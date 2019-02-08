Spurs star Kane to return early from injury

According to Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs striker Harry Kane is preparing to return from his ankle injury earlier than anticipated.

Kane has been out of action since damaging ankle ligaments against Manchester United in mid-January, and the club ruled him out until March in the initial injury release. Since, however, news has matriculated that Kane’s recovery has been quicker than anticipated, with Kane even saying he “feels great” last weekend.

Now, it’s possible that Kane returns before the end of February, with the Premier League match against Burnley on February 23 as a target. That would be an enormous boost for Tottenham, with league matches against Chelsea and Arsenal to follow plus the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup with Borussia Dortmund after that.

“He’s doing well. He’s doing fantastic,” Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s match against Leicester City on Saturday. “We have to stop him every day, because he wants to be ahead of his recovery and he’s very optimistic and his determination to play as soon as possible is unbelievable.”

Tottenham has dealt with an injury-riddled roster over the last month or so, with Heung-Min Son only recently back from international duty and Dele Alli still out with a hamstring problem. Fernando Llorente has struggled in his understudy role up front, and Lucas Moura was ultimately forced into striker duty in Kane’s absence. Still, with Son back, at least Spurs has a solid backup striker able to take the lead at the head of the attack, and can bide time until Kane returns.

“If you see him [Kane], he’s nearly ready to play, but we need to be realistic too,” Pochettino said. “I think he’s so close to come back again, not for Sunday and not for Wednesday, but we’ll see after.”

Tottenham sits third in the Premier League table, a significant achievement to be in that position after grinding out three one-goal league victories despite the riddled roster. They were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions during that time, but those exits could prove no more than a bump in the road if Spurs can bridge the shortening gap to when Kane and Alli return and the club is nearer to full strength.

