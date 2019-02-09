Crystal Palace, West Ham battle to draw (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eagles equalize through Zaha

West Ham opened scoring through Noble

Second-straight 1-1 draw for Hammers

Crystal Palace fought back to draw 1-1 at home against West Ham United, with the Eagles almost snatching a win late on.

Mark Noble put West Ham 1-0 up early on from the penalty spot, but Palace improved drastically in the second half and Wilfried Zaha returned from his ban to score his second goal in as many games.

With the draw Palace are in 13th place on 27 points, while West Ham are in 10th on 33 points.

The first big chance of the game saw Ryan Fredericks played in by Michail Antonio but Vicente Guaita made a fine low stop.

Despite Palace having more of the ball, West Ham had the better chances as Guaita then denied Robert Snodgrass.

Javier Hernandez’s shot was then deflected wide as the Hammers continued to threaten. Michail Antonio then won a penalty kick as Declan Rice‘s wonderful pass found the winger and Vicente Guaita clattered into Antonio. Noble sent Guaita the wrong way with his penalty kick to give West Ham the lead.

Palace should have been level before the break as Christian Benteke was played in but Lukasz Fabianski made a fine stop to his right.

The home side started the second half well, as Wilfried Zaha fired the ball across goal then James McArthur somehow missed a glorious chance as he was put clean through. The Palace midfielder took an age to sort his feet out but then sent his effort against the post.

Palace sent Michy Batshuayi on to try and drag themselves back into the game. And he should have made it 1-1.

Patrick Van Aanholt‘s cross found Batshuayi and he somehow missed. Palace’s equalizer did arrived as Zaha smashed home at the near post. 1-1.

Zaha almost won it late on as he linked up with Max Meyer and curled a shot towards the far post which Fabianski saved.

