Tributes pour in for Emiliano Sala, soccer world in mourning

Tributes have poured in from across the soccer world for Emiliano Sala, after his death was confirmed on Thursday.

The body of Sala, 28, was recovered from wreckage of an airplane found on the seabed of the English Channel.

Cardiff City’s club-record signing went missing, along with pilot David Ibbotson, on Jan. 21 when the light aircraft they were traveling in from Nantes to Cardiff lost contact with air traffic control near the Channel Islands. Sala was flying to Cardiff after returning to Nantes to collect some belongings and say goodbye to his former teammates.

Ibbotson’s body has yet to be found, as a private search involving the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in the UK continues but has been delayed amid poor weather at sea.

The French leagues will pay tribute to Sala with a minute silence across their games this weekend, while his former club Nantes have retired his no. 9 jersey.

Several star names from across the globe have sent out messages of support for Sala, as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi were key in donating money and raising awareness about the private search which located the wreckage on Sunday.

Below are a few of the messages from across the world paying tribute to Sala.

FIFA and the whole football community are deeply saddened about the death of Emiliano Sala. FIFA and its President Gianni Infantino would like to extend their sincerest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are also with the family of pilot David Ibbotson pic.twitter.com/U2bBV7cb36 — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 8, 2019

Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala, and with everyone at @FCNantes and @CardiffCityFC May you rest in peace, Emiliano 💚💛💙 pic.twitter.com/7gfnEGvEle — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 8, 2019

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala and all those at @CardiffCityFC and @FCNantes following last night’s sad news. pic.twitter.com/SOEZi2WNIa — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 8, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Emiliano Sala. Never Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/wLrY7SAkuk — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 8, 2019

The thoughts of everyone at #LFC are with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala. RIP Emiliano. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2019

What an incredible tragedy. Thoughts are with the loved ones of Emiliano Sala 🙏🏾 #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/13hCfAWLJb — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 8, 2019

RIP EMI 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 7, 2019

Rest in peace, Emiliano Sala. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2019

This is truly sad news, rest in peace Emiliano Sala 🙏 #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/bDIStJryir — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 8, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace, Emiliano. #RIPEmiliano pic.twitter.com/DS1ktCsdqL — Everton (@Everton) February 8, 2019

No words to describe how sad this is. 😪 Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. ❤🙏🏼 #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 7, 2019

