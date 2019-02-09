Pogba dazzles as Man United batter Fulham (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

United remain unbeaten under Solskjaer

Pogba, Martial score first half goals

Fulham remain seven points from safety

10 wins from 11 for United in all comps under Solskjaer

United move into top four

Manchester United eased past Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with a clinical first half leading the Red Devils to victory.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial both scored superb goals in the first half, as Fulham just couldn’t cope with United’s rapid counter attacks. Pogba then scored a penalty kick in the second half to cap off his Man of the Match display.

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain, United made six changes to their lineup and the players who did appear on the pitch didn’t skip a beat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unbeaten as United’s caretaker manager (winning 10 of 11 games in all competitions) and they’ve now moved into the top four and have 51 points. Fulham remain second from bottom and seven points from safety on 17 points.

After an even start which saw Fulham go close through Luciano Vietto and Aleksandar Mitrovic, United struck twice with their first two efforts at goal.

Pogba smashed home the opener after Martial’s delicate pass into the box, as the Frenchman dominated early proceedings from central midfield.

Martial then picked the ball up in his own half, danced away from Fulham’s defense and finished off calmly for United’s second, as the Red Devils were 2-0 up early in the game.

Romelu Lukaku almost nodded home at the far post to score a third, and moments later Phil Jones saw a superb shot from outside the box tipped over.

Fulham had plenty of the ball in the first half but barely threatened, as United were lethal on the counter attack.

Ander Herrera went close after the break but Sergio Rico saved, then United sealed their win as Juan Mata won a penalty kick after he was fouled clearly by Denis Odoi.

Pogba slammed home the penalty kick with minimum fuss to make it 3-0, as Solskajer continues to work wonders at Old Trafford.

Late chances at both ends saw David De Gea deny Mitrovic’s header, then substitute Alexis Sanchez raced free but his shot was straight at Sergio Rico.

