Philadelphia Union signs Marco Fabian as Designated Player

The Philadelphia Union have officially announced the signing of Mexican international Marco Fabian on a free transfer after the cancellation of his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt.
While the transfer fee was nonexistent, club sporting director Ernst Tanner confirmed that Fabian’s contract will make him the highest paid player in the club’s history, signed as a designated player. Tanner would not confirm the salary amount, saying that the player’s union will release that information closer to the beginning of the season.
Reports say Fabian’s contract will be a one-year deal with two one-year club options for the next two seasons, for a total of three seasons covered. Also reported is a five-percent sell-on fee owned by Frankfurt for any future sale by Philadelphia.
The 29-year-old has 42 caps for Mexico to his name, scoring nine goals and assisting seven others. He spent three years with Frankfurt, joining in the winter of 2016 from Mexican club Chivas. Fabian made 50 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring scoring eight goals, but his time was punctuated by poor injury luck, missing significant time with knee problems and back problems that plagued his last two seasons.
“We have been targeting Marco as a creative midfielder and we are extremely happy to complete this deal to bring him to Philadelphia,” Tanner said. “Marco is a high caliber number 10, a true professional, and we believe he is a good fit for our system. He has played the game at the highest levels, whether in the German Bundesliga or of course with the Mexican National Team at multiple FIFA World Cups and the Olympic Games.”
According to Goal.com, Fabian was close to a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce, but the deal fell through after the club changed its terms at the last minute.
Fabian becomes the second designated player on Philadelphia’s roster, alongside Alejandro Bedoya, leaving them with one more spot under the current rules.