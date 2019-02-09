More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: Fulham v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2019, 7:18 AM EST
Fulham host Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive game for two clubs in very different situations.

Fulham need the points to stay in the Premier League, while United need to keep their top four dreams alive. Something has to give.

In team news Fulham have Schurrle, Babel and Mitrovic fit.

Man United rest players ahead of the PSG game, with Marcus Rashford.

LINEUPS

Solskjaer hails Pogba as Man United roll on

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now led Manchester United to more Premier League wins than Jose Mourinho this season.

Solskjaer has taken nine games to rack up eight victories, while Mourinho had seven in his 16 games before that.

The latest victory for United’s caretaker manager saw his side stroll past Fulham 3-0, as he rested players ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday but still remains unbeaten in 11 games as the Red Devils’ boss.

Paul Pogba scored twice and Anthony Martial scored another as Solskjaer continues to get the best out of star players who struggled under Mourinho.

Speaking after Paul Pogba’s dominant midfield display, which led United back into the top four of the Premier League table, Solskjaer told Sky Sports that he is just trying to get his attacking players to realize their potential.

“I’ve not released those, he is playing to his potential, we are trying to put the team forward to put player in positions to where they can hurt teams,” Solskjaer said. “Paul can do that with his qualities. I speak to him like I do with the others, that’s management. He’s responding to the way we do things.”

As for Pogba, he told Sky Sports that Solskjaer is “being himself” and has brought happiness back to United.

“I always say playing altogether with the lads, attacking together, defending together helps everyone. The good atmosphere helps the team, and for me, being more in the box gives me more chances to score,” Pogba said. “I think Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] is just being himself. He isn’t acting and he can give joy to everyone and confidence to everyone. There’s still along way to go and we have a lot of big games coming up. Next is Paris St-Germain and then we have to keep trying to get three points in the league.”

With United now in the top four hunt, they have the tasty prospect of playing against Liverpool at home on Feb. 24.

The way Solskjaer’s team counter and punish opponents is scarily similar to the way the teams he played in under Sir Alex Ferguson operated and he is getting the best out of the players at his disposal.

How many more wins does he have to get to be handed the United job on a full-time basis?

Victories against PSG in the Champions League, Chelsea in the FA Cup and Liverpool in their next league game will surely seal the deal.

Solskjaer has been almost perfect so far, but now crunch time has arrived for his team in the next 10 days.

Watch Live: Liverpool, Arsenal in action at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2019, 9:38 AM EST
Another huge Saturday has arrived up and down the Premier League.

Liverpool host Bournemouth, Arsenal head to Huddersfield hoping to stay in the top four race, while there is a huge battle at the bottom between Southampton and Cardiff. Crystal Palace host West Ham in a London derby, while Watford host Everton.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

Pogba dazzles as Man United batter Fulham (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
  • United remain unbeaten under Solskjaer
  • Pogba, Martial score first half goals
  • Fulham remain seven points from safety
  • 10 wins from 11 for United in all comps under Solskjaer
  • United move into top four

Manchester United eased past Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with a clinical first half leading the Red Devils to victory.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial both scored superb goals in the first half, as Fulham just couldn’t cope with United’s rapid counter attacks. Pogba then scored a penalty kick in the second half to cap off his Man of the Match display.

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain, United made six changes to their lineup and the players who did appear on the pitch didn’t skip a beat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unbeaten as United’s caretaker manager (winning 10 of 11 games in all competitions) and they’ve now moved into the top four and have 51 points. Fulham remain second from bottom and seven points from safety on 17 points.

After an even start which saw Fulham go close through Luciano Vietto and Aleksandar Mitrovic, United struck twice with their first two efforts at goal.

Pogba smashed home the opener after Martial’s delicate pass into the box, as the Frenchman dominated early proceedings from central midfield.

Martial then picked the ball up in his own half, danced away from Fulham’s defense and finished off calmly for United’s second, as the Red Devils were 2-0 up early in the game.

Romelu Lukaku almost nodded home at the far post to score a third, and moments later Phil Jones saw a superb shot from outside the box tipped over.

Fulham had plenty of the ball in the first half but barely threatened, as United were lethal on the counter attack.

Ander Herrera went close after the break but Sergio Rico saved, then United sealed their win as Juan Mata won a penalty kick after he was fouled clearly by Denis Odoi.

Pogba slammed home the penalty kick with minimum fuss to make it 3-0, as Solskajer continues to work wonders at Old Trafford.

Late chances at both ends saw David De Gea deny Mitrovic’s header, then substitute Alexis Sanchez raced free but his shot was straight at Sergio Rico.

VIDEO: Pogba, Martial score stunners for red-hot Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2019, 8:20 AM EST
Manchester United can do no wrong right now.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial both scored in the first half at Fulham, as United they continued their fine form under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Pogba smashed home at the near post from Martial’s pass to put United ahead, then Martial raced clear on the left flank and finished superbly to make it 2-0.

Watch Pogba’s strike in the video above, while Martial’s stunning solo goal is below.