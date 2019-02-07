Valencia strikes twice late to draw Betis in Copa semifinal

Betis is hoping to be back for the May 25 final at its Villamarin Stadium in Seville, which saw a record crowd of 57,123 on Thursday. The other semifinal is being played by four-time defending champion Barcelona and Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 in their first leg on Wednesday at Camp Nou.
Betis opened the scoring with a goal by Loren Moron just before halftime, and veteran Joaquin Sanchez added to the lead with the rare corner kick goal less than 10 minutes into the second half.
The 37-year-old midfielder curled in a mid-height shot from the left corner and Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech couldn’t get back in time to make the save before the ball crossed the goal line. The officiating crew initially let play continue, but a video review quickly confirmed the goal.
Russia forward Denis Cheryshev pulled one back for Valencia with a 70th-minute header after Gameiro’s cross, and the French forward evened the match from close range after a well-placed low pass by Rodrigo two minutes into stoppage time.
Valencia is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2012. It hasn’t made it to the final since it won the last of its seven titles in 2008.
Betis hadn’t reached the last four since it won the second of its two Copa titles in 2005.
A pair of draws have the Reds in the neighborhood of losing a seven-point Premier League lead within a week (which of course has technically already evaporated given Man City’s one further game played).
So we begin in Liverpool for our top storylines, even if the Premier League weekend starts in London.
Liverpool is set to bounce back from consecutive draws, right? Right? Liverpool v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
Liverpool is on a three-match win streak against Bournemouth, outscoring the Cherries 11-0. The visitors to Anfield have just one win over Top Six competition this season, although it was against Chelsea just two weeks ago.
But this Liverpool team is feeling unprecedented league pressure, and the Reds need to bounce back from a pair of league draws and a 2-2-2 run in all competitions.
Chelsea meets the leaders as both sides hope to bolster top credentials Man City v. Chelsea, 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
The winner has kept four-straight clean sheets in this series, with Chelsea’s only win the 2-0 defeat of City at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8. City will know it can at-worst reclaim first place and at-best create a distance from Liverpool. That pressure shouldn’t be a problem, but the heat created by Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain might provide a significant obstacle.
Combustible Spurs-Foxes rivalry sees hosts’ form showing mettle Tottenham Hotspur v. Leicester City, 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
The visitors have taken at least a point in nine of 12 matches between these two since Leicester City rejoined the Premier League in 2014-15. The Foxes have slipped from their perch as perceived favorites for seventh place, and will certainly hope Spurs’ fine run without Harry Kane and Dele Alli ends at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, perhaps looking too closely at the Champions League.
Solskjaer puts unbeaten Man Utd record on the line at Craven Cottage Fulham v. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unbeaten as Manchester United boss, but there were some lumps in the mashed potatoes last time out. Can Fulham boost its survival hopes with a surprising home win.
Desperate Silva returns to Vicarage Road Watford v. Everton, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold and online via NBCSports.com
Everton looked decent against Manchester City, but moral victories aren’t cutting it for the Goodison Park faithful. Now Marco Silva squares off with the club that fired him for flirting with the Toffees about 14 months ago.
“We were very disappointed, more than anyone else,” he said, via The Guardian. “The players, the staff, we were all very sad because we all thought we had lost the league in that game.”
Like many of us, the idea of Liverpool dropping seven more points than City over the final dozen-plus matches of the season sounded absurd.
The Reds had tormented just about every team they played besides City, and faced a pretty ordinary set of fixtures moving forward.
“Fortunately Liverpool drew against Leicester and that gave us a little bit of hope. Then there was another draw against West Ham and that means the race is on. Mentally, it is a big boost for us. We will try to keep doing our job and don’t relax as we did against Newcastle.”
Silva, 24, has five goals and six assists in Premier League play this season, and he’s already played 500 more minutes than his six-goal, five-assist debut campaign.
The Reds are 2-2-2 in their last six matches across all competitions, and while this is the Premier League club power rankings, there’s little question that they’ve lost some mojo.
Man City has been pretty good despite a loss to Newcastle, and Spurs have gone about their business despite missing Harry Kane and Dele Alli (for a relatively soft patch of schedule).
So is this enough to sink Liverpool below Man City (or Spurs), given that Liverpool is just a win in its match-in-hand from reclaiming the league lead?
Read on (Or just scroll down real quick. We’re kidding. Read every word. Twice).
20. Huddersfield Town — It’s been 417 league minutes since the Terriers scored a goal. They have one point in league play since the calendar turned to December 2018. Last week: 20 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
19. Fulham — The two goals allowed against Palace make it 12 conceded in Fulham’s last five matches. Last week: 18 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
18. Burnley — The point gained at Manchester United is almost offset by the two dropped at home to Southampton. The Clarets’ run-in is tricky, and they simply have to find wins more often than not when they are not facing the big boys. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Cardiff City — Whether you’re a Neil Warnock fan or not, the reaction he’s provoked from his men after a 3-0 loss to Newcastle and the disappearance of Emiliano Sala’s flight is impressive. A close loss to Arsenal followed by a defeat of Bournemouth sits well with all. Last week: 19 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
16. Southampton — A point earned at Burnley is fine, especially considering the club’s luck in not conceding an early penalty. Last week: 16 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
15. Brighton and Hove Albion — Failed to rebound from the loss Fulham loss; The Seagulls looked flat in a home draw with Watford. Last week: 12 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
14. Newcastle United — Solid resolve against Spurs; The goalkeeper is part of the team, yeah, but the Magpies deserved better than the loss resulting from a very rare Martin Dubravka error. Probably too stubborn to go down now. Last week: 15 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
13. Everton — The home loss to Wolves was disconcerting, but a close contest at Goodison Park versus Man City was encouraging enough to proffer some hope; Everton deserved a point against the champions. Last week: 14 Season high: 5 Season low: 15
11. Bournemouth — Just when the Cherries had claimed three points against one of the big boys (in their eighth try), they fail to deal with a charged-up Cardiff City and lose 2-0. Last week: 9 Season high: 6 Season low: 14
10. Leicester City — Jamie Vardy was just a shade off his game, and it cost the Foxes a point against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Red Devils. Last week: 10 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
9. West Ham United — A plucky point versus Liverpool sends the Irons above a Leicester side which couldn’t get their plucky point at home to Manchester United. Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 20
8. Watford — A huge match ahead against former boss Marco Silva‘s Everton. Last week: 8 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
7. Arsenal — We wouldn’t want to be Huddersfield Town this weekend, even if the desperate Terriers are at home. Last week: 5 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
6. Wolves — If Liverpool fails to win the league, Nuno Espirito Santo should be Premier League Manager of the Year. Last week: 7 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
5. Chelsea — Yes, it was against Huddersfield Town, but if the Eden Hazard-Gonzalo Higuain brace-bagging performance was a sign of what’s to come, well, maybe Maurizio Sarri is playing with a stacked deck. Last week: 6 Season high: 1 Season low: 6
4. Manchester United — The most odd thing about United’s unconvincing win over Leicester City is how encouraging it is to see the Red Devils win when it really isn’t that deserved. Ole’s unbeaten streak goes forward, and should reach PSG. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
3. Spurs — Not Mauricio Pochettino‘s fault Man City got to play twice while we only saw Spurs slip past Newcastle. One spot back. Last week: 2 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
2. Liverpool — The best thing Liverpool has going for it right now is that they’d have to lose a game in order to fall from the title fight’s driver seat, and they are picking up points even while looking quite average (for a Top Four team). Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
1. Man City — Similar to their neighbors, City’s defeat of Everton showed some resolve while on the back foot. And that win over Arsenal, aside from the set piece goal, well, c’est magnifique. Last week: 3 Season high: 1 Season low: 3