Fire kills 10 at Flamengo’s training ground

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2019, 7:12 AM EST
Tragedy has struck at Flamengo’s training ground.

10 people have been killed and three people were injured in a fire which broke out in a building where youth team players were staying overnight.

The incident took place in Rio de Janeiro at 5 a.m. local time, and news reports claim that the victims are 14-17 years old and were sleeping at a lodge.

“The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time,” firefighter Douglas Henaut told Globo News.

It occurred at the brand new Ninho do Urubu facility which opened just two months ago.

No information has arrived about the cause of the fire.

Tributes pour in for Emiliano Sala, soccer world in mourning

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2019, 8:33 AM EST
Tributes have poured in from across the soccer world for Emiliano Sala, after his death was confirmed on Thursday.

The body of Sala, 28, was recovered from wreckage of an airplane found on the seabed of the English Channel.

Cardiff City’s club-record signing went missing, along with pilot David Ibbotson, on Jan. 21 when the light aircraft they were traveling in from Nantes to Cardiff lost contact with air traffic control near the Channel Islands. Sala was flying to Cardiff after returning to Nantes to collect some belongings and say goodbye to his former teammates.

Ibbotson’s body has yet to be found, as a private search involving the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in the UK continues but has been delayed amid poor weather at sea.

The French leagues will pay tribute to Sala with a minute silence across their games this weekend, while his former club Nantes have retired his no. 9 jersey.

Several star names from across the globe have sent out messages of support for Sala, as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi were key in donating money and raising awareness about the private search which located the wreckage on Sunday.

Below are a few of the messages from across the world paying tribute to Sala.

Valencia strikes twice late to draw Betis in Copa semifinal

Associated PressFeb 7, 2019, 10:17 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Kevin Gameiro scored in stoppage time as Valencia salvaged a 2-2 draw against Real Betis in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday.

Betis took a 2-0 lead with a goal scored directly from a corner kick early in the second half, but the late goals gave Valencia the slight edge going into the return match at home later this month.

Betis is hoping to be back for the May 25 final at its Villamarin Stadium in Seville, which saw a record crowd of 57,123 on Thursday. The other semifinal is being played by four-time defending champion Barcelona and Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 in their first leg on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

Betis opened the scoring with a goal by Loren Moron just before halftime, and veteran Joaquin Sanchez added to the lead with the rare corner kick goal less than 10 minutes into the second half.

The 37-year-old midfielder curled in a mid-height shot from the left corner and Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech couldn’t get back in time to make the save before the ball crossed the goal line. The officiating crew initially let play continue, but a video review quickly confirmed the goal.

Russia forward Denis Cheryshev pulled one back for Valencia with a 70th-minute header after Gameiro’s cross, and the French forward evened the match from close range after a well-placed low pass by Rodrigo two minutes into stoppage time.

Valencia is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2012. It hasn’t made it to the final since it won the last of its seven titles in 2008.

Betis hadn’t reached the last four since it won the second of its two Copa titles in 2005.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Top Premier League storylines for Week 26

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2019, 8:59 PM EST
We suppose we should have known no lead is safe, even as well as Liverpool has performed this season.

A pair of draws have the Reds in the neighborhood of losing a seven-point Premier League lead within a week (which of course has technically already evaporated given Man City’s one further game played).

So we begin in Liverpool for our top storylines, even if the Premier League weekend starts in London.

Liverpool is set to bounce back from consecutive draws, right? Right?
Liverpool v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Liverpool is on a three-match win streak against Bournemouth, outscoring the Cherries 11-0. The visitors to Anfield have just one win over Top Six competition this season, although it was against Chelsea just two weeks ago.

But this Liverpool team is feeling unprecedented league pressure, and the Reds need to bounce back from a pair of league draws and a 2-2-2 run in all competitions.

Chelsea meets the leaders as both sides hope to bolster top credentials
Man City v. Chelsea, 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

The winner has kept four-straight clean sheets in this series, with Chelsea’s only win the 2-0 defeat of City at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8. City will know it can at-worst reclaim first place and at-best create a distance from Liverpool. That pressure shouldn’t be a problem, but the heat created by Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain might provide a significant obstacle.

Combustible Spurs-Foxes rivalry sees hosts’ form showing mettle
Tottenham Hotspur v. Leicester City, 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

The visitors have taken at least a point in nine of 12 matches between these two since Leicester City rejoined the Premier League in 2014-15. The Foxes have slipped from their perch as perceived favorites for seventh place, and will certainly hope Spurs’ fine run without Harry Kane and Dele Alli ends at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, perhaps looking too closely at the Champions League.

Solskjaer puts unbeaten Man Utd record on the line at Craven Cottage
Fulham v. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unbeaten as Manchester United boss, but there were some lumps in the mashed potatoes last time out. Can Fulham boost its survival hopes with a surprising home win.

Desperate Silva returns to Vicarage Road
Watford v. Everton, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold and online via NBCSports.com

Everton looked decent against Manchester City, but moral victories aren’t cutting it for the Goodison Park faithful. Now Marco Silva squares off with the club that fired him for flirting with the Toffees about 14 months ago.

Bernardo: ‘We thought we had lost the league’

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 7, 2019, 8:08 PM EST
Bernardo Silva admits that Manchester City felt it had lost hold of the Premier League when it coughed up an early lead and lost to Newcastle last week.

“We were very disappointed, more than anyone else,” he said, via The Guardian. “The players, the staff, we were all very sad because we all thought we had lost the league in that game.”

Like many of us, the idea of Liverpool dropping seven more points than City over the final dozen-plus matches of the season sounded absurd.

The Reds had tormented just about every team they played besides City, and faced a pretty ordinary set of fixtures moving forward.

“Fortunately Liverpool drew against Leicester and that gave us a little bit of hope. Then there was another draw against West Ham and that means the race is on. Mentally, it is a big boost for us. We will try to keep doing our job and don’t relax as we did against Newcastle.”

Silva, 24, has five goals and six assists in Premier League play this season, and he’s already played 500 more minutes than his six-goal, five-assist debut campaign.