideas. Still, he gave no update or detail on the $25 billion offer which is going through a FIFA-appointed task force and meetings of member federations worldwide.

Ceferin acknowledged being relatively unknown when he was elected to replace Michel Platini, the France great who was banned by the FIFA ethics committee for financial irregularities. The lawyer from Slovenia said he had moments of doubt and made mistakes since taking office in September 2016.

“A leader without doubts,” Ceferin said, “is a delusional and dangerous leader.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Minnesota United turning to ex-Sunderland GK Mannone

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
The goalkeeping competition at Minnesota United was set to be very interesting, with longtime MLS backstop Bobby Shuttleworth and promising rookie Dayne St. Clair joined by a third keep.

The potential identify of that third one makes the competition a little less open.

The Loons will reportedly add former Arsenal and Sunderland backstop Vito Mannone on loan from Reading, says The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter.

Mannone, 30, is behind Emiliano Martinez — on loan from Arsenal — and journeyman Sam Walker has been No. 2 in recent weeks.

The keeper was a bright light for Sunderland in its relegation season two years ago, backing the club from top-to-bottom and staying very active in the community.