Premier League Pick ‘Em: Matchweek 26

Man United unbeaten under Solskjaer

Fulham seven points from safety

Rashford has 6 goals in last 8 PL games

Fulham host Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams needing the points for very different reasons.

The Cottagers are in a desperate battling against relegation, while United can momentarily move into the top four with a win.

Claudio Ranieri‘s Fulham are in a tough situation and a defeat against United could lead them cut adrift in 19th place and staring relegation in the face. As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United, they have shown a resilient streak in recent weeks to grinds out points but they know a trip to Fulham will not be easy given the current predicament of their hosts.

That said, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Co. will fancy scoring plenty of goals against this porous Fulham defense. It will be intriguing to see if Solskjaer will rest any of his stars ahead of United’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League next week.

In team news Fulham have Andre Schurrle, Cyrus Christie and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa fit, while January signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit could make their debuts.

Man United are without Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian, but Marcos Rojo could return.

What they’re saying

Claudio Ranieri on how Fulham can win: “We know where we are, we know it’s very tough and we need soldiers who fight until the end. We are ready to fight. I have to motivate them and give my positivity to our players. It’s much better to play at home than away. It’s very important to achieve points against this team.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on United having to focus: “Fulham is a character revealer, it reveals do we have the focus on what’s important which is always the next game and can we forget about PSG. The focus around the PSG game for a long time, Chelsea, Liverpool, but they’re not the games that will move us up the table, they’re the other games.”

Prediction

The Red Devils are in sensational form going forward but they are a little reliant on David De Gea right now. I can see Fulham scoring a few goals, but United doing just enough to grab another important win. 3-2 to Man United.

