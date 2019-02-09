More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Serie A: Inter tops Parma, Fiorentina, Napoli play to stalemate

By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 7:02 PM EST
Inter Milan’s young Argentine attacker, Lautaro Martinez, notched another tally to his goal count as Inter Milan returned to the win column for the first time in four games.

Just two minutes from coming on, Martinez latched onto a pass in the box and fired a strike in for a goal, helping give Inter a 1-0 win over Parma. It’s Inter’s first Serie A win since before the winter break.

Parma nearly scored on two occasions in the first half, with Gervinho and Inglese going in on goal. On the other end, only Radja Nainggolan threatened the goal. Despite the win, Inter still has to worry about Mauro Icardi. The star Argentine attacker is now scoreless in his last four Serie A games.

Elsewhere, Napoli and Fiorentina played to a scoreless draw in front of a packed house in Florence. Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont played the hero, producing saves on Piotr Zielinski in each half. Both teams’ defenses held the opponent’s attack away from goal for long stretches, and in the end, the point is a positive one for Fiorentina. The Viola moves up into ninth place, one spot above Torino with 32 points.

Atlanta United cuts McCann just weeks before season begins

By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
It’s not often that MLS teams cut veteran players a few weeks into preseason training.

But that’s what happened on Saturday, as Atlanta United announced the departure of utility player Chris McCann. The Irishman spent two seasons with ATLUTD as a team original, deputizing in both his natural central midfield and out on the left as a left wing back.

One possible reason for the decision to cut McCann before the start of the season could be due to his large cap hit, as Atlanta United looks to potentially bring in more players or better pay for Josef and Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez’s (no relation) contracts. McCann earned a total compensation package last season of $588,000, despite playing 22 games and scoring just one goal with no assists. At 31-years old, it may have been time for Atlanta United to look for younger players in his position.

In addition, with George Bello a year older and Brek Shea brought in, Atlanta United has plenty of options at left wing back this season.

The timing is rough for McCann. There’s still time for him to latch on to another MLS club if he wants to stay in the U.S., but it would be difficult for him to go back to England, with most team’s rosters set after the end of the January transfer window.

Southampton to ban two supporters for taunting Sala’s memory

By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Southampton FC are taking appropriate action following two supporters reportedly making fun of the death of Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala.

Sala’s body was recovered this past week, confirming his tragic death after his flight disappeared over the English channel. Saturday’s match between Cardiff City and Southampton, which finished 2-1 in favor of the Bluebirds, was Cardiff’s first match since the horrible news was confirmed.

In response to the incident, Southampton released a statement, saying they were taking action against two supporters.

“Such behavior has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary’s,” a club statement read, via the BBC. “Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday. The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters. The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified.”

La Liga: Real tops Atleti as VAR takes center stage

By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
Real Madrid scored three times and referee Estrada Fernandez went to the video assistant referee thrice as well in a thrilling, controversial Madrid derby.

Los Blancos emerged after 90 minutes the winners by a 3-1 scoreline over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, though Atleti could feel aggrieved after a pair of VAR decisions went against them. With the win, Real Madrid moved above Atleti into second place, sitting just five points behind Barcelona, though the Catalan club has a game in hand.

“It was a team victory, there’s no other way to get anything from this stadium against a strong and competitive rival,” Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said after the match, via Marca. “Playing as a team is the only way to win at the Wanda, we were strong in every aspect of play. It’s the best we’ve played since December.”

Casemiro opened the scoring with a delightful scissor-kick in just the 16th minute off a corner kick that re-directed off both teams before floating perfectly for Casemiro to fire past Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Less than 10 minutes later, Atletico Madrid struck back as Angel Correa played Antoine Griezmann through on goal, finishing easily past former Atleti and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, the play was reviewed by VAR as Correa had shouldered Vinicius Jr. off the ball in a way that could have been called a foul in other circumstances. VAR confirmed the call on the field and the goal stood.

VAR was used again in the 41st minute as Jose Maria Gimenez took down Vinicius as he darted into the box. Atleti argued the foul was outside of the box but the foul’s continuation took both players into the box, and VAR confirmed it was a penalty kick. Sergio Ramos stepped up to the spot and smashed a shot home to put Real Madrid in the lead.

In the second half, it appeared former Blanco Alvaro Morata had tied the score at 2-2, only for VAR to disallow the goal to Morata being offside. Gareth Bale then hit the dagger in the 74th minute, firing low and to the far corner to put the game to rest at 3-1.

After the match, Atleti manager Diego Simeone surprisingly gave Real Madrid credit for the victory, not blaming VAR or other refereeing decisions.

“Atletico Madrid lost because of a convincing opponent,” Simeone told reporters, via Marca. “I don’t usually speak about VAR and I believe it’s something that will surely get better and make things more efficient for all. I can’t see the replays like those working with VAR do, so I hope they were correct with the decisions. I definitely don’t think we lost because of VAR. The opposition were better than us and more convincing. They had a very good game.”

Elsewhere in La Liga, Getafe beat Celta Vigo 3-1 and Espanyol beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

U.S. soccer world mourns Hall of Fame defender Clavijo

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 9, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
USMNT World Cup defender and former MLS coach Fernando Clavijo passed away Friday at the age of 63, his family announced through U.S. Soccer on Saturday.

Clavijo battled multiple myeloma for a half-decade following a decorated playing and coaching career which saw him inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Fernando Clavijo’s passing on February 8 after a courageous battle with cancer,” his family said in a release. “The support and encouragement he received from friends and the entire soccer community throughout his fight will always be appreciated. At this time the Clavjio family requests privacy as we mourn the loss of a great man and no additional statements will be made. Further details on remembrances and a celebration of his life will be shared in the near future.”

The Uruguay-born defender was capped 61 times by the USMNT, and played in the ASL, NASL, and MISL (indoor). He also played eight times for the U.S. futsal team.

Clavijo started two of the three USMNT matches in the 1994 World Cup: The 2-1 defeat of Colombia and 1-0 loss to Romania.

He went on to coach both club and international soccer, assisting Nigeria before running the Haitian national team from 2003-05. He was the head coach of the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids before leading then-USL side Miami FC in 2009.

He was hired as FC Dallas’ technical director in 2012.

 