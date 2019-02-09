More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

PL Sunday Preview: Man City hosts Chelsea in high-profile matchup

By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 10:04 PM EST
There’s plenty on the line in Sunday’s high-profile matchup between Manchester City and Chelsea. Meanwhile, in the first match of the morning, surging Tottenham takes on Leicester City side that is winless in its last five.

Man City v. Chelsea — 11:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

After a week in which Manchester City defeated Arsenal and Everton in somewhat comfortable fashion, Pep Guardiola‘s side faces a new, even tougher test.

It was only Huddersfield Town last week, but Chelsea looked back to its best once again in its 5-0 victory, with Gonzalo Higuain already looking like a terrific fit at the top of Chelsea’s attack. Higuain’s addition will take up a lot of Manchester City’s mental energy as they plan to face Chelsea, which could leave more space for Juninho to quarterback the Blues attack or for Eden Hazard and Willian to break down the wings on the counter attack.

Then again, this is Manchester City. Guardiola has his team firing on all cylinders. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are set to return to the starting lineup. Manchester City can set a new Premier League record if they score two goals; it will be their 15th consecutive home match with at least two goals scored.

Though this is the Premier League, this game could be played with some caution. Both teams face each other again later this month at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup final.

INJURIES: Man City —  OUT: Benjamin Mendy (knee), Vincent Kompany (muscular) | Chelsea — OUT: None; PROBABLE: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Illness), Gary Cahill (back)

Tottenham v. Leicester City — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

They won’t be on the field, but Harry Kane and Dele Alli gave Tottenham a huge boost this week by returning to training. That could be just what the team needs as it makes a mid-season push to stay in the top four, and potentially – who knows?! – try and win the Premier League title. Tottenham can win its fourth successive Premier League match and could come within two points of Man City before it plays Chelsea. Despite cup defeats in late January, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side has found a way to win in each of its last three league matches, all one-goal victories.

On the other side, Leicester City has dropped to 12th in the table as discontent for manager Claude Puel grows. Leicester hasn’t won a match since New Year’s Day, but they suffered a narrow loss to Manchester United and drew with Liverpool, perhaps showing some improvement, even without the result. Youri Tielemens appears to have improved the midfield, and Jamie Vardy has a great history facing Tottenham. He’s scored four goals with three assists in his last seven matches against Spurs.

INJURIES: Tottenham —  OUT: Dele Alli (hamstring), Harry Kane (ankle), Ben Davies (groin), Vincent Janssen (knee), Eric Dier (illness) | Leicester City — OUT: Mark Albrighton (hamstring), Daniel Amartey (ankle)

Atlanta United cuts McCann just weeks before season begins

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
It’s not often that MLS teams cut veteran players a few weeks into preseason training.

But that’s what happened on Saturday, as Atlanta United announced the departure of utility player Chris McCann. The Irishman spent two seasons with ATLUTD as a team original, deputizing in both his natural central midfield and out on the left as a left wing back.

One possible reason for the decision to cut McCann before the start of the season could be due to his large cap hit, as Atlanta United looks to potentially bring in more players or better pay for Josef and Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez’s (no relation) contracts. McCann earned a total compensation package last season of $588,000, despite playing 22 games and scoring just one goal with no assists. At 31-years old, it may have been time for Atlanta United to look for younger players in his position.

In addition, with George Bello a year older and Brek Shea brought in, Atlanta United has plenty of options at left wing back this season.

The timing is rough for McCann. There’s still time for him to latch on to another MLS club if he wants to stay in the U.S., but it would be difficult for him to go back to England, with most team’s rosters set after the end of the January transfer window.

Serie A: Inter tops Parma, Fiorentina, Napoli play to stalemate

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 7:02 PM EST
Inter Milan’s young Argentine attacker, Lautaro Martinez, notched another tally to his goal count as Inter Milan returned to the win column for the first time in four games.

Just two minutes from coming on, Martinez latched onto a pass in the box and fired a strike in for a goal, helping give Inter a 1-0 win over Parma. It’s Inter’s first Serie A win since before the winter break.

Parma nearly scored on two occasions in the first half, with Gervinho and Inglese going in on goal. On the other end, only Radja Nainggolan threatened the goal. Despite the win, Inter still has to worry about Mauro Icardi. The star Argentine attacker is now scoreless in his last four Serie A games.

Elsewhere, Napoli and Fiorentina played to a scoreless draw in front of a packed house in Florence. Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont played the hero, producing saves on Piotr Zielinski in each half. Both teams’ defenses held the opponent’s attack away from goal for long stretches, and in the end, the point is a positive one for Fiorentina. The Viola moves up into ninth place, one spot above Torino with 32 points.

Southampton to ban two supporters for taunting Sala’s memory

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Southampton FC are taking appropriate action following two supporters reportedly making fun of the death of Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala.

Sala’s body was recovered this past week, confirming his tragic death after his flight disappeared over the English channel. Saturday’s match between Cardiff City and Southampton, which finished 2-1 in favor of the Bluebirds, was Cardiff’s first match since the horrible news was confirmed.

In response to the incident, Southampton released a statement, saying they were taking action against two supporters.

“Such behavior has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary’s,” a club statement read, via the BBC. “Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday. The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters. The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified.”

La Liga: Real tops Atleti as VAR takes center stage

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
Real Madrid scored three times and referee Estrada Fernandez went to the video assistant referee thrice as well in a thrilling, controversial Madrid derby.

Los Blancos emerged after 90 minutes the winners by a 3-1 scoreline over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, though Atleti could feel aggrieved after a pair of VAR decisions went against them. With the win, Real Madrid moved above Atleti into second place, sitting just five points behind Barcelona, though the Catalan club has a game in hand.

“It was a team victory, there’s no other way to get anything from this stadium against a strong and competitive rival,” Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said after the match, via Marca. “Playing as a team is the only way to win at the Wanda, we were strong in every aspect of play. It’s the best we’ve played since December.”

Casemiro opened the scoring with a delightful scissor-kick in just the 16th minute off a corner kick that re-directed off both teams before floating perfectly for Casemiro to fire past Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Less than 10 minutes later, Atletico Madrid struck back as Angel Correa played Antoine Griezmann through on goal, finishing easily past former Atleti and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, the play was reviewed by VAR as Correa had shouldered Vinicius Jr. off the ball in a way that could have been called a foul in other circumstances. VAR confirmed the call on the field and the goal stood.

VAR was used again in the 41st minute as Jose Maria Gimenez took down Vinicius as he darted into the box. Atleti argued the foul was outside of the box but the foul’s continuation took both players into the box, and VAR confirmed it was a penalty kick. Sergio Ramos stepped up to the spot and smashed a shot home to put Real Madrid in the lead.

In the second half, it appeared former Blanco Alvaro Morata had tied the score at 2-2, only for VAR to disallow the goal to Morata being offside. Gareth Bale then hit the dagger in the 74th minute, firing low and to the far corner to put the game to rest at 3-1.

After the match, Atleti manager Diego Simeone surprisingly gave Real Madrid credit for the victory, not blaming VAR or other refereeing decisions.

“Atletico Madrid lost because of a convincing opponent,” Simeone told reporters, via Marca. “I don’t usually speak about VAR and I believe it’s something that will surely get better and make things more efficient for all. I can’t see the replays like those working with VAR do, so I hope they were correct with the decisions. I definitely don’t think we lost because of VAR. The opposition were better than us and more convincing. They had a very good game.”

Elsewhere in La Liga, Getafe beat Celta Vigo 3-1 and Espanyol beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.