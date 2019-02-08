Fire kills 10 at Flamengo’s training ground

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We suppose we should have known no lead is safe, even as well as Liverpool has performed this season.

A pair of draws have the Reds in the neighborhood of losing a seven-point Premier League lead within a week (which of course has technically already evaporated given Man City’s one further game played).

So we begin in Liverpool for our top storylines, even if the Premier League weekend starts in London.

Liverpool is set to bounce back from consecutive draws, right? Right?

Liverpool v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Liverpool is on a three-match win streak against Bournemouth, outscoring the Cherries 11-0. The visitors to Anfield have just one win over Top Six competition this season, although it was against Chelsea just two weeks ago.

But this Liverpool team is feeling unprecedented league pressure, and the Reds need to bounce back from a pair of league draws and a 2-2-2 run in all competitions.

Chelsea meets the leaders as both sides hope to bolster top credentials

Man City v. Chelsea, 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

The winner has kept four-straight clean sheets in this series, with Chelsea’s only win the 2-0 defeat of City at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8. City will know it can at-worst reclaim first place and at-best create a distance from Liverpool. That pressure shouldn’t be a problem, but the heat created by Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain might provide a significant obstacle.

Combustible Spurs-Foxes rivalry sees hosts’ form showing mettle

Tottenham Hotspur v. Leicester City, 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

The visitors have taken at least a point in nine of 12 matches between these two since Leicester City rejoined the Premier League in 2014-15. The Foxes have slipped from their perch as perceived favorites for seventh place, and will certainly hope Spurs’ fine run without Harry Kane and Dele Alli ends at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, perhaps looking too closely at the Champions League.

Solskjaer puts unbeaten Man Utd record on the line at Craven Cottage

Fulham v. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unbeaten as Manchester United boss, but there were some lumps in the mashed potatoes last time out. Can Fulham boost its survival hopes with a surprising home win.

Desperate Silva returns to Vicarage Road

Watford v. Everton, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold and online via NBCSports.com

Everton looked decent against Manchester City, but moral victories aren’t cutting it for the Goodison Park faithful. Now Marco Silva squares off with the club that fired him for flirting with the Toffees about 14 months ago.

