Getty Images

Spurs star Kane to return early from injury

By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2019, 3:40 PM EST
According to Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs striker Harry Kane is preparing to return from his ankle injury earlier than anticipated.

Kane has been out of action since damaging ankle ligaments against Manchester United in mid-January, and the club ruled him out until March in the initial injury release. Since, however, news has matriculated that Kane’s recovery has been quicker than anticipated, with Kane even saying he “feels great” last weekend.

Now, it’s possible that Kane returns before the end of February, with the Premier League match against Burnley on February 23 as a target. That would be an enormous boost for Tottenham, with league matches against Chelsea and Arsenal to follow plus the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup with Borussia Dortmund after that.

“He’s doing well. He’s doing fantastic,” Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s match against Leicester City on Saturday. “We have to stop him every day, because he wants to be ahead of his recovery and he’s very optimistic and his determination to play as soon as possible is unbelievable.”

Tottenham has dealt with an injury-riddled roster over the last month or so, with Heung-Min Son only recently back from international duty and Dele Alli still out with a hamstring problem. Fernando Llorente has struggled in his understudy role up front, and Lucas Moura was ultimately forced into striker duty in Kane’s absence. Still, with Son back, at least Spurs has a solid backup striker able to take the lead at the head of the attack, and can bide time until Kane returns.

“If you see him [Kane], he’s nearly ready to play, but we need to be realistic too,” Pochettino said. “I think he’s so close to come back again, not for Sunday and not for Wednesday, but we’ll see after.”

Tottenham sits third in the Premier League table, a significant achievement to be in that position after grinding out three one-goal league victories despite the riddled roster. They were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions during that time, but those exits could prove no more than a bump in the road if Spurs can bridge the shortening gap to when Kane and Alli return and the club is nearer to full strength.

Wild 3-goal comeback sees Aston Villa remain in playoff hunt

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Aston Villa remained within striking distance of the Championship top six with a bonkers three-goal comeback to earn a 3-3 draw against third-placed Sheffield United.

A hat-trick from Billy Sharp had Sheffield 3-0 up just past the hour mark, but the home side was not finished at Villa Park, with three goals in the final eight minutes-plus from Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, and Andre Green sealing the remarkable comeback.

Sharp’s goals were all too easy, with the third capping off the comedy of errors in the 62nd minute as he remained remarkably open at the back post to head home a lofted cross by Kieran Dowell. From there, however, Aston Villa completely turned things around.

With the home side turning on the afterburners, Villa out-passed Sheffield in the attacking third 57-24 and out-crossed the visitors 14-0. They got on the board in the 82nd minute as Mings headed in a corner from close range, and bagged the second four minutes later as he tapped in the rebound of a saved Glenn Whelan free-kick.

Finally, with time winding down, Villa equalized in the fourth minute of stoppage time as John McGinn latched ontoJack O’Connell’s whiffed clear and sent in a right-footed cross from just outside the six-yard box. Green rose high above his defender George Baldock, and headed into the back of the net as Villa Park exploded.

The draw pulls Aston Villa within three points of a playoff position, although they have played two games more than most teams directly above them. For Sheffield, the dropped points are enormous, as a win would have brought them above both Norwich City and Leeds United into the Championship lead on goal differential. Instead, they remain in third two points back.

Roma hammers Chievo Verona to move fourth in Serie A

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 8, 2019, 4:26 PM EST
The race for the Champions League places in the Italian top flight is wild, with five teams all within five points between fourth and eighth, plus four more teams within four points below that.

Roma took an early advantage heading into the weekend, topping Chievo Verona 3-0 to move fourth in the Serie A table. They were 2-0 up just 18 minutes in behind goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Edin Dzeko, and former Manchester City wing-back Aleksandar Kolarov added the cherry on top.

El Shaarawy’s opening goal was a beauty, beating three defenders by himself before finishing with a tight-angled dink over a charging Stefano Sorrentino off his line. It’s his third goal in the last four league matches, returning strong after missing all of December with a bicep injury. Then, nine minutes later, Dzeko also worked that left side of the Chievo defense, cutting back away from the byline and firing a low, left-footed strike.

The two then combined to build Kolarov’s second-half goal, with El Shaarawy bursting down the flank and feeding Dzeko with his back to goal, who laid off to a charging Kolarov for the finish. El Shaarawy also hit the post in the 83rd minute as Roma looked to add more.

Roma’s win was huge, jumping into fourth over Lazio who topped Empoli on Thursday. AC Milan must wait until Sunday to respond as they host Cagliari, while Atalanta is also in reach as they entertain SPAL. Sampdoria hosts Frosinone as they remain just out of striking distance, while Fiorentina and Torino have some work to do to get back in the race.

Premier League Pick ‘Em: Matchweek 26

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2019, 2:14 PM EST
Premier League preview: Fulham v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2019, 1:10 PM EST
  • Man United unbeaten under Solskjaer
  • Fulham seven points from safety
  • Rashford has 6 goals in last 8 PL games

Fulham host Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams needing the points for very different reasons.

The Cottagers are in a desperate battling against relegation, while United can momentarily move into the top four with a win.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Claudio Ranieri‘s Fulham are in a tough situation and a defeat against United could lead them cut adrift in 19th place and staring relegation in the face. As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United, they have shown a resilient streak in recent weeks to grinds out points but they know a trip to Fulham will not be easy given the current predicament of their hosts.

That said, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Co. will fancy scoring plenty of goals against this porous Fulham defense. It will be intriguing to see if Solskjaer will rest any of his stars ahead of United’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League next week.

In team news Fulham have Andre Schurrle, Cyrus Christie and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa fit, while January signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit could make their debuts.

Man United are without Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian, but Marcos Rojo could return.

What they’re saying

Claudio Ranieri on how Fulham can win: “We know where we are, we know it’s very tough and we need soldiers who fight until the end. We are ready to fight. I have to motivate them and give my positivity to our players. It’s much better to play at home than away. It’s very important to achieve points against this team.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on United having to focus: “Fulham is a character revealer, it reveals do we have the focus on what’s important which is always the next game and can we forget about PSG. The focus around the PSG game for a long time, Chelsea, Liverpool, but they’re not the games that will move us up the table, they’re the other games.”

Prediction
The Red Devils are in sensational form going forward but they are a little reliant on David De Gea right now. I can see Fulham scoring a few goals, but United doing just enough to grab another important win. 3-2 to Man United.