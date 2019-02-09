More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
La Liga: Real tops Atleti as VAR takes center stage

By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
Real Madrid scored three times and referee Estrada Fernandez went to the video assistant referee thrice as well in a thrilling, controversial Madrid derby.

Los Blancos emerged after 90 minutes the winners by a 3-1 scoreline over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, though Atleti could feel aggrieved after a pair of VAR decisions went against them. With the win, Real Madrid moved above Atleti into second place, sitting just five points behind Barcelona, though the Catalan club has a game in hand.

“It was a team victory, there’s no other way to get anything from this stadium against a strong and competitive rival,” Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said after the match, via Marca. “Playing as a team is the only way to win at the Wanda, we were strong in every aspect of play. It’s the best we’ve played since December.”

Casemiro opened the scoring with a delightful scissor-kick in just the 16th minute off a corner kick that re-directed off both teams before floating perfectly for Casemiro to fire past Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Less than 10 minutes later, Atletico Madrid struck back as Angel Correa played Antoine Griezmann through on goal, finishing easily past former Atleti and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, the play was reviewed by VAR as Correa had shouldered Vinicius Jr. off the ball in a way that could have been called a foul in other circumstances. VAR confirmed the call on the field and the goal stood.

VAR was used again in the 41st minute as Jose Maria Gimenez took down Vinicius as he darted into the box. Atleti argued the foul was outside of the box but the foul’s continuation took both players into the box, and VAR confirmed it was a penalty kick. Sergio Ramos stepped up to the spot and smashed a shot home to put Real Madrid in the lead.

In the second half, it appeared former Blanco Alvaro Morata had tied the score at 2-2, only for VAR to disallow the goal to Morata being offside. Gareth Bale then hit the dagger in the 74th minute, firing low and to the far corner to put the game to rest at 3-1.

After the match, Atleti manager Diego Simeone surprisingly gave Real Madrid credit for the victory, not blaming VAR or other refereeing decisions.

“Atletico Madrid lost because of a convincing opponent,” Simeone told reporters, via Marca. “I don’t usually speak about VAR and I believe it’s something that will surely get better and make things more efficient for all. I can’t see the replays like those working with VAR do, so I hope they were correct with the decisions. I definitely don’t think we lost because of VAR. The opposition were better than us and more convincing. They had a very good game.”

Elsewhere in La Liga, Getafe beat Celta Vigo 3-1 and Espanyol beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

U.S. soccer world mourns Hall of Fame defender Clavijo

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
USMNT World Cup defender and former MLS coach Fernando Clavijo passed away Friday at the age of 63, his family announced through U.S. Soccer on Saturday.

Clavijo battled multiple myeloma for a half-decade following a decorated playing and coaching career which saw him inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Fernando Clavijo’s passing on February 8 after a courageous battle with cancer,” his family said in a release. “The support and encouragement he received from friends and the entire soccer community throughout his fight will always be appreciated. At this time the Clavjio family requests privacy as we mourn the loss of a great man and no additional statements will be made. Further details on remembrances and a celebration of his life will be shared in the near future.”

The Uruguay-born defender was capped 61 times by the USMNT, and played in the ASL, NASL, and MISL (indoor). He also played eight times for the U.S. futsal team.

Clavijo started two of the three USMNT matches in the 1994 World Cup: The 2-1 defeat of Colombia and 1-0 loss to Romania.

He went on to coach both club and international soccer, assisting Nigeria before running the Haitian national team from 2003-05. He was the head coach of the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids before leading then-USL side Miami FC in 2009.

He was hired as FC Dallas’ technical director in 2012.

 

Blocked from traveling, Cagliari kicks over milk in compromise

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2019, 2:55 PM EST
Sardinian side Cagliari had an interesting Serie A travel day to Milan in that there was a chance it might not happen at all.

The Italians were trapped inside their training ground by over 100 protestors who were not challenging Cagliari’s on-field performances, but wanted the 15th place side to cancel their match at AC Milan in solidarity with them over high milk prices.

Part of a nation-wide protest which sees people kick over milk on the road, protestors would only let Cagliari’s players leave for Sunday’s match at AC Milan via compromise.

That compromise saw three Cagliari players join in the protest. From Football-Italia.net:

The team was only allowed to leave after several players, including Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Deiola and Joao Pedrowere filmed kicking over milk pails in a gesture of solidarity.

This a story we didn’t expect at the start of the Matchday.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern closes ground after BVB’s awful finish

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
A wild day in the Bundesliga saw humiliating performances for two of the Top Three.

The third side did not blow its chance to take advantage, as Bayern Munich moved ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach to get within five points of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Hoffenheim

Leading 3-0 at home with 15 minutes remaining in the match, Dortmund disintegrated.

There’s no other way to describe it. Jadon Sancho, Mario Gotze, and Raphael Guerreiro led to a solitary point thanks in large part to Ishak Belfodil.

The 27-year-old scored his fifth and six goals of the season, sandwiched around a Pavel Kaderabek goal, as Hoffenheim keeps its European hopes alive.

USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic was an unused sub in the draw after playing 120 minutes at midweek. BVB meets Tottenham on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-3 Hertha Berlin

Thirty-three year old Salomon Kalou was among the scorers as Hertha scored a result almost as surprising as Hoffenheim’s draw. Ondrej Duda and Davie Selke scored second half goals to put the away win in the bag.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Schalke

An own goal started the scoring at the Allianz Arena, and the hosts didn’t wilt when Schalke answered in the 25th minute, as American midfielder set up Ahmed Kutucu.

The deadlock lasted all of two minutes.

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry scored on either side of halftime to give Bayern a boost in the table and leading into a UEFA Champions League tie with Liverpool.

And Lewandowski assisted Gnabry’s goal with a very nice-looking overhead attempt.

Elsewhere
Mainz 1-5 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
RB Leipzig 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Freiburg 3-3 Wolfsburg
Hannover 96 2-0 Nurnberg
Werder Bremen v. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Stuttgart — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 21 15 5 1 54 23 31 9-2-0 6-3-1 50
 Bayern Munich 21 14 3 4 47 24 23 6-3-1 8-0-3 45
 Mönchengladbach 21 13 3 5 41 21 20 9-0-1 4-3-4 42
 RB Leipzig 21 11 5 5 38 18 20 7-3-1 4-2-4 38
 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 9 6 6 40 27 13 5-2-3 4-4-3 33
 Bayer Leverkusen 21 10 3 8 37 32 5 5-1-4 5-2-4 33
 VfL Wolfsburg 21 9 5 7 32 30 2 3-3-4 6-2-3 32
 Hertha BSC Berlin 21 8 7 6 34 31 3 4-4-2 4-3-4 31
 1899 Hoffenheim 21 7 9 5 41 32 9 3-5-3 4-4-2 30
 Werder Bremen 20 7 6 7 32 32 0 3-4-3 4-2-4 27
 FSV Mainz 05 21 7 6 8 23 33 -10 4-4-3 3-2-5 27
 SC Freiburg 21 5 8 8 29 37 -8 3-5-3 2-3-5 23
 FC Schalke 04 21 6 4 11 25 32 -7 4-0-6 2-4-5 22
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 20 6 4 10 22 39 -17 4-0-6 2-4-4 22
 FC Augsburg 20 4 6 10 29 33 -4 2-4-4 2-2-6 18
 VfB Stuttgart 20 4 3 13 17 44 -27 3-2-5 1-1-8 15
 Hannover 96 21 3 5 13 20 44 -24 3-1-7 0-4-6 14
 1. FC Nürnberg 21 2 6 13 17 46 -29 2-4-5 0-2-8 12

Heaton, Wood take Burnley out of drop zone (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Wood scores pair as Burnley opens up 2-0 lead
  • Chaotic sequence ends with Clarets penalty
  • Brighton has 67 percent possession, 16-9 advantage in shots

Chris Wood scored two goals and Burnley pushed its unbeaten Premier League run to seven games with an entertaining 3-1 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Ashley Barnes had a goal and an assist, winning and converting a controversial penalty kick for the Clarets’ third goal.

Burnley’s win moves the Clarets out of the drop zone with 27 points, the same figure as Brighton.

Brighton’s first chance came through a Solly March header tipped over the bar by Tom Heaton, who made a fine save off the ensuing corner when Pascal Gross lashed on frame.

Brighton’s Shane Duffy blocked a 17th minute Dwight McNeil effort off the cross bar, and Ashley Barnes couldn’t deposit the rebound with a headed shot.

Heaton made an outstanding reaction save on March when picked out by Jurgen Locadia in the 24th.

Wood put Burnley ahead 90 seconds later, as the New Zealand striker took advantage of a slipping Shane Duffy to run onto a hopeful Ashley Barnes cross and hit the ball past Mat Ryan.

Heaton made a edge-of-glove save on Gross in the 43rd, and Jeff Hendrick cleared the German’s header off the line as the first half hit stoppage time.

Wood added a second as the clock hit 61, darting down the left to pick up McNeil’s pass and finish across Ryan’s goal.

Then, chaos.

Brighton should’ve been awarded a penalty for a handball at one end, and the counter attack saw Barnes hit the deck after trying to dribble Ryan in the box. Was he clipped? Possibly.

Barnes converted clinically, and it was 3-0.

Duffy then nodded a long free kick past Heaton with 15 minutes to play.