Cardiff snatch dramatic late win at Saints (video)

Zohore scores stoppage time winner

Back-to-back wins for first time this season for Cardiff

Southampton equalized in 91st minute

Bamba put Cardiff ahead

First defeat in six for Saints

Cardiff City secured victory in a huge relegation scrap at Southampton, as the Bluebirds scored a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

In the same week as Emiliano Sala was confirmed dead, both clubs paid tribute to the Argentine striker and Cardiff’s club-record signing before the game with a minute’s silence.

Sol Bamba had given Cardiff the lead in the second half but Saints looked to have rescued a point as Jack Stephens equalized in stoppage time. However, Cardiff went straight up the other end and substitute Kenneth Zohore slotted in off the post to spark wild scenes in the away end at St Mary’s.

The win pushed Neil Warnock‘s men out of the relegation zone and into 15th place on 25 points, as they leapfrogged Burnley, Southampton and Newcastle.

Southampton had plenty of the ball early on but Cardiff looked dangerous from long throws as Neil Warnock’s men set up their stall early.

Saints struggled to get going in attack, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s shot from distance was the only one Neil Etheridge had to save.

Cardiff didn’t get going in attack either, as Bobby Reid and Oumar Niasse had little service.

Before half time Bruno Manga blocked superbly as Nathan Redmond surged into the box as Southampton finished the first half strongly.

In the second half Saints continued to see the majority of the ball but were hit by a Cardiff set piece. A corner was flicked to the back post and Bamba flicked home expertly to made it 1-0.

Saints then came so close to drawing level as Yan Valery‘s run saw his shot blocked, then substitute Charlie Austin and Mohamed Elyounoussi had shots cleared on the line by Manga and Lee Peltier. From the resulting corner Austin sent a header over.

Stephens then finished at the back post in stoppage time to make it 1-1, and just as Southampton thought they were back in the game they lost it.

A long ball into the box found Cardiff sub Zohore who poked a shot home off the post to seal a huge win for the Bluebirds and cue wild scenes of celebration in the away end.

