Gray leads Watford past Silva’s Everton (video)

- Silva fails to beat former club again
- Gray bags lone goal
- Everton five points off seventh
Andre Gray‘s second-half goal gave Watford a big home win over Everton at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
The stadium reveled in criticizing former manager Marco Silva, who takes just one point from Watford in two matches this season.
Many fans wore inflatable or rubber/plastic snakes in dishonor of the coach who was openly wooed by Everton before being fired by the Hornets.
The Hornets now sit eighth with 37 points, four better than the Toffees.
Watford had an early chance and corner when Etienne Capoue was played to Jordan Pickford‘s doorstep.
Ben Foster had work to do at the other end, the Watford keeper jumping to catch Kurt Zouma‘s header of a Lucas Digne cross.
Gerard Deulofeu was lively for Watford, and forced the Toffees into a pair of late first half blocks.
Jose Holebas zipped a shot wide to begin the second half in earnest, as Marco Silva’s old club looked more likely to score than his current set of players.
The Hornets went ahead deservedly through substitute Gray, who finished a cross from Will Hughes which itself was set-up by a terrific Craig Cathcart flick.
Lucas Digne swirled a tight-angled free kick off the cross bar in the 84th, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed a Zouma cross wide of the goal.
