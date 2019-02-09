Liverpool need to keep ‘staying professional’ over 90 minutes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s very rare that Jurgen Klopp‘s post-match comments are outclassed by one of his Liverpool players, let alone two.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth ]

But both James Milner and Andrew Robertson were effusive in praise after Liverpool battered Bournemouth 3-0 to reclaim the top spot on the Premier League table, with Klopp a bit more understated.

As he should be, perhaps.

“Some of the play was mesmerizing,” Milner said. “We could have scored more. The crowd was immense. There’s not many better in the country when it is like that. It’s like a 12th man.”

Milner said the club is not just dealing with injuries but sickness, and Klopp revealed in rather plain terms that clever goal scorer Georginio Wijnaldum was dealing with some intestinal problems.

The Reds scored thrice, through Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane, but Robertson was just as happy to see a clean sheet and the killing of a game after consecutive draws restarted the Premier League title race.

“We can’t rest on a 2-0 lead,” Robertson said. “Getting the third just killed the game. It was all about staying professional. If there were any point to prove then it was in our dressing room. We were good all over the pitch.”

As for Klopp, he praised the third goal and the club’s response to dropping points in consecutive matches. Liverpool has defeated Bournemouth 3-0 or 4-0 in each of its last four matches.

Liverpool needed a big win heading into a week which will see it host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League before visiting Manchester United in the Premier League.

