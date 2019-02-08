More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

Britain, Ireland to discuss 2030 World Cup bid

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2019, 12:18 PM EST
A meeting between the football associations of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will occur after the UEFA congress in Rome on Friday, with the main aim being to put together a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Hosting the 2030 World Cup just in Britain had previously been the aim, but support is growing to include both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the bid.

The main aim of this meeting is to select 16 potential venues for the tournament, which will see 48 teams compete as the larger format will start from the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

This kind of World Cup bid is the future for the competition. With the tournament growing in terms of the number of teams competing, larger nations, or joint hosts, are needed to cope with the huge amounts of fans attending the events.

In this situation, spreading the World Cup across the UK and Ireland makes perfect sense as all of the host cities would be within a 90 minute flight of one another. The train system in the UK would mean the longest trip would probably be from London to Glasgow, which can be done in around four hours.

With EURO 2020 being spread across Europe, it will be intriguing to see if this model will be used for future World Cups so that entire countries do not carry the whole burden of having to build new stadiums and infrastructure to cope with hosting it.

Even in England it is believed the likes of Anfield, Old Trafford and Tottenham’s new stadium at White Hart Lane would need upgrades to reach certain standards FIFA require in terms of media facilities, having a certain distance around the pitch between fans and players and things of that nature.

Fulham host Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams needing the points for very different reasons.

The Cottagers are in a desperate battling against relegation, while United can momentarily move into the top four with a win.

Claudio Ranieri‘s Fulham are in a tough situation and a defeat against United could lead them cut adrift in 19th place and staring relegation in the face. As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United, they have shown a resilient streak in recent weeks to grinds out points but they know a trip to Fulham will not be easy given the current predicament of their hosts.

That said, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Co. will fancy scoring plenty of goals against this porous Fulham defense. It will be intriguing to see if Solskjaer will rest any of his stars ahead of United’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League next week.

In team news Fulham have Andre Schurrle, Cyrus Christie and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa fit, while January signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit could make their debuts.

Man United are without Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian, but Marcos Rojo could return.

What they’re saying

Claudio Ranieri on how Fulham can win: “We know where we are, we know it’s very tough and we need soldiers who fight until the end. We are ready to fight. I have to motivate them and give my positivity to our players. It’s much better to play at home than away. It’s very important to achieve points against this team.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on United having to focus: “Fulham is a character revealer, it reveals do we have the focus on what’s important which is always the next game and can we forget about PSG. The focus around the PSG game for a long time, Chelsea, Liverpool, but they’re not the games that will move us up the table, they’re the other games.”

Prediction
The Red Devils are in sensational form going forward but they are a little reliant on David De Gea right now. I can see Fulham scoring a few goals, but United doing just enough to grab another important win. 3-2 to Man United.

Should we be worried about Liverpool?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
With Liverpool slipping to second place in the Premier League table (on goal difference, and with a game in-hand) ahead of Matchweek 26, should we be concerned about the direction Jurgen Klopp‘s men are heading in?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Klopp doesn’t think so, and told journalists after their second-straight PL draw (their latest came against West Ham on Monday) that they needn’t look so glum and they are just fine.

But are they? With 13 games to go they’re now the second favorites to win their league title in 29 years, and some are saying that the pressure is getting to Liverpool at the business end of the season.

Ahead of their clash with Bournemouth this Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), let’s check in on the issues which have been cropping up for the Reds and if that warrants particular concern regarding their ability to win the Premier League title.

Injuries are drying up
Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training, and so too are Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum. That is great news for Liverpool and will give them a big boost ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Feb. 24, their next game after this weekend. TAA’s return in particular will be a sigh of relief for Klopp, as he can finally play a proper right back in that position and can use James Milner and Henderson in their preferred roles of central midfield. The extra balance that gives Liverpool will be key and we have to remember that injuries are a big part of explaining why they struggled so much against Leicester and West Ham.

No FA Cup games. Good or bad?
This could be a blessing or it could be a problem. It is about 50-50. After a spate of injuries, Klopp will love having training sessions only for a whole week from next midweek until Feb. 22. He will try to recharge his team and get them back to full fitness, but professional players are fine-tuned athletes who need the constant rhythm of games to play at their best. And that will be missing. Will Man City play their best team in their FA Cup game at Newport County next weekend? Probs not. But that competitive edge will still be there in training and players will still feel as though they are successful as they fight to win all four competitions. This situation is a tough one to manage, and Klopp will have to be at his best to keep his players stimulated and focused. The squad players he has rotated in look rusty, with Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana failing to stamp their authority on games when given the chance in recent weeks.

Pressure has now been placed on them
Man City have done exactly what they had to by beating Arsenal and Everton over the past five days, and now Liverpool must respond. The pressure has been cranked up on the Reds a few notches given their slip ups against Leicester and West Ham, and now they have to get used to being the hunters. Their game in-hand is at bitter rivals Man United on Feb. 24, and that game will likely decide how the next few months will play out in the title race. Liverpool must hold their nerve to go back to the top of the table until at least Sunday, but we will find out if they are better being the hunters or the hunted. It is not so much the pressure being the problem at this point of the season, it is about how teams and players handle the expectation of winning every single game no matter what. Man City have players who know how to do that. Liverpool do not.

How serious will PL contenders take the Champions League?
This will play a huge role in deciding who will win the Premier League. Man City have midtable Bundesliga side Schalke in the last 16, while Liverpool face struggling Bayern Munich and Tottenham face Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund. How they fare against the three German teams will decide the outcome of the title. No doubt about it. If City smash Schalke in the first leg, they can rest players in the second leg and prioritize the PL title race. However, there is a nagging feeling that City want to win the UCL more than the Premier League this season after their record-breaking campaign in 2017-18. Liverpool face a tough test against a Bayern side who are battling to stay in the title race in Germany and their star players may see success in the Champions League as more attainable. And Spurs know that with their injuries they are up against it when they play Dortmund, although they have matched up very well against them in recent European outings. Depending on how the first legs go for all three teams, they will be handed the chance to rest key players in the second leg, or perhaps try and lift the gloom if they’re knocked out of the Champions League early.

Phil Jones signs new contract at Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2019, 10:29 AM EST
Phil Jones has signed a new contract at Manchester United, so we can look forward to seeing more of his wonderfully weird faces as he throws himself into the thick of the action.

Jones, 26, has extended his stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2023 with an option to extend it for another year, as he has finally shaken off his lengthy battle with injuries and has become a regular under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United’s caretaker boss has now seen Anthony Martial and Jones sign new deals, as his impact at the club is clearly leading to players committing their future to United.

Speaking about his deal, Jones was delighted to remain at United and try and add to the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup titles he has won at the club.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club,” Jones said. “I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”

If Jones can stay fit, there’s no doubting that he will be a key defensive player for United. It is also hard to believe he’s only 26 years old, as he’s now played in the Premier League for the last nine years since bursting onto the scene at Blackburn Rovers then moving to United.

Jones and Chris Smalling have been scapegoats in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at United, and in many cases you can understand why with some high-profile mistakes.

But with Eric Bailly being linked with a move away, locking up Jones and Chris Smalling (he signed a new deal in 2018) to long-term deals makes sense at least to keep some defensive cover at the club. Victor Lindelof has been superb in recent months and although Jose Mourinho made it clear he wanted to add new center backs and didn’t do so, the defenders United have aren’t as bad as some would suggest.

Jones’ penchant for own goals, heading the ball while laying on the floor and making strange faces are the gifts that keep on giving.

United will hope he can now stay fit and kick on after several injury-hit seasons saw him lose his place as an England international.

Man United’s Solskjaer, Rashford win monthly PL awards

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2019, 9:37 AM EST
Manchester United is flying right now and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Marcus Rashford have been rewarded for their fine form.

They have been named the Premier League manager and player of the month for January.

Since Solskajer arrived as United’s caretaker manager they’ve won nine of their 10 games in all competitions and are unbeaten. Since Solskjaer’s arrival, Rashford has scored six goals in eight Premier League games and has been ripping opposition defenses apart.

Solskjaer becomes the first United boss to win the Manager of the Month award since Sir Alex Ferguson in Oct. 2012, and it is the first time a United player and manager have won the accolades in the same month since Jan. 2011 when Dimitar Berbatov and Fergie were honored.

Right now, Solskjaer has done everything he could do to stake his claim to get the United job on a permanent basis with wins against Tottenham in the league and Arsenal in the FA Cup the big highlights so far.

“You cannot be a good manager without good players, and they’ve been fantastic so far,” Solskjaer said. “It means we’ve been the team of the month, both the staff and the players, so we’ve done well. We want to be winning games, we want to move up the table and this is the start of it.”

United currently sit in fifth place and are outside the top four by just two points after a run of seven wins in their last eight PL games.

Rashford’s January saw him score the winner at Wembley against Tottenham, plus key goals in victories against Newcastle and Brighton. His finishing has improved drastically since Solskjaer arrived, and extra work on the training ground with the former United striker is clearly working wonders.