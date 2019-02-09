Bundesliga wrap: Bayern closes ground after BVB’s awful finish

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A wild day in the Bundesliga saw humiliating performances for two of the Top Three.

The third side did not blow its chance to take advantage, as Bayern Munich moved ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach to get within five points of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Hoffenheim

Leading 3-0 at home with 15 minutes remaining in the match, Dortmund disintegrated.

There’s no other way to describe it. Jadon Sancho, Mario Gotze, and Raphael Guerreiro led to a solitary point thanks in large part to Ishak Belfodil.

The 27-year-old scored his fifth and six goals of the season, sandwiched around a Pavel Kaderabek goal, as Hoffenheim keeps its European hopes alive.

USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic was an unused sub in the draw after playing 120 minutes at midweek. BVB meets Tottenham on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-3 Hertha Berlin

Thirty-three year old Salomon Kalou was among the scorers as Hertha scored a result almost as surprising as Hoffenheim’s draw. Ondrej Duda and Davie Selke scored second half goals to put the away win in the bag.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Schalke

An own goal started the scoring at the Allianz Arena, and the hosts didn’t wilt when Schalke answered in the 25th minute, as American midfielder set up Ahmed Kutucu.

Weston McKennie picks up his 3rd assist of the season as Kutucu gets Schalke level in Munich. 🇺🇸@s04_us pic.twitter.com/JbcKwUcYYb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 9, 2019

The deadlock lasted all of two minutes.

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored on either side of halftime to give Bayern a boost in the table and leading into a UEFA Champions League tie with Liverpool.

And Lewandowski assisted Gnabry’s goal with a very nice-looking overhead attempt.

Elsewhere

Mainz 1-5 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday

RB Leipzig 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg 3-3 Wolfsburg

Hannover 96 2-0 Nurnberg

Werder Bremen v. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Stuttgart — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

