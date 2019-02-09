Watch Live: Fulham v. Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now led Manchester United to more Premier League wins than Jose Mourinho this season.

Solskjaer has taken nine games to rack up eight victories, while Mourinho had seven in his 16 games before that.

The latest victory for United’s caretaker manager saw his side stroll past Fulham 3-0, as he rested players ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday but still remains unbeaten in 11 games as the Red Devils’ boss.

Paul Pogba scored twice and Anthony Martial scored another as Solskjaer continues to get the best out of star players who struggled under Mourinho.

Speaking after Paul Pogba’s dominant midfield display, which led United back into the top four of the Premier League table, Solskjaer told Sky Sports that he is just trying to get his attacking players to realize their potential.

“I’ve not released those, he is playing to his potential, we are trying to put the team forward to put player in positions to where they can hurt teams,” Solskjaer said. “Paul can do that with his qualities. I speak to him like I do with the others, that’s management. He’s responding to the way we do things.”

“I always say playing altogether with the lads, attacking together, defending together helps everyone. The good atmosphere helps the team, and for me, being more in the box gives me more chances to score,” Pogba said. “I think Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] is just being himself. He isn’t acting and he can give joy to everyone and confidence to everyone. There’s still along way to go and we have a lot of big games coming up. Next is Paris St-Germain and then we have to keep trying to get three points in the league.”

With United now in the top four hunt, they have the tasty prospect of playing against Liverpool at home on Feb. 24.

The way Solskjaer’s team counter and punish opponents is scarily similar to the way the teams he played in under Sir Alex Ferguson operated and he is getting the best out of the players at his disposal.

How many more wins does he have to get to be handed the United job on a full-time basis?

Victories against PSG in the Champions League, Chelsea in the FA Cup and Liverpool in their next league game will surely seal the deal.

Solskjaer has been almost perfect so far, but now crunch time has arrived for his team in the next 10 days.

