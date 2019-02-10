More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Paraguay coach Osorio denies reports of his resignation

By Kyle BonnFeb 10, 2019, 10:42 PM EST
According to ESPN reporter Tom Marshall, Paraguay national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio has denied reports out of Paraguay that he has resigned from his post without having taken charge of a single match.

Osorio was hired by Paraguay in September after stepping down post-World Cup from his position in charge of the Mexican national team.

Sistema Nacional de Television reporter Javier Sosa Briganti tweeted on Sunday evening that Osorio had stepped down due to a payment disagreement with the Paraguayan federation. Marshall, however, reported just two hours later that Osorio had told him the initial reports were false.

While Osorio’s desire to take charge of his home country has been quite public, Colombia has recently hired Portuguese boss Carlos Queiroz. His spell in charge of Mexico saw him lead to a successful period that included World Cup wins over Germany and South Korea, but ultimately ended after yet another Round of 16 defeat to Brazil.

Paraguay was recently drawn into a difficult Copa America group that includes Argentina, Colombia, and Qatar. Osorio will take charge of his first match with Paraguay in March as the country plays against Peru and Mexico in international friendlies, with the Copa America set to begin in mid-June.

According to Marshall’s report, Osorio has been scouting Paraguayan players of late, traveling most recently to Argentina where he met with Atletico Banfield technical director Hernan Crespo. National team players that play in Argentina include Boca Juniors defender Junior Alonso, River Plate defender Jorge Moreira, and Godoy Cruz defender Danilo Ortiz who is currently on loan to Paraguayan side Libertad.

Fulham boss Ranieri acknowledges fan unrest amid relegation fight

By Kyle BonnFeb 10, 2019, 8:51 PM EST
Claudio Ranieri is losing the battle against relegation at the helm of Fulham, but that’s not all he’s losing. The fans are turning on him as well.

Fulham fans jeered Ranieri’s substitutions during the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United, and he recognized their unrest in his post-match media availability.

“I know the fans were not happy but I had two players with flu in the week, including Andre Schurrle,” Ranieri said. “I can understand the fans always want their players to play but it’s not always possible. We will work to try and win our next two games. We’re always positive.”

While Fulham fans have taken to Schurrle – winner of January’s Premier League Goal of the Month award for his stunner against Burnley – that’s not all they’re upset about. Fan favorites Tom Cairney and Ryan Sessegnon were both unused substitutes against Manchester United, even with the team playing from behind early on.

Ranieri has said publicly he wishes to play far more direct than his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, who became well-liked for his free-flowing, possession-based style of play, to which Cairney and Sessegnon were vastly important. Now, with Ranieri’s style far from that which saw Fulham win promotion to the Premier League under Jokanovic, he has left Cairney and Sessegnon on the bench for multiple matches, causing Fulham fans to question the Italian’s decision-making.

While those two are ball-playing midfielders who are less useful in a more direct setup, they are vital players to the club for the last three seasons, leaving fans wondering whether the manager should adapt more to the squad’s best players. Fans also have become attached to Jokanovic’s style of play, and many opposed the decision to let him go in November, fairly or unfairly giving Ranieri an even shorter lead, and coupled with just one win and five defeats in the last six matches under the new style of play, fans are beginning to lose patience quickly.

What’s more, the club’s porous defense – the worst in the top five European leagues by goals conceded – has capitulated early in matches, conceding inside the opening half-hour in four of their last five matches, including a 14th-minute goal by Paul Pogba that began the Old Trafford defeat on Saturday, with Anthony Martial scoring nine minutes later to double the lead. Cairney and Sessegnon both came off the bench in that game, but not until the final 13 minutes.

Benfica scores 10 in demolition of Nacional

By Kyle BonnFeb 10, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
Eight goalscorers dotted the Benfica scoresheet as they terrorized relegation-threatened CD Nacional de Madeira 10-0 in Portuguese Primeira Liga action.

Swiss striker Haris Seferovic and Brazilian international Jonas were the only ones to bag multiple goals with a brace, while six others including Barcelona youth product Alejandro Grimaldo, and 21-year-old defender Ferro all found the back of the net.

Grimaldo scored in the first minute of the match, and Seferovic scored both his before the half-hour mark to put Benfica up 3-0 where it would stay through halftime. After the break, the floodgates opened. Joao Felix, Pizzi, and Reis Ferreira all scored before the hour mark, while Ruben Dias struck just after to make it 7-0.

The hosts would not take their foot off the gas pedal, as Jonas grabbed both his in the final five minutes and Ferreira Silva picked one up to finish things off.

Benfica is the first team to score 10 goals in a Portuguese top-flight match since they did it over 50 years ago in 1965 with an 11-3 win over Seixal, a now-defunct club. They have now won six league matches in a row, and 11 of their last 12. They have not lost under new manager Bruno Lage, having appointed him as first interim and then permanent boss immediately following their last loss on January 2.

The win pulls Benfica within one point of leaders Porto, but the scoreline also gives them a sudden advantage in the goal differential category, going from three behind Porto to seven in front. In the Primeira Liga, goal differential is not the primary tiebreaker – that is head-to-head points – but having already beaten Porto once, they now have some tiebreaker breathing room should they fall in the next meeting  in early March.

Bakayoko finding delayed success on loan at AC Milan

By Kyle BonnFeb 10, 2019, 6:11 PM EST
On-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko had really been struggling at AC Milan this season, so much so that there was talk of his departure from both Chelsea and Milan on a permanent basis in January, ending his chance of earning a place with the Blues before it really ever began.

Then, things began to slowly turn around. It began after Bakayoko sat a game for a yellow card suspension in late December. He returned to play in a 0-0 draw against Frosinone, and while Milan failed to score, Bakayoko was one of the most instrumental players on the pitch, brought on by a willingness to take players on himself rather than try to find every cutting edge pass. In the 0-0 draw with Bologna just before his suspension, he attempted one take-on; in the Frosinone match after his return, he attempted five take-ons and was successful in them all.

This trend continued, and it in turn opened up passing lanes. Since returning from his yellow card suspension, Bakayoko has attempted 26 take-ons, completing 18 of them, playing all 90 minutes in each of the six games. This has opened the eyes of Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso.

“Bakayoko is an unusual deep-lying playmaker,” Gattuso said after Milan topped Cagliari on Sunday.  “He used to choose the wrong passes, but now he takes men on, can power past people and create chances.”

Milan has been forced to stick with Bakayoko in midfield due to the long-term calf injury to Lucas Biglia, forcing him out since October. That has benefitted Bakayoko, who has been given time to work out his struggles. Unfortunately, he’s rounding into form just as Biglia makes his return. He was an unused substitute in the Cagliari match, the first time he has been part of the matchday squad since his injury.

“If it’s a problem, we’ll resolve it. Biglia has been out for three months and needs time to find his form,” Gattuso said. “We’ll see if we need to use him in a wider midfield role, if there is the requirement.”

The inclusion of Biglia doesn’t necessarily mean Bakayoko’s minutes will fall, but it may force him into a different role. As Gattuso says, he would likely move from his deep-lying central role to the outside of the midfield three, meaning 21-year-old January signing Lucas Paqueta – who scored his debut league goal on Sunday against Cagliari – could be the one to make way.

Either way, the improvement of the midfield at the San Siro is a significant boost for the club as Milan fights for Champions League qualification. The club currently sits fourth after the Cagliari win on Sunday, but just barely – their 38 points are just one above the trio of Roma, Atalanta, and Lazio.

Bakayoko’s recent form in his role at Milan will also give Chelsea fans hope that he can eventually make his way back to Stamford Bridge and challenge Jorginho or N'Golo Kante for a role in the starting lineup. Jorginho especially struggled mightily in his defensive midfield role against Manchester City on Sunday, and fans have started to sour on Maurizio Sarri‘s Jorginho experiment that has forced Kante into a different role from the one he excelled at for so long.

Even if he never finds his way back to Stamford Bridge, Bakayoko’s improvement could be beneficial to Chelsea in another way – Milan now reportedly wants to take Bakayoko on permanently, which could net Chelsea a significant fee and a player in return. According to tabloid reports in England, Chelsea is hoping Milan’s interest in Bakayoko permanently could net them Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who has played alongside Bakayoko for much of the season.

The 2 Robbies: Man City obliterates Chelsea, Liverpool back in form

By Kyle BonnFeb 10, 2019, 5:13 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle on Manchester City’s humiliation of Chelsea as the Citizens handed Maurizio Sarri and the Blues their worst defeat in Premier League history with a 6-0 thrashing (0:30). Plus, thoughts on Liverpool back to impressive form with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth (23:45), Tottenham’s 3-1 win against Leicester City (30:30) and the 10th victory in 11 matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United after their 3-0 win at Fulham (44:30). Plus, thoughts on Arsenal’s win at Huddersfield, Marco Silva and Everton losing to his old club, Watford, and another important win for Cardiff City over Southampton.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies