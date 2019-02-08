LA Galaxy to unveil statue of David Beckham on March 2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy will honor David Beckham with a statue of the English superstar outside their stadium.
The statue will be unveiled before the club’s regular season opener March 2, Galaxy spokesman Brendan Hannan confirmed Friday.
Beckham joined the Galaxy in 2007 and spent parts of six seasons in Los Angeles, leading the club to two MLS Cup championships at the arena now known as Dignity Health Sports Park.
Beckham was the first player to join MLS under the designated player rule, setting a financial path for other world superstars to follow after his decorated career at Manchester United and Real Madrid.
His move is widely credited for boosting the North American league’s worldwide reputation and overall quality. Beckham is still benefiting from the league’s improvements as a co-owner of MLS expansion club Inter Miami, which begins play next year.
Beckham is expected to attend the unveiling when the five-time MLS champion Galaxy open the season against the Chicago Fire in three weeks.
Beckham’s statue will be the first honoring a former MLS player outside a stadium. FC Dallas has a statue of late owner Lamar Hunt outside Toyota Stadium.
Burnley has never lost a top-flight match to Brighton
Brighton has not at home to a PL side outside the top 4 this season
Burnley ended a 67-match PL penalty-less streak last time out
A critical relegation battle takes place at Falmer Stadium on Saturday as Burnley travels to Brighton & Hove Albion at 12:30 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
Burnley sits in 17th position, just two points and one place above the relegation zone. Brighton is in a safer position, sitting 13th but just three above Burnley in a tight bottom third of the table. The Seagulls started the season brightly, but have not won in league play in 2019, leaving them vulnerable as the teams at the bottom battle for points.
The hosts will be without striker Florin Andone, who was suspended three matches for violent conduct after throwing a wayward elbow in the 0-0 draw with Watford last time out. Dale Stephens also left the Watford match with a hip problem and is questionable for this weekend, but Jose Izquierdo is reportedly out despite having returned to training from a knee injury.
For Burnley, Steven Defour nears a return from a calf injury that has cost him over two months of this season, but this weekend appears too soon for his return. Matt Lowton has a slightly fractured toe, but will still give this match a try, while defenders Matt Lowton and Kevin Long are looking more likely to play after returning to training. The Clarets are on a good run of form, unbeaten in their last six, coinciding with the return of Tom Heaton in goal who has helped hold opponents to just five goals in that span.
What they’re saying
Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Brighton: “They’re on a tough run and they’ll be wanting to correct that, for sure. We’re on a good run, we’ll be wanting to continue that. It makes for another good game.”
Brighton striker Glenn Murray on poor run of form: “We are absolutely fine behind closed doors, no matter what people are saying. We feel confident. We are happy with the way we are playing. We felt as though we dominated the game on Saturday at home to Watford in the Premier League. Again [Wednesday in the FA Cup] we felt as though we put a good display on and won the game.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Brighton comes into this match in poor form, and Burnley needs the game more. With the Clarets’ good results of late, they have something to build on, and pulling themselves further away from the relegation scrap is a motivation that can have the team truly rearing to go. Burnley grabs a valuable road win in a hard-fought 1-0 victory.
The Philadelphia Union have officially announced the signing of Mexican international Marco Fabian on a free transfer after the cancellation of his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt.
While the transfer fee was nonexistent, club sporting director Ernst Tanner confirmed that Fabian’s contract will make him the highest paid player in the club’s history, signed as a designated player. Tanner would not confirm the salary amount, saying that the player’s union will release that information closer to the beginning of the season.
Reports say Fabian’s contract will be a one-year deal with two one-year club options for the next two seasons, for a total of three seasons covered. Also reported is a five-percent sell-on fee owned by Frankfurt for any future sale by Philadelphia.
The 29-year-old has 42 caps for Mexico to his name, scoring nine goals and assisting seven others. He spent three years with Frankfurt, joining in the winter of 2016 from Mexican club Chivas. Fabian made 50 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring scoring eight goals, but his time was punctuated by poor injury luck, missing significant time with knee problems and back problems that plagued his last two seasons.
“We have been targeting Marco as a creative midfielder and we are extremely happy to complete this deal to bring him to Philadelphia,” Tanner said. “Marco is a high caliber number 10, a true professional, and we believe he is a good fit for our system. He has played the game at the highest levels, whether in the German Bundesliga or of course with the Mexican National Team at multiple FIFA World Cups and the Olympic Games.”
According to Goal.com, Fabian was close to a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce, but the deal fell through after the club changed its terms at the last minute.
Fabian becomes the second designated player on Philadelphia’s roster, alongside Alejandro Bedoya, leaving them with one more spot under the current rules.
Nantes has gone to great lengths to remember Emiliano Sala after his body was recovered from the airplane wreckage located in the English Channel and identified on Thursday.
Sala played four years at Nantes and made 133 appearances before his transfer to Cardiff City, and the French club is honoring his memory by retiring its number 9 jersey in his name. There will be a ceremony at Sunday’s match against fellow Ligue 1 side Nimes, and all ticket prices have been reduced €9 as part of his remembrance, ensuring that the stadium will be full for the pre-match event.
A club retiring the number 9 jersey is a massive honor, as it often is worn by the team’s main striker and is often worn as a symbol of goalscoring prowess. Players flock to the jersey number to show fans, opponents, and sponsors they are an important member of the squad.
Parce qu'Emiliano Sala fera à jamais partie des légendes qui ont écrit la grande histoire du FC Nantes, le numéro 9⃣ qu'il a porté est retiré.#RIPSalapic.twitter.com/XFIVCVBFx7
“I don’t have the words. It’s a tragedy, I’m crushed,” Nantes president Waldemar Kita said. “Emiliano left his mark. “That’s why, like many fans, I wish to honor him by retiring the number nine.”
Sala wore number 9 at Nantes and scored 48 goals in his 133 appearances for the club, with 42 of those goals coming in Ligue 1 play. He was on fire this season prior to his departure, scoring 12 goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances. He had not scored more than 12 goals a season in his three full campaigns with Nantes prior.
Liverpool is on a club-record 33-game home unbeaten run
2 goals for Salah in the next 4 games would make him the quickest to 50 PL goals
Bournemouth has lost 7 PL away games in a row
With four points dropped over their last two Premier League matches and Manchester City capitalizing, all eyes will be on Liverpool on Saturday as they host Bournemouth at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
With a win over Everton on Wednesday, Man City took over the top spot in the Premier League on goal differential, but Liverpool can wrestle back the lead with any result this weekend. Still, fans will be looking for all three points in the hopes of keeping City and Tottenham at arms length.
Mohamed Salah in particular will be watched intently, with the Egyptian on a nine-goal burst over an eight-match span before Liverpool’s two game skid, in which he has not found the back of the net. Salah has not gone three league matches without a goal in his entire Liverpool career, and you have to track all the way back to his Roma career to find his last three-match stretch of league play without a goal, spanning the turn of the 2015/16 calendar year, a spell that was interrupted by both injury and international duty.
On the flip side, Salah can write Premier League history if he gets back on the scoresheet. Salah needs just two goals in his next four matches to become the quickest player to 50 goals with one club in Premier League history, topping Alan Shearer’s 66 games. He currently stands on 48 goals in 61 matches.
Liverpool has dealt with injuries aplenty over the last month, but they could return a core of players that have missed significant time. Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all returned to training and are in contention to play on Saturday. Dejan Lovren, however, is not healed yet from his hamstring injury, while Joe Gomez is still missing with his broken leg, unsure of his return.
For Bournemouth, Callum Wilson and David Brooks are still missing with injuries, leaving 17 goals this season on the sidelines. Still, the Cherries are playing for European positioning in the Premier League table and could be motivated by the chance to jump as high as eighth with a win.
What they’re saying
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the title race: “It’s getting exciting now. The only chance to improve our position, even though it is a good position, is by winning football games. I know that with each fibre of our bodies we will be ready to fight for everything. The only thing I want to say after the season is we gave our everything.”
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on a potential season-defining win: “In the Premier League every game when we first came into the league was a case of rewriting history and proving we could do things for the first time. I think we tend to look at these things as a nice thing to do, to try and write new history for the club all the time.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Too much is on the line for Liverpool, at home, against a banged up offense and a porous defense on poor away form. It would be against all notions to pick against Liverpool in this match, and the Reds will come home with a convincing 3-0 win to put fans at ease before a key run of matches against Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Anything less than all three points in this match will instill serious doubt into their title chase.